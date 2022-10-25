The Housing Authority of the city of Fort Myers welcomed Adrianne Todman, deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, to tour the city’s affordable housing communities and discuss local housing needs following Hurricane Ian. Todman toured the Southward Village community in the Dunbar area and met with residents and officials, including Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson and HACFM Executive Director Marcia Davis, as well as representatives from Lee County, HUD’s Miami office and community development partners Urban Strategies Inc. and McCormack Baron Salazar. Conversation highlights among community leaders included emergency response updates, areas of an identified need for HUD support and future disaster relief funding plans. Residents of HUD-assisted housing communities Southward Village and Royal Palm Towers also shared insights on their experiences and resident needs.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO