ifiberone.com
Shooting near Home Depot in Moses Lake injures one
MOSES LAKE - One person is recovering from a gunshot wound after they were shot near the Home Depot store in the Moses Lake on Thursday night. Police say the victim was airlifted to a hospital and is expected to survive. The report about the shooting came in at around 9 p.m. The gunman reportedly remains at large. We'll have more about the shooting as the investigation yields more information.
ifiberone.com
Crash on SR 28 near Quincy takes out power pole darkening, hundreds of homes
QUINCY - About 933 Grant PUD customers are without power after a utility pole was taken out by a pickup truck Friday evening. Troopers say the husband and wife were going east on SR 28 when they suddenly took a very wide right onto White Trail Road just west of Quincy. The driver reportedly failed to navigate the turn and crashed into a power pole in front of some apple orchards. The crash severed the power pole, sending wires to the ground.
kpq.com
Port Authority Weighs Future Of Little Used Mansfield Airport
The future of the Mansfield Airport in Douglas County is in question because of its poor condition, lack of funding and limited traffic. Chelan Douglas Port Authority Commissioners discussed the possibility of closing the airport Tuesday. The Port owns the airport, which only had five landings in September. Port CEO...
ifiberone.com
Arrest made in Othello after woman is threatened by two gunmen
OTHELLO - Two Othello men are behind bars after allegedly threatening a woman with multiple guns on Friday. Adams County Sheriff’s officials say deputies responded to the 300 block of Reynolds Rd. where a female had been threatened by the men, one who was wielding a sawed-off shotgun and the other carrying a handgun.
Laptops, Tablets, and More at Government Surplus Auction in Richland
If you’ve never explored the Government Surplus Auction site, then you’re in for a real treat. You’ll find everything from tools, toys, cars, trucks, boats, and even retired Blackhawk helicopters. All could be yours…if you’re the highest bidder. How does the Government Surplus Auction site...
nbcrightnow.com
I-90 eastbound closed after a semi-collision in Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - UPDATE: 11:20 p.m. Both eastbound lanes are now open. I-90 eastbound and westbound are both down to one lane of travel. I-90 eastbound is closed after a semi crash in Ellensburg. The westbound lanes on I-90 is down to one lane. According to the Washington State Patrol,...
ifiberone.com
Authorities identify person killed in Moses Lake house fire; details about blaze released
MOSES LAKE - We now know the identity of the person who died in a house fire in Moses Lake on Thursday night. Grant County Sheriff's officials say 53-year-old Rosalind Dickson died at a home at 8927 Craw Lane in the Larson housing community of Moses Lake. The blaze was...
Private pilot describes ‘aircraft carrier-sized’ object under 1,000 feet
Witness object image.Credit: Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) Reports of giant UFOs the size of football fields or aircraft carriers have been a steady stream over the past few decades, according to statistics from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database.
ifiberone.com
Public outcry prompts Wenatchee venue to bar Drag Queen Story Hour event from premises
Pybus Public Market was going to be the original site for an event known as a Drag Queen Story Hour, but that's no longer happening after an overwhelming amount of people expressing contempt for the event prompted the venue's governing board to cancel the occasion. A Drag Queen Story Hour...
4 Small Town Savory Diners in Washington Worth the Drive from Tri-Cities
One of the things I truly enjoy in life is a fabulous meal. I know where to get a tasty breakfast in the Tri-Cities, but what about elsewhere in Washington? When my husband and I road trip it's mandatory that we experience a local business. Usually, it's a local diner.
kpq.com
Waterville Councilmember Accused of Fleeing From and Lying to Police
Waterville Town Councilmember Cody Preugschat was arrested for fleeing from and lying to a Douglas County deputy Tuesday. Douglas County Prosecutors charged Preugschat with eluding a police officer, tampering with a witness, and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant. On Oct. 9, Preugschat allegedly fled from...
nbcrightnow.com
Ellensburg contractor gets prison time for scamming homeowners
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- An Ellensburg man must serve nearly five years in prison for unfinished construction jobs in Kittitas and Yakima Counties. Kittitas County Superior Court Judge Candace Hooper sentenced Robert Mulinski, 61, to 57 months in prison for 3 counts of first-degree theft. Mulinski must also repay his victims close to $950,000.
ifiberone.com
Meteorologists predict colder-than-usual winter with above-average amount of snow for local region
'La Nina' is the winter weather pattern that meteorologists with the National Weather Service are saying will take form in Washington state for the third year in a row. A La Nina winter consists of below-average temperatures and an above-average amount of precipitation; meaning more cold rain and snow. The...
kpq.com
Douglas County Man Gets No Jail Time In Illicit Drug Case
A 71-year-old Rock Island man will pay $800, but will not serve any jail time after pleading guilty this week to having illicit drugs with an intent to deliver. Jay Daniel Doty stated in his plea that he possessed the hallucinogenic drug DMT with the purpose of sending it to members of the Santo Daime church.
kpq.com
Snow and Rain Forecasted for this Week
The North Central region is going to see increased snow and rain this week, lowering fire activity for the White River and Irving Peak fires. Cooler temperatures are expected to minimize fire activity for the White River and Irving Peak Fires. Air quality levels are expected to improve and the...
Wilbur-Creston and Keller school districts cancel classes due to 'tragedy involving loss of lives'
KELLER, Wash. — The Wilbur-Creston (WCSD) and Keller school districts have announced that classes will be cancelled for Friday, Oct. 21. According to a message from Wilbur-Creston School District, a tragedy in the Keller community involving 'loss of lives' is the reason behind the cancellation. WCSD released the following...
kpq.com
YWCA NCW Addresses Community Backlash Against Drag Queen Storytime Event
YWCA NCW Executive Director Rachel Todd uploaded a video to their official Facebook page to discuss how the Drag Queen Story Hour event on Saturday can be a teachable moment for the community. The Drag Queen Story Hour is scheduled to be held at Pybus Public Market on Oct. 28...
Chronicle
Washington Man Gets No Jail Time for Making Hallucinogen for Religious Ceremonies
WATERVILLE — A former Rock Island man won't serve jail time after he was convicted of conspiring to manufacture a hallucinogen he says was intended for religious ceremonies. Jay Daniel Doty, 71, pleaded guilty Monday in Douglas County Superior Court to one count of conspiracy to commit possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a Class B felony.
Man arrested in deadly drive-by shooting charged with murder, bond set at over $1 million
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals and Richland Police said it was teamwork that helped them make an arrest in a deadly drive-by shooting that killed a Hanford high school graduate. Isaiah Combs, 19, is charged with first degree murder, robbery, assault and theft. He is currently in the Benton County Jail on over $1 million...
nbcrightnow.com
Woman found in river was pregnant, wrapped, bound; suspect in custody
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE: 10-12-22 A suspect in the murder of 34 year old Brandy Ebanez, whose body was found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been arrested in Oregon. According to Benton County Superior Court documents an off-duty Kennewick Police Officer found Ebanez's body covered in plastic sheeting...
