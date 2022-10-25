Read full article on original website
Florida Weekly
OUR THREE FOR 3
25091 Bernwood Drive, Suite 1, Bonita Springs; 239-948-4190 or www.old41.com. Old 41 Restaurant has to be one of the friendliest restaurants we’ve visited in an area that’s full of eateries staffed with affable folks. But friendliness counts for little if the cuisine doesn’t back it up. Fortunately, it does at Old 41, a breakfast and lunch spot. The breakfast menu offers waffles and pancakes, as well as heartier fare — chicken fried steak, anyone?
Florida Weekly
Naples entrepreneur launches My Happy Sleep online travel boutique
Local Naples, Florida entrepreneur, Elsie Mendez, announced the launch of MyHappySleep.com, a traveler’s online destination for simple sophistication and for those in need of traveling with a medical device. The new online travel destination offers luggage, tote bags, backpacks, blankets, travel accessories and the My Happy Sleep Bag, one-of-a-kind bags for CPAP, BIPAP and Air Mini CPAP machines and nebulizers.
floridaweekly.com
Artis—Naples announces free Artis—Uplifting as recovery continues
As Southwest Florida contends with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Artis—Naples announced the Artis—Uplifting program, aiming to provide healing, comfort and hope to the community through access to the visual and performing arts. Artis—Naples is offering the following programs:. Free admission to The Baker Museum through Dec....
Marconews.com
Now You Know: Chili cookoff slated, farmers market plots return
Mark your calendars! The Marco Island Fire Rescue Foundations’ 10th Annual Jerry Adams Chili Cookoff is from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., Nov. 12. The event is hosted by CJ’s on the Bay at the Esplanade, 740 N. Collier Blvd. Over 20 chefs will come together to compete for the People’s Choice Award and a Judge’s Pick by a trio of “secret judges” from the culinary world.
floridaweekly.com
Wonder Gardens in Bonita Springs reopens — with a little help from its friends
Nearly a month after Hurricane Ian devastated the landscaping and buildings at 86-year-old Wonder Gardens in Bonita Springs prompting a massive volunteer cleanup and fundraising effort, the gardens reopened to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 20. The Wonder Gardens will continue to be open daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until at least Nov. 1, when regular hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. may resume.
floridaweekly.com
GO Divas open their season at Carmelo’s in Punta Gorda
Gulfshore Opera’s popular women’s vocal ensemble, the GO Divas, return for a fall tour of fun and friendly concerts featuring rich vocal harmonies from opera scenes to popular, contemporary songs of the 1960s and ’70s — and they’re starting it at Carmelo’s Italian Ristorante in Punta Gorda.
travelnowsmart.com
Things to Do in Marco Island For Families
If you’re looking for fun family activities in Marco Island, you’ve come to the right place. This article will introduce you to some of the most popular places for fun. Visit Otter Mound Preserve, Frank Mackle Park, Tigertail Beach, Marco Golf and Gardens, and more. These are just a few of the many activities available for your whole family. Then decide what activities your kids will enjoy most.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples Botanical Garden to reopen after Hurricane Ian
Naples Botanical Garden is preparing to reopen to the public on Nov. 1 after being closed for more than a month due to damage from Hurricane Ian. Although the gardens sustained about a third of the damage compared to when Hurricane Irma hit Southwest Florida in 2017, there was still plenty of work to be done to get the gardens back to a presentable state.
cohaitungchi.com
Romantic Things to Do in Naples, Florida — Your Guide to Dating Around Town
Between the easy access to the beach and the full lineup of fine dining, high-end shopping and outdoor activities ranging from the tame to the adventurous, Naples, FL has no shortage of romantic destinations. That means the pressure cooker sure starts to turn up the second you’ve asked out that “special someone.”
This Massive Thrift Shop in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!
gulfshorebusiness.com
Ritz-Carlton, South Seas Island resorts lay off hundreds following Hurricane Ian damage
Two resorts in Southwest Florida laid off hundreds of employees because both Gulf properties in Collier and Lee counties temporarily closed after being severely damaged by Hurricane Ian a month ago. The Ritz-Carlton Beach Resort off Vanderbilt Beach in North Naples and the South Seas Island Resort on the northern...
WINKNEWS.com
Crews cleaning Collier County beaches hopeful to open soon
The beaches in Southwest Florida attract people from around the world and a lot of locals can’t wait to get back to the sand and surf. But, we are still a long way from getting back to that aspect of normality. Crews have been on the beaches cleaning and raking in Naples and other parts of Collier County since the Saturday after the storm.
coastalbreezenews.com
Large Claws a Good Sign for Stone Crab Season
Kelly Kirk is the third generation at Kirk Fish Company, a family business that dates back seven to eight decades. Though she’s just 32 years old, she has a knowledge of the stone crabbing industry that belies her youth. She sees some positive signs for this season. "My grandfather...
speedonthewater.com
Fort Myers Beach Fundraiser: Key West Bash ‘Racing To Rebuild’ Shirts Available
If you’ve been following speedonthewater.com lately, you probably know this year’s Speed On The Water Key West Bash presented by CMR Construction and Roofing, which is less than three weeks away, is going to be quite the party. Not only are we raising money once again for Samuel’s House, the nonprofit organization in Key West, Fla., that provides shelter for women, children and intact families in a safe and sober setting, we’re upping the ante for the November 10 celebration that takes place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Sandbar Sports Grill on Greene Street by raising money for the community of Fort Myers Beach, Fla., which was devastated by Hurricane Ian earlier this month.
Florida Weekly
Hurricane Ian’s impact not included in NABOR market report, consensus believes it will fail to upset Naples resilience
The impact of Hurricane Ian, as witnessed on the last two days of September, is not reflected in the September 2022 Market Report by the Naples Area Board of Realtors, which tracks home listings and sales within Collier County (excluding Marco Island). Given this, September’s data showed a predictable pattern of slow closed and pending sales with a slight increase in inventory, which is traditionally the case in historically stable Septembers. While the report captured activity prior to Hurricane Ian’s arrival, broker analysts who reviewed the report on Oct. 18 are confident Naples’ recovery will be swift and the resiliency of its home values will be protected.
Florida Weekly
Homeowners should know of roofers’ licensing, budget
When repair teams from Crowther Roofing & Cooling arrived on Sanibel Island the day after Hurricane Ian, they saw homes with roofs mangled to mere matchsticks and massive air-conditioning units lifted from condo rooftops and deposited in adjoining parking lots. They saw homes without roofs and one still perfectly intact, a job they’d completed just two years ago.
QSR magazine
Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Inks Largest Deal in Company History
Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing, roasting, and quality 100% Hawaiian coffees and international blends, announces the signing of a 20-unit development agreement along the Florida Gulf Coast – the largest deal in brand history. This puts the brand on the fast track to reaching its expansion goal to open 150 new locations over the next five years, with a number of territories available nationwide.
businessobserverfl.com
Anna Maria Oyster Bar plans sixth location, its Sarasota County debut
A sixth Anna Maria Oyster Bar is in the works, this one in North Port. With permitting and the buildout phase beginning soon, AMOB parent company Oysters Rock Hospitality expects to open in February. The new restaurant will be located at 14132 Tamiami Trail, the home of the former Family Table restaurant, according to a statement. North Port is in south Sarasota County.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Presotea opens first Florida location in Fort Myers
Originally from Vietnam, Vu Pham moved to Fort Myers nearly 50 years ago, running a Taekwondo school in Lehigh Acres as a fifth-degree black belt for 25 years. Since retiring five years ago, Pham began sorting and researching through numerous boba tea franchises until finding Presotea. He is opening Presotea’s...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Sanibel Captiva Trust takes temporary space in Fort Myers
The Sanibel Captiva Trust Co. took a temporary office space for its Lee County team within RE/MAX Realty Group at 7910 Summerlin Lakes Drive in Fort Myers following damage to its flagship office on Sanibel during Hurricane Ian. The company began working from the temporary office just a few days after the storm. RE/MAX donated office space for several of Sanibel Captiva Trust’s employees to use as well as meeting rooms for in-person client visits.
