(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa Welcomes First Overnight Guests Just 13 Days After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com
RSW sees drop in September passenger traffic
During September, 515,077 passengers traveled through Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, according to data from the Lee County Port Authority. This was a decrease of 6.5% compared to September 2021; however, it was still the second-best September in the 39-year history of the airport and included three days of operations lost to Hurricane Ian. Year-to-date, passenger traffic is up 10% compared to last year. The traffic leader in September was Delta with 135,719 total passengers. Rounding out the top five airlines were Southwest (107,887), American (79,539), JetBlue (59,742) and United (55,357). RSW had 4,657 aircraft operations, a decrease of 17% compared to September 2021. Page Field in Fort Myers saw 12,872 operations, an 11% increase compared to September 2021 and the best September in nearly 40 years.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Sanibel Captiva Trust takes temporary space in Fort Myers
The Sanibel Captiva Trust Co. took a temporary office space for its Lee County team within RE/MAX Realty Group at 7910 Summerlin Lakes Drive in Fort Myers following damage to its flagship office on Sanibel during Hurricane Ian. The company began working from the temporary office just a few days after the storm. RE/MAX donated office space for several of Sanibel Captiva Trust’s employees to use as well as meeting rooms for in-person client visits.
newsy.com
Florida Seniors' Retirement Plans Were Destroyed With Hurricane Ian
A mobile home village that once attracted an aging generation seeking a slice of paradise is now a reminder of the lives Hurricane Ian upended. A month since the hurricane landed, a pungent smell still lingers in the air. "They're not even telling us when garbage can come pick up...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Presotea opens first Florida location in Fort Myers
Originally from Vietnam, Vu Pham moved to Fort Myers nearly 50 years ago, running a Taekwondo school in Lehigh Acres as a fifth-degree black belt for 25 years. Since retiring five years ago, Pham began sorting and researching through numerous boba tea franchises until finding Presotea. He is opening Presotea’s...
Florida Weekly
Hurricane Ian’s impact not included in NABOR market report, consensus believes it will fail to upset Naples resilience
The impact of Hurricane Ian, as witnessed on the last two days of September, is not reflected in the September 2022 Market Report by the Naples Area Board of Realtors, which tracks home listings and sales within Collier County (excluding Marco Island). Given this, September’s data showed a predictable pattern of slow closed and pending sales with a slight increase in inventory, which is traditionally the case in historically stable Septembers. While the report captured activity prior to Hurricane Ian’s arrival, broker analysts who reviewed the report on Oct. 18 are confident Naples’ recovery will be swift and the resiliency of its home values will be protected.
constructiondive.com
Sanibel Causeway repairs complete 12 days ahead of schedule
Images of the battered Sanibel Causeway in Florida became a symbol for the destruction Hurricane Ian wrought at the end of September. But on Oct. 19 — well ahead of the Oct. 31 target date — the 3-mile-long span reopened, allowing Sanibel Island's 6,000 residents to again come and go freely.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fort Myers land deal fetches $30 million
PSPR Forum LLC purchased a 70-acre mixed-use development at State Road 82 in Fort Myers from C-Hack LLC and Keystone Creek LLC for $30 million. Justin Thibaut, CCIM, of LSI Companies Inc. represented the buyer and seller.
QSR magazine
Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Inks Largest Deal in Company History
Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing, roasting, and quality 100% Hawaiian coffees and international blends, announces the signing of a 20-unit development agreement along the Florida Gulf Coast – the largest deal in brand history. This puts the brand on the fast track to reaching its expansion goal to open 150 new locations over the next five years, with a number of territories available nationwide.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Ritz-Carlton, South Seas Island resorts lay off hundreds following Hurricane Ian damage
Two resorts in Southwest Florida laid off hundreds of employees because both Gulf properties in Collier and Lee counties temporarily closed after being severely damaged by Hurricane Ian a month ago. The Ritz-Carlton Beach Resort off Vanderbilt Beach in North Naples and the South Seas Island Resort on the northern...
Florida Weekly
Homeowners should know of roofers’ licensing, budget
When repair teams from Crowther Roofing & Cooling arrived on Sanibel Island the day after Hurricane Ian, they saw homes with roofs mangled to mere matchsticks and massive air-conditioning units lifted from condo rooftops and deposited in adjoining parking lots. They saw homes without roofs and one still perfectly intact, a job they’d completed just two years ago.
WINKNEWS.com
Work from home impossible due to Ian-related internet outage
Trying to work from home without an internet connection is nearly impossible. That’s the reality for people who have gone a month without a way to get on the web. Yadi Mendez was fired because she couldn’t perform her job without internet access. “It’s the type of job...
speedonthewater.com
Nor-Tech Coming Full Force To Fort Lauderdale Show
When the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show kicks off this Thursday, it will be one month to the day that Hurricane Ian first made landfall in Cuba and—just one day later—hammered Southwest Florida. Nor-Tech Hi-Performance Boats has operations in Cape Coral and Fort Myers, both hard-hit areas, yet managed to escape catastrophic damage to its facilities. Still, the clean-up chores, combined with immediate efforts to support the local community, were significant for the Nor-Tech team.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Sanibel Lighthouse leg found, plans made to restore it
The Sanibel Lighthouse has stood for more than a century as a beacon of light, both literal and figurative for Sanibel Island, said Sanibel mayor Holly Smith. Smith’s email inbox has been filled with messages, some from around the world, about preserving and restoring the lighthouse from the peril presented to it by Hurricane Ian.
Fort Myers Beach residents frustrated with restrictive access to properties
Some who went to Tuesday night's meeting aren’t happy with the rules the town has in place for debris clean-up.
Florida Weekly
Naples entrepreneur launches My Happy Sleep online travel boutique
Local Naples, Florida entrepreneur, Elsie Mendez, announced the launch of MyHappySleep.com, a traveler’s online destination for simple sophistication and for those in need of traveling with a medical device. The new online travel destination offers luggage, tote bags, backpacks, blankets, travel accessories and the My Happy Sleep Bag, one-of-a-kind bags for CPAP, BIPAP and Air Mini CPAP machines and nebulizers.
coastalbreezenews.com
Large Claws a Good Sign for Stone Crab Season
Kelly Kirk is the third generation at Kirk Fish Company, a family business that dates back seven to eight decades. Though she’s just 32 years old, she has a knowledge of the stone crabbing industry that belies her youth. She sees some positive signs for this season. "My grandfather...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cape Coral, Midpoint bridges tolls to resume Nov. 1
Lee County will resume normal toll operations on two of its three bridges beginning at 6 a.m. Nov. 1. Tolls have been suspended since shortly before Hurricane Ian’s landfall Sept. 28. The county announced the suspension in tandem with the state’s announcement of tolls being suspended at state toll plazas. The state resumed normal toll collections Oct. 25. Beginning Nov. 1, only the Cape Coral Bridge and the Midpoint Bridge will resume toll collections. No tolls will be collected on the Sanibel Causeway until further notice.
Lee County does not have timeline as to when beaches will reopen
Lee County has cleaned up more than 73,000 cubic yards of dirty sand. However, County leaders could not answer our question: when the beaches will reopen?
WINKNEWS.com
Housing market in Collier County since Ian
The housing market has seen a bit of a seesaw, going back and forth with prices for some time, but has Ian had an impact?. Home prices are actually going back up in Collier County post-Hurricane Ian. Before the storm, inventory was down by around 70%. Simply put, supply and...
WINKNEWS.com
Some in Lee County say they felt less informed about Ian than with past storms
Did Lee County make the call to evacuate before Hurricane Ian too late? It is a question that WINK News has been looking into. The first mandatory evacuations came at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27. One day before Ian made landfall. The National Hurricane Center sent out an alert...
