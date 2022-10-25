ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, October 27, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins. Updated: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:00 PM HST. |. A disturbance...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Capturing history: Underwater explorer documents war time wreckage off Maui, Lanai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An underwater explorer from Kailua just spent two weeks documenting submerged military wreckage off Maui and Lanai. The photos he took will help scientists with their preservation planning. Maritime archaeologist Dominic Bush studies submerged World War II aircraft and shipwrecks. The Kailua native and East Carolina University...
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

A wet start to the weekend possible for parts of the state

Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, October 27, 2022. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:19 AM HST. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world,...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Crews on Maui manage to shrink island's largest infestation of fire ants

‘We are not immune’: Pelosi attack prompts talk of political violence in Hawaii. The attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband is being labeled an attempted assassination. Community event focuses on gift giving, but with no money involved. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. With the holidays creeping up,...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: September visitors by island

All year we've seen a sharp drop in available vacation rentals - and an even sharper decline in occupancy. We used to have a lot more interisland capacity, back when Aloha was still flying. Business Report: Hawaii foreign travel bookings. Updated: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:52 AM HST. |. By...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, October 26, 2022

More showers will pick up later this week. Click on the video for details. Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins - Shorter Days. Trade winds are going to be kicking up some more rain. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Updated: Oct. 25, 2022...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii reports 2 COVID deaths, over 1,300 cases in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported two additional coronavirus deaths and 1,327 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 361,817. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Need a smoke alarm? Hawaii Red Cross got you covered

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Red Cross is extending its “Sound the Alarm” smoke detector installation campaign due to high demand. The statewide initiative usually happens during the month of May but it will restart and go until the end of the year. The Red Cross reports it...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaiian Air CEO discusses new business partnership, pandemic recovery

Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning artist Kris Fuchigami holds 10th annual ukulele festival. Kris Fuchigami is an Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning ukulele artist. He joined us to talk about his 10th annual ukulele festival. What's Trending: Repurposing dead spiders. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Repurposing dead spiders: That's is one of...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: September vacation rentals

We used to have a lot more interisland capacity, back when Aloha was still flying. From Japan, the known bookings are only a little over 6,000 a month. In normal times, we sometimes get that many from Japan in a day. Business Report: Oahu home sales. Updated: Oct. 19, 2022...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy