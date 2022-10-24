Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Rising oil price brings worries for rural households
Many rural households are worrying about heating their homes this winter, as the price of oil increases. The government has promised £100 to support people who use heating oil, but no details have been announced. The Countryside Alliance says more needs to be done to help householders cope with...
probrewer.com
15bbl Horizontal Lagering Tanks
2 – 15bbl Jacketed Lagering Tanks available. These were acquired through purchase of an existing brewery. We did use the tanks for about a year, hooked to glycol – everything worked as should. Converted space into a distillery and lagering tanks are not needed for our purpose. Older...
probrewer.com
3BBL Brewing System – 3 vessel Electric complete
3BBL Brewing System - 3 vessel Electric complete ( $6,200 ) 3 BBL Electric Brewing – 3 Vessel System; Boil Kettle, Mash Tun & HLT w/ Lids, false bottom parts. Rack / Stand Included. Sale also includes a Wort Grant, all Hoses, Valves, Fittings & Clamps; Control Boxes and 2 Pumps.
probrewer.com
5 BBL Gas-Fired Brewhouse and cellar tanks – PRICE REDUCED
5 BBL Gas-Fired Brewhouse and cellar tanks - PRICE REDUCED ( $175,000 ) New 5 BBL, gas-fired DME brewhouse for sale with cellar tanks. Includes a 7 BBL mash tun and 5 BBL kettle with platform and touchscreen HMI. The HMI controls the brewhouse as well as the glycol valves on the cellar tanks. Also includes a 10 BBL HLT and two stage heat exchanger.
probrewer.com
10bbl uni tank plus chiller option
I have a 10bbl unitank with all the fittings. Even have a few hoses I can throw in and a mini chugger pump for a little extra. I have a 1.5 hp 18 gallon reservoir glycol chiller from 2021 that has only ran 4 months. combined price is 12k. Glycol...
probrewer.com
Meheen 6-Head bottle filling machine, mint condition
Meheen 6-Head bottle filling machine, mint condition ( $65,000 ) Rarely used Meheen M6-CE, 6-Head bottle filling machine for sale, mint condition. Adapted for long neck 0.33 l bottle. Specifications:. Speed Up To 2160 bottles/hr. Machine Dimensions 168 cm x 107 cm. Power 9A @ 230VAC, 56/60 Hz. Compressed Air...
probrewer.com
ABS Heat Exchanger For Sale
Normal use( for 5 years) 40 plate heat exchange (65sqft.8m^2). Was caustic/oxidizer CIP after each brew day+regular passivation. Was included with our original brew house(also from ABS). 1.5 in tri clamp fittings. Will easily chill 20BBL in an hour. Price is OBO, any ?s or if local and want to check just shoot me a message!
probrewer.com
Chilstar chilling system
Chiller is used. 3 phase power. We are selling this chiller because we went bigger. $5,000 or best offer. Price does not include shipping or drop off. Buyer must arrange pick up or shipping. Manufacturer : Chilstar. Original Manufacture Date : 01012020. Where Manufactured : usa. Ships From : Twisp,Wa....
probrewer.com
Phantasm Powder – Unopened 15kg Bag
Up for grabs is a 15kg bag of Phantasm. We are a very small brewery and at the time of purchasing the minimum order was 2 – 15kg bags. We still haven’t depleted the first bag and won’t be needing the second. Bag has been stored in a properly refrigerated space since we took delivery. $1000, not negotiable, buyer covers shipping cost or feel free to pick up in person in Upstate, NY.
probrewer.com
TWO SECTION SLIDING DOOR REFRIGERATED MERCHANDISER, BLACK
TWO SECTION SLIDING DOOR REFRIGERATED MERCHANDISER, BLACK ( $2,150 ) Gently used refrigerator used in our taproom for on premise sales. Works well. Only selling to make room for more beer taps.
probrewer.com
Flexeon CT-5000 Commercial RO Water Filtration System
Flexeon CT-5000 Commercial RO Water Filtration System ( $3,000 ) 5000 GPD Commercial RO Water Filtration system for sale. 5 years old and works great but, likely in need of new filter membranes. Includes multi-stage sediment and carbon pre-filters in a self-contained unit. We have moved to a different water treatment method and are no longer in need of this unit. New, this system sells for over $7,000.
probrewer.com
ProCarb Mini Inline Carbonation System – Like New
ProCarb Mini Inline Carbonation System - Like New ( $18,000 ) Used ProCarb Mini for sale. Barely used, it was just sent back to ProMach for a total refurbishment and tune-up, as good as new! Pallet mounted. It will ship directly from their warehouse. The ProCarb MINI In-Line Carbonation system is a 2-stream (beverage and CO2) in-line carbonation system designed to deliver precise carbonation of beverages at product flow rates up to 25 gallons per minute. Sells new for $22,900. Asking $18,000 OBO plus shipping from ProMach. This is the basic model without available upgrades.
probrewer.com
Wild Goose Gosling Canning Line and In-Line Paradigm 700 VS Labeler
Wild Goose Gosling Canning Line and In-Line Paradigm 700 VS Labeler ( $35,000 ) Used Product Ad posted 1 day ago in Canning Equipment by Sam Wright. We took over an existing brewery and no longer need the canning line and labeler that the former owners had. The canning line is a Wild Goose Gosling, manufactured in 2021 and the labeler is In-Line Paradigm 700 VS, unknown manufacture date but likely 2021 or possibly 2020. Both machines on casters. They have been stored indoors in air conditioning, but unused for about six months. We will include all manuals and spare parts we’ve found associated with the machines, as well as a tablet to run the canning line interface. FOB from Houston, Texas 77009. We can place on pallets and load onto truck coordinated and paid by purchaser.
probrewer.com
New 60BBL Craftmaster Stainless Fermenters and Brite
I wanted to reach out to you in case you or whoever buys your equipment needs help with the shipping side of things. I have been moving brewery equipment for the last decade for multiple brewery tank & equipment manufacturers and suppliers. So if you need some rates please don’t hesitate to reach out to me.
probrewer.com
2 2bbl stout fermenters with cooling coils
We are upgrading fermenters and no longer need these 2 fermenters. They are 2 bbl stout non jacketed fermenters with cooling coils. These are used and in great shape 1600$ each or 3000$ if you buy both. They are ready for pick up. https://conical-fermenter.com/2-bbl-Fermenter-with-coil.html. Manufacturer : Stout. Where Manufactured :...
probrewer.com
7 bbl whirlpool
Lightly used 7bbl whirlpool… Ready to ship…whirlpool pump available as well…Comes with fittings and stainless piping.
probrewer.com
Complete Palmer 12/1 Canning Line ALL Auxiliary Equipment Included All Serious offers Considered. Financing Available
Complete Palmer 12/1 Canning Line ALL Auxiliary Equipment Included All Serious offers Considered. Financing Available ( $149,400 ) Complete Palmer 12/1 Canning Line ALL Auxiliary Equipment Included All Serious Offers Will Be Considered. Financing Available. This is a turn key solution. Load a pallet of cans on one side and...
probrewer.com
8oz sleek cans – 1 truckload – $0.15 per can – BPANI MCC
8oz sleek cans - 1 truckload - $0.15 per can - BPANI MCC ( $0.15 ) One truckload of MCC 8oz sleek brite cans, 221,122 cans in total. BPANI liners. Specs attached. $0.15 per can if entire truckload purchased, $0.18 per can if purchased by the pallet. 11,638 cans per pallet.
probrewer.com
30 – Plate Letina Plate Filter w/Crossover Plate
Manufactured in 2021. Used it for 6 months while our crossflow filter was down. Works great. Filter Sheets are priced at a 75% discount for what we bought them for. 100 – Becopad270 40X40 (0.5-0.7 Micron) Filter Sheets | $336.00. 73 – Beco K2 40X40 (3.0 Micron) Filter Sheets...
Amazon recalls over 11,000 Basics desk chairs after posing injury hazard
Amazon recalls over 11,000 of its executive desk chairs from its Basics line after posing injury and falling hazards
Comments / 0