More than 1,000 miles of Lee County roadway cleared of debris in first pass
Less than a month after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Lee County, 1,020 miles of roadway have been cleared in the first-pass collection of storm debris. This includes vegetative and structural debris removed from county-maintained roads. The total represents the distance from Fort Myers to Washington D.C. Hurricane Ian left Lee County residents with such great amounts of debris that often neighborhoods that receive a first-pass collection quickly fill curbsides back up with additional debris. Collection trucks will be back for additional passes but are currently working to provide each area of unincorporated Lee County with a first pass.
Leap in debris removal expected as Lee County residents push for a faster pace
On Wednesday, Lee County Leaders told Fox 4, that county contractors anticipate 80% of the debris that's on the ground will be picked up within the next 30 days.
Sanibel Captiva Trust takes temporary space in Fort Myers
The Sanibel Captiva Trust Co. took a temporary office space for its Lee County team within RE/MAX Realty Group at 7910 Summerlin Lakes Drive in Fort Myers following damage to its flagship office on Sanibel during Hurricane Ian. The company began working from the temporary office just a few days after the storm. RE/MAX donated office space for several of Sanibel Captiva Trust’s employees to use as well as meeting rooms for in-person client visits.
Cape Coral gives update on debris, permits post Hurricane Ian
As more trucks haul more and more debris away, many questions remain on debris collection and permitting.
Lee County does not have timeline as to when beaches will reopen
Lee County has cleaned up more than 73,000 cubic yards of dirty sand. However, County leaders could not answer our question: when the beaches will reopen?
Fort Myers land deal fetches $30 million
PSPR Forum LLC purchased a 70-acre mixed-use development at State Road 82 in Fort Myers from C-Hack LLC and Keystone Creek LLC for $30 million. Justin Thibaut, CCIM, of LSI Companies Inc. represented the buyer and seller.
Cape Coral, Midpoint bridges tolls to resume Nov. 1
Lee County will resume normal toll operations on two of its three bridges beginning at 6 a.m. Nov. 1. Tolls have been suspended since shortly before Hurricane Ian’s landfall Sept. 28. The county announced the suspension in tandem with the state’s announcement of tolls being suspended at state toll plazas. The state resumed normal toll collections Oct. 25. Beginning Nov. 1, only the Cape Coral Bridge and the Midpoint Bridge will resume toll collections. No tolls will be collected on the Sanibel Causeway until further notice.
Marco Island waiving fees for Hurricane Ian damage repairs
Marco Island City Council voted to temporarily waive permit fees for repairs caused by Hurricane Ian.
Fort Myers Beach residents frustrated with restrictive access to properties
Some who went to Tuesday night's meeting aren’t happy with the rules the town has in place for debris clean-up.
Sanibel Lighthouse leg found, plans made to restore
The Sanibel Lighthouse has stood for more than a century as a beacon of light, both literal and figurative for Sanibel Island, said Sanibel mayor Holly Smith. Smith’s email inbox has been filled with messages, some from around the world, about preserving and restoring the lighthouse from the peril presented to it by Hurricane Ian.
Gov. DeSantis announces further Ian relief measures in Fort Myers Beach
Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Fort Myers Beach, along with DEM Director Kevin Guthrie, Senate President-Designate Kathleen Passidomo and Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. DeSantis announced that a debris removal program has been created for Florida and that FEMA will expedite debris removal on private and commercial...
Fort Myers Beach residents want running water back on island
Emotions are running high in the wake of Hurricane Ian. People living on Fort Myers Beach demand more help from the town, especially when it comes to running water and garbage pickup. During a meeting on Tuesday, residents made themselves heard about the lack of water, to a need for...
Department of Housing and Urban Development tours Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian
The Housing Authority of the city of Fort Myers welcomed Adrianne Todman, deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, to tour the city’s affordable housing communities and discuss local housing needs following Hurricane Ian. Todman toured the Southward Village community in the Dunbar area and met with residents and officials, including Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson and HACFM Executive Director Marcia Davis, as well as representatives from Lee County, HUD’s Miami office and community development partners Urban Strategies Inc. and McCormack Baron Salazar. Conversation highlights among community leaders included emergency response updates, areas of an identified need for HUD support and future disaster relief funding plans. Residents of HUD-assisted housing communities Southward Village and Royal Palm Towers also shared insights on their experiences and resident needs.
Large Claws a Good Sign for Stone Crab Season
Kelly Kirk is the third generation at Kirk Fish Company, a family business that dates back seven to eight decades. Though she’s just 32 years old, she has a knowledge of the stone crabbing industry that belies her youth. She sees some positive signs for this season. "My grandfather...
Crash spills hydraulic fuel onto northbound US-41 in Lee County
Authorities shut down one lane of northbound US-41 between Alico Road and Six Mile Cypress Parkway in Lee County due to a hydraulic fuel leak from a crash. According to the South Trail Fire Protection & Rescue Service District, the shutdown includes the turn lane into Wal-Mart from Jamaica Bay Boulevard to Six Mile Cypress Parkway. An 18-wheeler debris hauler truck was involved in a collision on US-41 that ruptured the truck’s hydraulic tank. South Trail TK62 is at the scene awaiting a dump truck of sand to cover the hydraulic fluid.
Sarasota County Commissioners unanimously approve 5,000-home development in Lakewood Ranch
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Up to 5,000 homes will be built on property in Eastern Sarasota County, after the project was approved this week by the Sarasota County Commission. Lakewood Ranch Southeast will sit on more than 4,100 acres east of I-75 between University Parkway and Fruitville Road. “It’s...
Estero’s Pelican Sound pickleball facilities moves forward to council
A continuation of Pelican Sound’s public hearing items from Sept. 13 were brought back to the Village of Estero’s planning, zoning and design board meeting Tuesday. The previous request was a two-part amendment seeking the allowance of live outdoor entertainment and the construction of additional pickleball facilities. Since live outdoor entertainment was met with uncertainty, Pelican Sound only brought back pickleball facilities to be approved, resulting in a vote from the village’s planning board to recommend approval to council with no discussion.
Sanibel Causeway repairs complete 12 days ahead of schedule
Images of the battered Sanibel Causeway in Florida became a symbol for the destruction Hurricane Ian wrought at the end of September. But on Oct. 19 — well ahead of the Oct. 31 target date — the 3-mile-long span reopened, allowing Sanibel Island's 6,000 residents to again come and go freely.
Questions surrounding a Lee County commissioner’s whereabouts during Hurricane Ian
Sources tell WINK News a Lee County commissioner was out of the country while Southwest Florida got hit by Hurricane Ian. WINK News has learned that Lee County Commission Chairman Cecil Pendergrass left the country and was in Germany the week of Hurricane Ian. Multiple county sources reached out to...
Gov. DeSantis gives update on storm recovery in Fort Myers Beach
Gov. Ron DeSantis will speak at a news conference in Fort Myers Beach on Wednesday.
