ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WUSL Power 99

Kanye West Loses Billionaire Status After Multiple Brands Cut Ties With Him

By Tony M. Centeno
WUSL Power 99
WUSL Power 99
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZV6lY_0imLp8xa00
Photo: Getty Images

Ye is truly feeling the affects of the hateful rhetoric he's been repeating over the past few weeks.

On Tuesday, October 25, Forbes reported that the rapper formerly known as Kanye West is no longer a billionaire . According to the publication, Ye was worth $2 billion before his anti-Semitic tirade across multiple platforms. Once he expressed his opinions on the Jewish community, George Floyd's death and made other offensive comments, Ye began to lose several key business relationships with Balenciaga , his talent agency CAA, JPMorgan Chase and most recently adidas. Since those partnerships were obliterated, Ye officially lost his billionaire status.

At the moment, Ye is now worth $400 million. With his $1.5 billion-dollar deal gone, the founder of G.O.O.D. Music, which is officially no longer apart of Def Jam Recordings, receives income from real estate, his music catalog, his own cash and a five percent stake in his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's under garment line, Skims.

Ye first landed on Forbes' coveted billionaires list back in 2020. They initially reported that he was worth $1 billion, but the 45-year-old wasn't satisfied with that number and suggested that he was worth $3.3 billion. Last year, Bloomberg reported that he was worth $6.6 billion , but Forbes later refuted that reporting by providing a more realistic figure of $1.8 billion. When it came time for this year's list, Ye claimed that his adidas deal was worth $4.3 billion. Again, he was infuriated when the publication reported his worth at the time was $2 billion.

Prior to losing his biggest corporate partnerships, Ye had reportedly been blowing through his fortune by making big purchases. Recently, the rapper announced his intentions to buy the far-right social media brand Parler . As his fortune begins to shrink, there's no word on when he'll complete the sale, or if he'll complete it at all.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Kanye Is Never Coming Back From This

“I can say antisemitic things and Adidas can’t drop me,” the artist formerly known as Kanye West proclaimed on Drink Champs just over a week ago. “Now what?” he rhetorically asked, with the sneering audacity of a man whose millions of dollars, millions of fans, and substantial high-powered connections have carried him through numerous instances of public backlash over the past 20 years. But that day is over. Today, Adidas dropped him after a month in which he’s consistently asserted that he’s up against a cabal of Jewish people who control the world. His Yeezy partnership with Adidas was the...
MINNESOTA STATE
rolling out

Kanye West looks forward to Jay-Z and Beyoncé endorsing him for president

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is continuing on his 2024 Presidential campaign tour. The latest press stop was on “Drink Champs,” the award-winning podcast co-hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. The three-hour conversation included Ye’s conspiracy on George Floyd’s death, which Floyd’s family is now reportedly considering...
iheart.com

A Waffle House accident and Kanye gets the boot

It appears Kanye West is trying to find another company to take on his Yeezy shoes. The disgraced rapper showed up uninvited to Skechers headquarters in California yesterday morning, and was quickly escorted away from the building. This comes a day after Adidas cut ties with Kanye over his recent anti-semitic comments. Skechers, which was founded and is run by a Jewish family, released a statement saying Kanye "arrived unannounced" and the company "has no intention" of working with him.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Nymag.com

Ivanka Trump and Kim Kardashian Denounce Kanye West via PR Dinner

If you were outrageously, break-the-internet-level famous and your ex went on an unhinged, antisemitic public tirade, what would you do? If the first thought that popped into your head was quickly release a simple but sincere public statement saying my former partner’s views do not represent my own, you clearly need to spend some time boning up on the teachings of Kris Jenner.
PopCrush

Kanye West – Companies Who Have Cut Ties From Rapper So Far

Undoubtedly, 2022 will go down as Kanye West's toughest year yet as far as public perception goes. The Grammy award-winning rapper-producer, who now goes by Ye, embarked on a destructive path after he debuted his "White Lives Matter" t-shirts at his Yeezy Season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, 2022. After receiving backlash for the t-shirts, Kanye publicly attacked everyone who objected to him being a "free thinker." The Donda album creator then went on several anti-Semitic rants on social media before he was suspended from both Instagram and Twitter for violating the platforms’ policies on hate speech.
The Independent

Kanye West’s net worth plummets from $2bn to $400m after Adidas ends Yeezy partnership

Kanye West’s net worth has been scythed from $2bn to $400m after Adidas ended their Yeezy partnership, according to Forbes magazine. After days of relentless pressure, Adidas announced on Tuesday it had terminated its business relationship with the 45-year-old rapper and fashion mogul over his repeated antisemitic remarks. “Adidas does not tolerate anti-Semitism and any other sort of hate speech,” it said in a press release. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”West had goaded the German footwear giant, saying on...
Larry Brown Sports

Antonio Brown addresses Kanye West comments

Kanye West has lost a lot of money in the wake of his antisemitic remarks, but Antonio Brown is sticking by his side. Brown, who is the president of West’s Donda Sports agency, issued a statement on Tuesday saying he will remain in his position. He defended his “brother” Kanye and criticized the companies that have cut ties with West.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West’s Donda Academy Banned From Upcoming High School Tournament

Kanye West’s words are now affecting the basketball players at Donda Academy. Kanye West has made some inflammatory comments about a plethora of topics as of late, and it has led to some big consequences. These days, it seems like Ye is being dropped by everybody. For instance, Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown just left Donda Sports, while Adidas is officially dropping Kanye’s Yeezy brand.
TMZ.com

Kanye West Pal Consequence Condemns Candace Owens 'Experiment'

Kanye West’s empire is dwindling by the day, and although he still has Candace Owens on his side -- one of Ye’s closest advisors says that's not a good thing. Ye’s longtime collaborator Consequence called out Candace Tuesday … labeling her association with the team “an experiment,” and posting a short clip of Ye greeting a crowd while wearing his infamous 'White Lives Matter' shirt.
WUSL Power 99

WUSL Power 99

Philadelphia, PA
2K+
Followers
227
Post
384K+
Views
ABOUT

Philadelphia's Hip Hop and R&B

 https://power99.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy