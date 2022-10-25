Read full article on original website
Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 32.43%. A...
First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.71 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.67 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.41%. A...
Carter's (CRI) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Fall Y/Y
Carter's, Inc. CRI reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results, wherein the top line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate while the bottom line beat the same. Both metrics fell year over year. Results were hurt by tough year-over-year comparisons along with the surge in gas and food prices. Inflation has also been weighing on demand for CRI’s brands.
Why General Electric Stock Is Still a Buy Despite Mixed Results
General Electric's (NYSE: GE) third-quarter earnings are out, and they are highly likely to create mixed feelings among investors. "Mixed" is the appropriate word, as there's disappointing news on the near-term outlook. On the other hand, GE did enough to make investors feel there's something in the results and outlook to underline the value case for the stock. On balance, the stock remains attractive, but near-term pressure is building.
What's in the Offing for Emerson (EMR) in Q4 Earnings?
Emerson Electric Co. EMR is set to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended September 2022) results on Nov 2, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EMR’s earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter has been revised 1.2% upward in the past 90 days. However, Emerson has an impressive surprise history, with its earnings having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 6%.
Buy This Dividend King for 2022 and Beyond
Hitting consistent singles and doubles in investing with well-established companies is arguably the secret to successful investing. Sure, it's more exciting to hit a home run with less established businesses. But that also often carries significantly more risk. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is one of the...
Which Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Undervalued Stocks To Watch Right Now
Undervalued stocks are stocks that are trading below their intrinsic value. That is, they are trading at a price that is lower than the true value of the company. Investors often look for undervalued stocks because they believe that the market has incorrectly priced the stock and that it is therefore a good investment.
Global Ship Lease (GSL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Global Ship Lease (GSL) closed at $17.28, marking a +0.47% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.46% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) closed at $5.45, marking a +1.87% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%. Heading into today, shares of the company had gained...
Zscaler (ZS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Zscaler (ZS) closed the most recent trading day at $153.96, moving +0.12% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.46% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%. Coming into today, shares of the cloud-based information...
Why Carter's Stock Was Flopping on Friday
Friday was a generally upbeat day for the stock market, but you wouldn't know that from the performance of children's apparel retailer Carter's (NYSE: CRI). The company's stock was down by almost 5% in midafternoon trading, in the wake of its latest earnings release. So what. Carter's unveiled its third-quarter...
Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) closed the most recent trading day at $2.18, moving -0.46% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.95%...
Why TAL Education Group Stock Popped Today
Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) jumped today after the Chinese education stock posted better-than-expected results in its second-quarter earnings report. The stock finished the day up 10.1% as a result. So what. After the Chinese government banned for-profit core academic tutoring services for K-12 students last year, TAL...
DecisionPoint Systems Inc. (DPSI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, DecisionPoint Systems Inc. (DPSI) closed at $7.05, marking a -0.7% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Long-Term Investment Options in Metaverse Stocks: 5 Companies That Could Prosper in the Age of Web3
While excitement surrounding the emergence of the metaverse has seen plenty of investor interest grow throughout 2022, recent market downturns have heavily impacted the performance of stocks. Now, as a new year of more innovations and hopes of greater fiscal control loom, it may be worth investors taking a fresh look at some of the key players of the metaverse.
Eli Lilly Q3 Preview: Can Shares Stay Hot?
The Zacks Medical sector has primarily traded in line with the general market in 2022, down roughly 19%. A big-time player in the realm, Eli Lilly LLY, is on deck to unveil quarterly earnings on November 1st before the market open. Eli Lilly is one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical...
Blink Charging (BLNK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Blink Charging (BLNK) closed at $14.47, marking a +0.21% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
Why InMode Stock Ignited This Week
Shares of InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) jumped 9% this past week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the medical technology specialist delivered strong third-quarter financial results. So what. InMode's revenue surged 29% year over year to $121.2 million, driven by rising demand for its minimally invasive surgical platforms....
Ares Capital Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 9.92% Yield (ARCC)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which saw buying by Chief Financial Officer Penelope F. Roll.
Mosaic (MOS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Mosaic (MOS) closed at $53.14, marking a -0.75% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the fertilizer maker had gained...
