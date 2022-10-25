Russian Court Rejects Brittney Griner's Appeal of Prison Sentence
- A Russian court has denied the drug sentencing appeal of WNBA star Brittney Griner.
- According to the Associated Press, the court made adjustments to Griner's term by counting each day she was held before the trial.
- Griner will now serve eight years instead of the originally sentenced nine.
- Griner was arrested in February for smuggling in less than a gram of cannabis oil in her luggage while playing in Russia during the WNBA's off-season.
