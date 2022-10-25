ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KHON2

Rock ‘n Fun at Ka Makana Aliʻi

When Fun Factory meets Johnny Rockets, you get Rock ‘n Fun at Ka Makana Aliʻi in Kapolei. Amanda Brown is the Construction Executive Assistant and Facility Manager and she helped design the space where all the fun happens. “We have two party packages that includes food and game...
KAPOLEI, HI
KHON2

Halloween Family-Fun at the Town Center of Mililani

The Town Center of Mililani’s annual family friendly trick-or-treat event is happening this weekend! The event is free, open to the public and will be held on Sunday, October 30 from 11am-2pm. Shelley Morisaki, Senior Property Manager and Broker In Charge at Town Center of Mililani, joined us to talk about all of the Halloween fun!
MILILANI, HI
KITV.com

Chinatown's popular street festival Hallowbaloo is back this weekend, but not everyone's happy

Come tomorrow night the promoters of the Hallowbaloo Music & Arts Festival say these streets will be filled with thousands of people, but not all businesses are on board. "People can get a drink anywhere. Look at Chinatown so many drunks and you want to push alcohol to the limit -- come and get wasted in Chinatown," said Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock, head of the Chinatown Business & Community Association. "We try so hard to clean up Chinatown."
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Lunalilo Home selling imu-cooked turkeys for Thanksgiving

HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Want an imu-cooked turkey for Thanksgiving? A Hawaii Kai senior facility is doing that as a fundraiser. Lunalilo Home sells tickets for this every year. You can buy a turkey for $75, or the whole meal for $200. Then you drive through to get your food on Thanksgiving Day.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Food 2Go – Stonefish Grill

We’re checking in with a local restaurant on the North Shore in Haleiwa that’s continuing its great food experience with some brand-new menu options. We’re talking about the Stonefish Grill. Joining us with all the details is Kanani Oury, co-owner of Stonefish Grill.
HALEIWA, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Oct. 27–Nov. 2, 2022

Wednesday to Friday, Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, various times. Hawaiʻi’s top female executives, entrepreneurs, up-and-coming leaders and young professionals will share their advice and provide some inspiration at the Wahine Forum, the state’s largest leadership and career development conference for women. The forum brings people together to learn, connect, and build community. More than 50 speakers will cover a variety of sessions, including Letting Go to Grow; Content is Queen; and Why Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Matters in Hawai‘i. Speakers include Paula Akana, executive director of The Friends of ‘Iolani Palace; co-founders of Mana Up, Brittany Heyd and Meli James; and HONOLULU’s Editor at Large Robbie Dingeman.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Red Bull Foam Wreckers coming to Oahu

It’s the world’s most fun foam surfboard competition series and it’s coming to Sandy Beach. It’s called the Red Bull Foam Wreckers competition. Joining us with more details is the ambassador, pro-surfer, YouTube star, pipeline champion and more titles to name — Jamie O Brien.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Food Truck and Snack Booth Finds on a Chill Sunday in Waimānalo

Passing by Bellows Air Force Base on Kalaniana‘ole Highway on a Sunday means getting a whiff of smoky roadside huli huli chicken—its aroma is synonymous with the day, really. But in the last few months, more and more food trucks have popped up on the long stretch of grass, a mix that seems increasingly eclectic and consistent. This past Sunday I parked alongside rental Mustangs and lifted Toyotas and decided to sample. I didn’t get to try everything I had my eye on. But after this tasty drive-by, you can bet I’ll be scanning the selection on the regular.
WAIMANALO, HI

