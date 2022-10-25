Popular McDonald’s Item Returning Soon - But With Sad News

Photo: Getty Images

McDonald's popular McRib sandwich will soon return to its menu, but there's a catch.

The global fast food chain announced the McRib will once again be available on October 31 for a limited time, with the company teasing that it "could be your last chance to taste it" as part of a "farewell tour."

"We have good news, and we have bad news. The elusive McRib® is finally back…BUT this could be your last chance to get it," McDonald's said in a press release shared on Monday (October 24). "After three straight years headlining McDonald’s® nationwide menu each fall, the iconic sandwich is embarking on a 'Farewell Tour' – giving fans across the country one more chance to experience a taste of the McRib at participating McDonald’s restaurants starting Oct. 31.

"Like any true farewell tour, we’re hoping this isn’t a 'goodbye' but a 'see you later.' Because as our McRib stans have experienced time and time again: you never know when – or if – the McRib is coming back."

McDonald's also revealed that it plans to sell custom merchandise as part of the McRib's "farewell tour," which will include art, clothing and memorabilia featuring the cult favorite.

Last year, McDonald's brought back the McRib on November 1, two days ahead of National Sandwich Day and created a limited number of NFTs in celebration of the McRib's 40th anniversary, a first for the company.

The boneless pork sandwich has gained a cult following due to its limited offerings, with many diehard fans going out of their way to track down the sandwich at select locations.

The sandwhich offers barbecue sauce, onions and pickles slathered on a piece of boneless pork all on a hoagie-style bun.

McDonald's initially offered the McRib regionally in Kansas City, Kansas in 1981 before including it on its nationwide menu the following year.