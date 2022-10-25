Amazing story: Gina revives rabbit on road (Joke of the Day)

Related
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Dad Refuses to Walk Daughter Down the Aisle as She’s Marrying Her Sister’s Ex Following Affair
A dad is refusing to walk his daughter down the aisle on her wedding day because he's upset her relationship is allegedly the product of an affair — with a man the woman's sister was seeing, no less. On Reddit, the frustrated father shared he's still reeling from finding...
Furious woman walks 5 miles home in the pouring rain after learning her husband gave a cash gift to another woman
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I know an unhappily married couple. They have been unhappily married since I met them. I'm sure they were unhappily married long before that.
buzzfeednews.com
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
Woman sparks debate after revealing how her husband reminds her to ‘tuck in’ her stomach when taking photos
A woman has sparked a debate after revealing how her husband reminds her to “tuck” her stomach in when taking photos.In a video posted to TikTok last month, Saira, @sairaayan__, shared a clip of her and her husband taking a picture together. “When you’re taking pictures and he reminds you to tuck in your stomach,” she wrote in text over the video.The footage featured Saira’s partner lightly tapping her stomach, prompting her to readjust her posture. The pair then looked at each other before Saira briefly touched her stomach and they both smiled at the camera. In the caption...
The View host Whoopi Goldberg sternly shuts down co-hosts and show guests during awkward moment live on air
THE VIEW'S Whoopi Goldberg has sternly shut down her co-hosts and guests on Wednesday's show during an awkward live moment. Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi stopped by to talk about their new show. Kerry and Emayatzy promoted their Hulu show, Reasonable Doubt. The panel asked the actresses questions, and Kerry...
Father-in-law’s girlfriend prompts anger after walking down aisle in front of groom
A father-in-law’s girlfriend has sparked anger after she cut the groom off while he was walking down the aisle.In a post shared to the popular Reddit forum, r/weddingshamming, last year, one woman, who goes by the username u/Jessica826, posted a video of her husband at their wedding. As he went down the aisle with his fellow groomsmen behind him, a woman could be seen walking past him. In response to this guest’s behaviour, the groom had a disappointed look on his face and was shaking his head while appearing to say: “This is crazy.”The Reddit user gave more details...
Mum-of-two leaves her husband of 14 YEARS for a stranger she was convinced was her 'soulmate' after ONE 'magical' night at a conference - only to be ghosted by him
An Australian mother-of-two has spoken about meeting her 'soulmate' while on a work trip with her husband and the decision that saw her walk away from her marriage only to get rejected. Amanda Trenfield, who lives in Sydney, was looking to reconnect with her husband after 14 years together, which...
My husband swam to help a drowning child and almost drowned himself. I held my breath the entire time as our children watched it happen.
The author shares how while the couple's children were watching their father rescue another child, he caught in a riptide and almost drowned.
Mom Initiates “Twilight Bark” Call When Daughter Goes Missing in Mall and What Happened Was Incredible
The world isn’t such a bad place.
25 Times Emma D'Arcy And Olivia Cooke From "House Of The Dragon" Were Goofy, Chaotic, And Simply Adorable Together Behind The Scenes
The way Olivia Cooke and Emma D'Arcy can't get through a single interview together without laughing is the cutest thing.
Father and Daughter Find Each Other After Searching for Decades: 'We Had So Much in Common'
"It was a long shot," Criss Rosenlof said of finding and reuniting with his daughter Rachael Robertson after they matched through the genealogy service MyHeritage.com in 2019 It was a moment they hoped would one day come, but were uncertain would ever happen. "I literally screamed and threw my phone across the room, which startled my husband," Rachael Robertson tells PEOPLE of the morning in August 2019 when she received a life-changing message in her inbox. The email, sent by a man through the genealogy service MyHeritage.com, delivered the...
Woman Moving City to Avoid Brother-in-Law Splits Views: 'In Love With Me'
She wrote: "I love my husband very much and I don't want to ruin our beautiful marriage."
Drew Barrymore Reunites with ’50 First Dates’ Co-Star Adam Sandler in Ivory Suit & Platform Sandals at ‘Hustle’ Screening
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Drew Barrymore suited up to support her former “50 First Dates” co-star Adam Sandler, who is currently promoting his new Netflix film, “Hustle.” The host of “The Drew Barrymore Show” attended an exclusive screening of the new drama at DGA Theater in New York City on Wednesday. Barrymore wore a white silk blouse underneath an oversized ivory blazer with matching trousers. In addition, she came ready with a textured clutch accentuated with a large top handle while her earrings coordinated with...
The Internet Can't Stop Talking About How Zanab Deserves Better Than Cole In "Love Is Blind"
"I’m not understanding how Cole can go around telling everyone that he’s not physically attracted to Zanab with a straight face. It’s disrespectful."
Watch Luke Combs Help Parents-To-Be With Their Gender Reveal
Luke Combs took a moment during a concert to help two front-row fans reveal the gender of their first child. Concertgoers recalled: “This was such a great moment!!! Everyone around me was crying - so happy for this family!"
Allison Holker Admits She & Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Are Still In The 'Honeymoon Phase': 'We're Living Our Best Married Life'
After being together since 2010, Allison Holker and Stephen "tWitch" Boss still can't get enough of each other, especially now that the latter is done working on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show. "We already spent so much time together, but now we wake up, we go to our office together, we work together all day. I know a lot of people probably think that sounds crazy, but we love it. We're together all day every day and we are just living our best married life. I feel like we're back in the honeymoon phase again!" the 34-year-old, who teamed up with...
"He doesn't make me happy." Loving husband shocked after wife replies
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Jerry is a Youtuber who is popular in my city. However, in my building, he is known as the ‘best husband.’ To be honest, he is every woman’s dream. He is handsome, kind, funny, loving, and whatnot.
Watch Maren Morris & Zedd Join Forces For A Must-See Moment
Maren Morris and Zedd (on drums) stopped by 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' to deliver a powerful performance of their latest collaboration.
KXKT KAT 103.7FM
Omaha, NE
2K+
Followers
405
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT
Omaha's Kat Country, KAT 103.7FM with Steve and Gina, Hoss Michaels, EJ and Jessica.https://thekat.iheart.com
Comments / 0