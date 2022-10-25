Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii underwater explorer documents submerged military wreckage off Maui, Lanai
‘We are not immune’: Pelosi attack prompts talk of political violence in Hawaii. The attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband is being labeled an attempted assassination. Community event focuses on gift giving, but with no money involved. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. With the holidays creeping up,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, October 27, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins. Updated: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:00 PM HST. |. A disturbance...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Capturing history: Underwater explorer documents war time wreckage off Maui, Lanai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An underwater explorer from Kailua just spent two weeks documenting submerged military wreckage off Maui and Lanai. The photos he took will help scientists with their preservation planning. Maritime archaeologist Dominic Bush studies submerged World War II aircraft and shipwrecks. The Kailua native and East Carolina University...
hawaiinewsnow.com
A wet start to the weekend possible for parts of the state
Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, October 27, 2022. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:19 AM HST. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Crews on Maui manage to shrink island's largest infestation of fire ants
‘We are not immune’: Pelosi attack prompts talk of political violence in Hawaii. The attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband is being labeled an attempted assassination. Community event focuses on gift giving, but with no money involved. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. With the holidays creeping up,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: September visitors by island
All year we've seen a sharp drop in available vacation rentals - and an even sharper decline in occupancy. We used to have a lot more interisland capacity, back when Aloha was still flying. Business Report: Hawaii foreign travel bookings. Updated: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:52 AM HST. |. By...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, October 26, 2022
More showers will pick up later this week. Click on the video for details. Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins - Shorter Days. Trade winds are going to be kicking up some more rain. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Updated: Oct. 25, 2022...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Land Board repeals Waikiki ‘Blue Card’ requirement for instructors, operators
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Land Board has voted to repeal the so-called “Blue Card” requirement for Waikiki’s beachboys — that includes surf instructors, canoe and catamaran operators. For decades, the Blue Card was given to those qualified in first aid, safety and hospitality. But, the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We are not immune’: Pelosi attack prompts talk of political violence in Hawaii
With the holidays creeping up, an upcoming community event puts a fun twist on the swap-meet concept. After more than 20 years, popular Chinatown dim sum restaurant closes its doors. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Known for their dim sum and reasonable prices, Golden Palace Seafood restaurant in Chinatown is...
hawaiinewsnow.com
As Mauna Loa’s rumbling continues, the message to residents is simple: Be prepared
HNN News Brief (Oct. 28, 2022) The Navy is more than halfway through the unpacking process to drain its Red Hill fuel pipelines. UH hosts water resilience conference amid concerns of drought, Red Hill crisis. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Amid concerns over drought and the Navy's Red Hill contamination...
hawaiinewsnow.com
PODCAST: ‘The Wind and the Reckoning’ movie brings Hawaiian history to life
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new movie that centers on the real-life events of the 19th century leprosy outbreak and the story of a Native Hawaiian who fights against forced relocation to Molokai is set to make its premiere in Hawaii. “The Wind and the Reckoning,” produced and directed by Big...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After more than 20 years, popular Chinatown dim sum restaurant closes its doors
‘We are not immune’: Pelosi attack prompts talk of political violence in Hawaii. The attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband is being labeled an attempted assassination. Community event focuses on gift giving, but with no money involved. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. With the holidays creeping up,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii reports 2 COVID deaths, over 1,300 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported two additional coronavirus deaths and 1,327 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 361,817. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Attorney for alleged Russian spy in Hawaii withdraws following ‘breakdown’ in relationship
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal judge ruled that a new attorney will be granted to the Kapolei man accused of being a Russian spy. It comes after Public Defender Max Mizono withdrew as Walter Primrose’s attorney earlier this month, citing a “breakdown” in their relationship. Primrose and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
'This is terrible': Homeless camps along Maui's north shore raise concern in community
Part of the proposal would take away one lane from motor vehicle traffic. HNN to launch documentary on Ukrainians in Hawaii amid ongoing war with Russia. The documentary can be found on all Hawaii News Now digital platforms. Weak yen, rising fuel prices are pushing back a much-anticipated rebound of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Need a smoke alarm? Hawaii Red Cross got you covered
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Red Cross is extending its “Sound the Alarm” smoke detector installation campaign due to high demand. The statewide initiative usually happens during the month of May but it will restart and go until the end of the year. The Red Cross reports it...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Major donation to Pearl Harbor historical sites will cover costs of admission for students
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One man’s vision and generosity will soon help students get free access to the history at Pearl Harbor. A $7.2 million check was presented to the Pearl Harbor Historical Sites Fund on Tuesday. It’s being donated on behalf of the late Alexander “Sandy” Gaston, a longtime...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaiian Air CEO discusses new business partnership, pandemic recovery
Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning artist Kris Fuchigami holds 10th annual ukulele festival. Kris Fuchigami is an Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning ukulele artist. He joined us to talk about his 10th annual ukulele festival. What's Trending: Repurposing dead spiders. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Repurposing dead spiders: That's is one of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: September vacation rentals
We used to have a lot more interisland capacity, back when Aloha was still flying. From Japan, the known bookings are only a little over 6,000 a month. In normal times, we sometimes get that many from Japan in a day. Business Report: Oahu home sales. Updated: Oct. 19, 2022...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Weak yen, rising fuel prices push back anticipated rebound of Japanese arrivals
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, the flow of Japanese arrivals is a trickle compared to pre-pandemic times ― and the strong dollar means Hawaii’s international rebound could be further away than hoped. Oahu resident Jacqueline Hurd was waiting for her ride, fresh from a...
Comments / 0