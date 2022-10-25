Read full article on original website
Florida Weekly
Hurricane Ian’s impact not included in NABOR market report, consensus believes it will fail to upset Naples resilience
The impact of Hurricane Ian, as witnessed on the last two days of September, is not reflected in the September 2022 Market Report by the Naples Area Board of Realtors, which tracks home listings and sales within Collier County (excluding Marco Island). Given this, September’s data showed a predictable pattern of slow closed and pending sales with a slight increase in inventory, which is traditionally the case in historically stable Septembers. While the report captured activity prior to Hurricane Ian’s arrival, broker analysts who reviewed the report on Oct. 18 are confident Naples’ recovery will be swift and the resiliency of its home values will be protected.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Sanibel Captiva Trust takes temporary space in Fort Myers
The Sanibel Captiva Trust Co. took a temporary office space for its Lee County team within RE/MAX Realty Group at 7910 Summerlin Lakes Drive in Fort Myers following damage to its flagship office on Sanibel during Hurricane Ian. The company began working from the temporary office just a few days after the storm. RE/MAX donated office space for several of Sanibel Captiva Trust’s employees to use as well as meeting rooms for in-person client visits.
WINKNEWS.com
Crews cleaning Collier County beaches hopeful to open soon
The beaches in Southwest Florida attract people from around the world and a lot of locals can’t wait to get back to the sand and surf. But, we are still a long way from getting back to that aspect of normality. Crews have been on the beaches cleaning and raking in Naples and other parts of Collier County since the Saturday after the storm.
Bay News 9
New mega-apartment complex to open in Lakewood Ranch in 2024
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — A new mega-apartment complex is breaking ground in Lakewood Ranch with an opening date set for sometime in 2024. Renata in Lakewood Ranch on Rangeland Parkway will be home to 504 apartment homes and feature luxury amenities like a resort style pool, lake views, workout area, walking trails, a dog park and pet spa and even a golf simulator.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fort Myers land deal fetches $30 million
PSPR Forum LLC purchased a 70-acre mixed-use development at State Road 82 in Fort Myers from C-Hack LLC and Keystone Creek LLC for $30 million. Justin Thibaut, CCIM, of LSI Companies Inc. represented the buyer and seller.
WINKNEWS.com
Some in Lee County say they felt less informed about Ian than with past storms
Did Lee County make the call to evacuate before Hurricane Ian too late? It is a question that WINK News has been looking into. The first mandatory evacuations came at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27. One day before Ian made landfall. The National Hurricane Center sent out an alert...
coastalbreezenews.com
Large Claws a Good Sign for Stone Crab Season
Kelly Kirk is the third generation at Kirk Fish Company, a family business that dates back seven to eight decades. Though she’s just 32 years old, she has a knowledge of the stone crabbing industry that belies her youth. She sees some positive signs for this season. "My grandfather...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Ritz-Carlton, South Seas Island resorts lay off hundreds following Hurricane Ian damage
Two resorts in Southwest Florida laid off hundreds of employees because both Gulf properties in Collier and Lee counties temporarily closed after being severely damaged by Hurricane Ian a month ago. The Ritz-Carlton Beach Resort off Vanderbilt Beach in North Naples and the South Seas Island Resort on the northern...
WINKNEWS.com
Housing market in Collier County since Ian
The housing market has seen a bit of a seesaw, going back and forth with prices for some time, but has Ian had an impact?. Home prices are actually going back up in Collier County post-Hurricane Ian. Before the storm, inventory was down by around 70%. Simply put, supply and...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples area real estate sales continue to decrease
Overall home inventory in Collier County, excluding Marco Island, increased 55% in September compared to September 2021, according to a market report from Naples Area Board of Realtors that doesn’t include the final two days of September which were impacted by Hurricane Ian. In addition, pending and overall closed sales were down 43% and 44%, respectively, while new listings decreased 30%. The median closed price increased 22% from September 2021 to $555,000, with homes staying on the market for an average of 40 days.
Florida Weekly
Homeowners should know of roofers’ licensing, budget
When repair teams from Crowther Roofing & Cooling arrived on Sanibel Island the day after Hurricane Ian, they saw homes with roofs mangled to mere matchsticks and massive air-conditioning units lifted from condo rooftops and deposited in adjoining parking lots. They saw homes without roofs and one still perfectly intact, a job they’d completed just two years ago.
Lee County does not have timeline as to when beaches will reopen
Lee County has cleaned up more than 73,000 cubic yards of dirty sand. However, County leaders could not answer our question: when the beaches will reopen?
newsy.com
Florida Seniors' Retirement Plans Were Destroyed With Hurricane Ian
A mobile home village that once attracted an aging generation seeking a slice of paradise is now a reminder of the lives Hurricane Ian upended. A month since the hurricane landed, a pungent smell still lingers in the air. "They're not even telling us when garbage can come pick up...
gulfshorebusiness.com
RSW sees drop in September passenger traffic
During September, 515,077 passengers traveled through Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, according to data from the Lee County Port Authority. This was a decrease of 6.5% compared to September 2021; however, it was still the second-best September in the 39-year history of the airport and included three days of operations lost to Hurricane Ian. Year-to-date, passenger traffic is up 10% compared to last year. The traffic leader in September was Delta with 135,719 total passengers. Rounding out the top five airlines were Southwest (107,887), American (79,539), JetBlue (59,742) and United (55,357). RSW had 4,657 aircraft operations, a decrease of 17% compared to September 2021. Page Field in Fort Myers saw 12,872 operations, an 11% increase compared to September 2021 and the best September in nearly 40 years.
Fort Myers Beach residents frustrated with restrictive access to properties
Some who went to Tuesday night's meeting aren’t happy with the rules the town has in place for debris clean-up.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cape Coral, Midpoint bridges tolls to resume Nov. 1
Lee County will resume normal toll operations on two of its three bridges beginning at 6 a.m. Nov. 1. Tolls have been suspended since shortly before Hurricane Ian’s landfall Sept. 28. The county announced the suspension in tandem with the state’s announcement of tolls being suspended at state toll plazas. The state resumed normal toll collections Oct. 25. Beginning Nov. 1, only the Cape Coral Bridge and the Midpoint Bridge will resume toll collections. No tolls will be collected on the Sanibel Causeway until further notice.
WINKNEWS.com
Cleaning up the Fort Myers Yacht Basin
Many people hope the boats along the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers are cleaned up. But they aren’t all destroyed, and some still want to call the houseboats home. Liveaboards are still not allowed to stay at the Fort Myers Yacht Basin, but they are allowed to come to collect their belongings.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Sanibel Lighthouse leg found, plans made to restore it
The Sanibel Lighthouse has stood for more than a century as a beacon of light, both literal and figurative for Sanibel Island, said Sanibel mayor Holly Smith. Smith’s email inbox has been filled with messages, some from around the world, about preserving and restoring the lighthouse from the peril presented to it by Hurricane Ian.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Collier County to reconsider rent increase notice ordinance
The Collier County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to consider implementing a local ordinance requiring landlords to give their tenants 60 days written notice upon increasing their yearly rental rate by more than 5%. The ordinance, which upon passing will be known as the Collier County Fair Notice to Tenant...
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. DeSantis announces further Ian relief measures in Fort Myers Beach
Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Fort Myers Beach, along with DEM Director Kevin Guthrie, Senate President-Designate Kathleen Passidomo and Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. DeSantis announced that a debris removal program has been created for Florida and that FEMA will expedite debris removal on private and commercial...
