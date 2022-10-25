Read full article on original website
J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman and former 5-star recruit, makes diving interception
When the Ohio State Buckeyes secured the commitment of consensus five-star defensive line recruit J.T. Tuimoloau as part of the 2021 recruiting class they knew they were getting a prize. The 6-foot-5, 277-pound recruit was sure to deliver some big hits, sacks, tackles-for-loss... And ...
Moore: Vance Joseph's defense has saved the Arizona Cardinals
How much fun has it been to watch this Cardinals defense under Vance Joseph? It’s not something that’s going to show up in the stats. The Cardinals aren’t flying that high on too many traditional metrics like yards or points allowed per game, but from watching the games it becomes clear that the...
