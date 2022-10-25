Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KHON2
Rock ‘n Fun at Ka Makana Aliʻi
When Fun Factory meets Johnny Rockets, you get Rock ‘n Fun at Ka Makana Aliʻi in Kapolei. Amanda Brown is the Construction Executive Assistant and Facility Manager and she helped design the space where all the fun happens. “We have two party packages that includes food and game...
KHON2
Halloween Family-Fun at the Town Center of Mililani
The Town Center of Mililani’s annual family friendly trick-or-treat event is happening this weekend! The event is free, open to the public and will be held on Sunday, October 30 from 11am-2pm. Shelley Morisaki, Senior Property Manager and Broker In Charge at Town Center of Mililani, joined us to talk about all of the Halloween fun!
KITV.com
Chinatown's popular street festival Hallowbaloo is back this weekend, but not everyone's happy
Come tomorrow night the promoters of the Hallowbaloo Music & Arts Festival say these streets will be filled with thousands of people, but not all businesses are on board. "People can get a drink anywhere. Look at Chinatown so many drunks and you want to push alcohol to the limit -- come and get wasted in Chinatown," said Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock, head of the Chinatown Business & Community Association. "We try so hard to clean up Chinatown."
The Three Phantoms: Concert at Hawai’i Theatre
It has been played to over 140 million people across 33 countries and 166 cities across the globe becoming one of the most successful entertainment pieces of all time.
Annual Honolulu Zoo’s ‘HallowZOO SCARE-venger’ hunt
The second annual HallowZOO and SCARE-venger hunt will take place this Saturday Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m.
KITV.com
Lunalilo Home selling imu-cooked turkeys for Thanksgiving
HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Want an imu-cooked turkey for Thanksgiving? A Hawaii Kai senior facility is doing that as a fundraiser. Lunalilo Home sells tickets for this every year. You can buy a turkey for $75, or the whole meal for $200. Then you drive through to get your food on Thanksgiving Day.
Families, pets invited to participate in annual PetWalk
Hawaiian Humane Society is hosting an annual fundraiser and community event to raise funds for more than 20,000 local animals.
LIST: Shops to check out for National Chocolate Day
Oct. 28 is observed as National Chocolate Day so don’t forget to grab that extra piece of chocolate for your afternoon pick-me-up.
Canes and Oahu SPCA to host adoption event
The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will be hosting an adoption event at the Canes in Pearl City.
KHON2
Food 2Go – Stonefish Grill
We’re checking in with a local restaurant on the North Shore in Haleiwa that’s continuing its great food experience with some brand-new menu options. We’re talking about the Stonefish Grill. Joining us with all the details is Kanani Oury, co-owner of Stonefish Grill.
honolulumagazine.com
Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Oct. 27–Nov. 2, 2022
Wednesday to Friday, Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, various times. Hawaiʻi’s top female executives, entrepreneurs, up-and-coming leaders and young professionals will share their advice and provide some inspiration at the Wahine Forum, the state’s largest leadership and career development conference for women. The forum brings people together to learn, connect, and build community. More than 50 speakers will cover a variety of sessions, including Letting Go to Grow; Content is Queen; and Why Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Matters in Hawai‘i. Speakers include Paula Akana, executive director of The Friends of ‘Iolani Palace; co-founders of Mana Up, Brittany Heyd and Meli James; and HONOLULU’s Editor at Large Robbie Dingeman.
Red Bull Foam Wreckers coming to Oahu
It’s the world’s most fun foam surfboard competition series and it’s coming to Sandy Beach. It’s called the Red Bull Foam Wreckers competition. Joining us with more details is the ambassador, pro-surfer, YouTube star, pipeline champion and more titles to name — Jamie O Brien.
Demand is high in Hawaii: Jo Koy adds another show
Both shows are on sale now -- no code is necessary.
Now is the best time to hike Manoa Falls on Oahu
During the Fall, there tends to be less tourists visiting the islands of Hawaii meaning it's a great time for residents to get out and go on their favorite hikes.
Salvation Army resumes Thanksgiving meals at Blaisdell
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Salvation Army providing Thanksgiving meals for Honolulu families. This year's event will take place at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall on Thursday, Nov. 24 for up to 2,000 guests.
End of an era: Chinatown restaurant set to close
People can’t miss the large arch flanked by red dragon pillars driving through Chinatown. Golden Palace seafood restaurant has been a community staple for more than 2 decades, but it's set to close for good.
PHOTOS: Waikiki Beach in the late 1940s, early 1950s
From people to parades, from buildings to boats, there are thousands of photos from the past that are now available to go through.
hawaiinewsnow.com
PODCAST: ‘The Wind and the Reckoning’ movie brings Hawaiian history to life
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new movie that centers on the real-life events of the 19th century leprosy outbreak and the story of a Native Hawaiian who fights against forced relocation to Molokai is set to make its premiere in Hawaii. “The Wind and the Reckoning,” produced and directed by Big...
LIST: Best Saimin spots to check out on Oahu
Yelp ranks the best saimin spots within a region and came out with their list of best saimin in Hawaii for Oct. 2022.
honolulumagazine.com
Food Truck and Snack Booth Finds on a Chill Sunday in Waimānalo
Passing by Bellows Air Force Base on Kalaniana‘ole Highway on a Sunday means getting a whiff of smoky roadside huli huli chicken—its aroma is synonymous with the day, really. But in the last few months, more and more food trucks have popped up on the long stretch of grass, a mix that seems increasingly eclectic and consistent. This past Sunday I parked alongside rental Mustangs and lifted Toyotas and decided to sample. I didn’t get to try everything I had my eye on. But after this tasty drive-by, you can bet I’ll be scanning the selection on the regular.
Comments / 0