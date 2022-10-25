ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

ifiberone.com

Shooting near Home Depot in Moses Lake injures one

MOSES LAKE - One person is recovering from a gunshot wound after they were shot near the Home Depot store in the Moses Lake on Thursday night. Police say the victim was airlifted to a hospital and is expected to survive. The report about the shooting came in at around 9 p.m. The gunman reportedly remains at large. We'll have more about the shooting as the investigation yields more information.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Crash on SR 28 near Quincy takes out power pole darkening, hundreds of homes

QUINCY - About 933 Grant PUD customers are without power after a utility pole was taken out by a pickup truck Friday evening. Troopers say the husband and wife were going east on SR 28 when they suddenly took a very wide right onto White Trail Road just west of Quincy. The driver reportedly failed to navigate the turn and crashed into a power pole in front of some apple orchards. The crash severed the power pole, sending wires to the ground.
QUINCY, WA
kpq.com

Port Authority Weighs Future Of Little Used Mansfield Airport

The future of the Mansfield Airport in Douglas County is in question because of its poor condition, lack of funding and limited traffic. Chelan Douglas Port Authority Commissioners discussed the possibility of closing the airport Tuesday. The Port owns the airport, which only had five landings in September. Port CEO...
MANSFIELD, WA
ifiberone.com

Arrest made in Othello after woman is threatened by two gunmen

OTHELLO - Two Othello men are behind bars after allegedly threatening a woman with multiple guns on Friday. Adams County Sheriff’s officials say deputies responded to the 300 block of Reynolds Rd. where a female had been threatened by the men, one who was wielding a sawed-off shotgun and the other carrying a handgun.
OTHELLO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

I-90 eastbound closed after a semi-collision in Ellensburg

ELLENSBURG, Wash. - UPDATE: 11:20 p.m. Both eastbound lanes are now open. I-90 eastbound and westbound are both down to one lane of travel. I-90 eastbound is closed after a semi crash in Ellensburg. The westbound lanes on I-90 is down to one lane. According to the Washington State Patrol,...
ELLENSBURG, WA
kpq.com

Waterville Councilmember Accused of Fleeing From and Lying to Police

Waterville Town Councilmember Cody Preugschat was arrested for fleeing from and lying to a Douglas County deputy Tuesday. Douglas County Prosecutors charged Preugschat with eluding a police officer, tampering with a witness, and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant. On Oct. 9, Preugschat allegedly fled from...
WATERVILLE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Ellensburg contractor gets prison time for scamming homeowners

ELLENSBURG, Wash.- An Ellensburg man must serve nearly five years in prison for unfinished construction jobs in Kittitas and Yakima Counties. Kittitas County Superior Court Judge Candace Hooper sentenced Robert Mulinski, 61, to 57 months in prison for 3 counts of first-degree theft. Mulinski must also repay his victims close to $950,000.
ELLENSBURG, WA
kpq.com

Douglas County Man Gets No Jail Time In Illicit Drug Case

A 71-year-old Rock Island man will pay $800, but will not serve any jail time after pleading guilty this week to having illicit drugs with an intent to deliver. Jay Daniel Doty stated in his plea that he possessed the hallucinogenic drug DMT with the purpose of sending it to members of the Santo Daime church.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Snow and Rain Forecasted for this Week

The North Central region is going to see increased snow and rain this week, lowering fire activity for the White River and Irving Peak fires. Cooler temperatures are expected to minimize fire activity for the White River and Irving Peak Fires. Air quality levels are expected to improve and the...
WENATCHEE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Man arrested in deadly drive-by shooting charged with murder, bond set at over $1 million

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals and Richland Police said it was teamwork that helped them make an arrest in a deadly drive-by shooting that killed a Hanford high school graduate. Isaiah Combs, 19, is charged with first degree murder, robbery, assault and theft. He is currently in the Benton County Jail on over $1 million...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Woman found in river was pregnant, wrapped, bound; suspect in custody

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE: 10-12-22 A suspect in the murder of 34 year old Brandy Ebanez, whose body was found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been arrested in Oregon. According to Benton County Superior Court documents an off-duty Kennewick Police Officer found Ebanez's body covered in plastic sheeting...
KENNEWICK, WA

