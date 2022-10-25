Read full article on original website
4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today
The energy markets are in a state of upheaval, a situation that’s unlikely to reverse until there’s some sort of a conclusion to the war in Ukraine, or at least until Europe has more energy. This is unlikely to happen any time soon, despite the nuclear fuel that everybody seems to be buying from Russia because it’s not under sanction, and despite the fact that fears of a global recession are beating down oil prices.
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 25th
PHX Minerals Inc. (. PHX - Free Report) : This natural gas and oil minerals company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days. PHX Minerals Inc. Price and Consensus. PHX Minerals Inc. price-consensus-chart |...
Why Harley-Davidson Stock Is Off to the Races Today
Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) reported strong third-quarter earnings Wednesday, and its stock revved higher. As of 11:55 a.m. ET, shares were trading near the session's high, up 13%. So what. Harley-Davidson beat analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines with $1.78 in earnings per share and $1.65...
2 Passive Income Stocks With Jaw-Dropping Yields
Dividend stocks generally outperform other asset classes during bear markets. The primary reason is that regular cash distributions help to smooth out market volatility in terms of an equity's total return on capital. Plus, passive income stocks likely benefit from an "oasis effect" during turbulent markets. Dividend stocks, in short, quickly become hot commodities during bear markets because of their perceived safety relative to pure-play growth or value stocks.
A Bear Market Rally or Markets Forming a Solid Base: 5 Picks
Wall Street is witnessing a good rally in October after a horrible September. Historically, several major stock market crashes happened this month. However, this year, it looks like October will see a happy ending. Month to date, the three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the...
Recap: Antero Resources Q3 Earnings
Antero Resources AR reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Antero Resources missed estimated earnings by 14.21%, reporting an EPS of $1.63 versus an estimate of $1.9. Revenue was up $1.53 billion from the same...
What's in the Offing for Vornado (VNO) This Earnings Season?
Vornado Realty Trust VNO is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 31, after the closing bell. The quarterly results are likely to reflect growth in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. In the last reported quarter, this New York-based real estate investment trust’s (REIT) FFO plus...
Strong Production to Drive Devon Energy's (DVN) Q3 Earnings
Devon Energy Corporation DVN is set to report third-quarter earnings on Nov 1, after market close. This oil and gas company delivered an earnings surprise of 8.82% in the last reported quarter. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results. Factors at...
Canadian National (CNI) Stock Up 3.4% Since Q3 Earnings Beat
Canadian National Railway Company CNI stock has gained 3.4% since its third-quarter 2022 earnings release on Oct 25. The uptick can be attributed to better-than-expected earnings and revenue performance. Quarterly earnings of $1.63 per share (C$2.13) outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 and improved 34.7% year over year. Quarterly...
Xcel Energy (XEL) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Trims Guidance
Xcel Energy Inc. XEL posted third-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.18 per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.7%. The bottom line improved by 4.4% from the year-ago earnings of $1.13 per share. Total Revenues. Xcel Energy’s third-quarter revenues of $4,082 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of...
TotalEnergies (TTE) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
TotalEnergies SE TTE has reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $3.83 (€3.78) per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.91 per share by 2.04%. The bottom line improved 117.6% from the year-ago figure of $1.76 (€1.49) per share. The year-over-year improvement was due to an increase in commodity prices.
Coca-Cola Stock Higher As Price Hikes Help Q3 Earnings, Revenue Beat, 2022 Forecast Boost
Coca-Cola Co. (KO) posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, and boosted it full-year sales forecast, as price hikes helped revenues rise firmly ahead of overall volumes. Coca-Cola said adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at 69 cents per share, up 6.2% over the same...
Wolfspeed (WOLF) Q1 Loss Narrows, Revenues Increase Y/Y
Wolfspeed WOLF reported a first-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP loss of 4 cents per share, narrower the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 5 cents. The year-ago loss was 21 cents per share. Revenues of $241.3 million were up 54% year over year, surpassing the consensus mark by 0.64%. Growth...
Integra's (IART) Q3 Earnings Top, Gross Margin Declines
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation IART delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 86 cents for the third quarter of 2022, flat year over year. The metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19.4%. The adjustment excludes the impact of certain non-recurring charges like structural optimization charges, acquisition, divestiture and integration-related...
KLA's (KLAC) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q1
KLA Corporation KLAC reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings per share of $7.06, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.5%. The figure was up 52.2% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level year over year and 21.5%, sequentially. Revenues increased 30.7% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level and 9.6% from the...
Merit Medical (MMSI) Q3 Earnings Beat, FY22 View Revised
Merit Medical Systems, Inc. MMSI delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 64 cents in the third quarter of 2022, up by 23.1% year over year. The figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.8%. The adjustments include expenses related to the amortization of intangibles, and corporate transformation and...
CBRE Group (CBRE) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Lag, Stock Down
CBRE Group Inc.’s CBRE third-quarter 2022 core earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24. The figure also declined by 18.7% from the year-ago tally. Reflecting negative sentiments, CBRE shares have declined more than 3%. The quarterly results reflect lower-than-expected revenues amid the weakening...
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.26 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 19.23%. A...
First Financial Northwest (FFNW) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
First Financial Northwest (FFNW) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.32 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.34 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 34.38%. A...
Guardant Health (GH) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
The market expects Guardant Health (GH) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
