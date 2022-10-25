ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Video Shows First Renderings Of Upcoming New NFL Stadium

By Jason Hall
97.5 WAMZ
97.5 WAMZ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PQVM6_0imLorTh00
Photo: Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans have released a video featuring renderings of their upcoming new stadium .

The renderings show a domed, futuristic stadium with a large video screen outside of the facility.

The Titans reached a deal with Mayor John Cooper to build a new, domed stadium in downtown Nashville, Axios ' Nate Rau initially reported on October 17, prior to confirmation from the franchise.

The stadium is expected to be located east of Nissan Stadium's current location near Interstate 24 as part of the recently approved redevelopment plan for the East Bank waterfront neighborhood in downtown Nashville.

The Titans are reportedly expected to bring about $800 million in private revenue, sources with knowledge told Axios .

The stadium is also expected to be funded through government sources, including $500 million in bonds form the state and a 1% tax on all hotel room rentals in Davidson County, as well as sales taxes collected both within the new facility and in the surrounding 130-acre campus along the East Bank.

A new, domed stadium would make Nashville a serious contender to host the Super Bowl, College Football Playoff games and major concert tours taking place in the winter months, which has alluded the rapidly growing tourism destination in the past.

The outdoor Nissan Stadium has served as the Titans' home since 1999, with the franchise playing at Vanderbilt Stadium as the Tennessee Oilers during the 1998 NFL season, following their move to Nashville from Houston.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed if He Plans to ‘Quit’ the NFL Amid Rumors Gisele Is ‘Sick’ of His Career ‘Coming Before Their Family’

One way or another. After divorce rumors circulated between him and Gisele, many NFL fans are wondering: Is Tom Brady retiring again?  Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are reportedly fighting and may be headed towards divorce since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension between them.” The source...
Billboard

George Strait on Riding Into Stadiums Again in 2023: ‘It Just Felt Right’ (Exclusive)

Next year, George Strait is preparing to play his most extensive stadium run in nine years since he completed his two-year “The Cowboy Rides Away” tour in 2014.   The country titan and his Ace in the Hole Band will perform six stadium dates starting May 6 at Glendale, Arizona’s State Farm Stadium and ending Aug. 5 at Tampa, Florida’s Raymond James Stadium. All stops will feature Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town.  “It just felt right,” Strait tells Billboard via email of the mini-tour. “I had the opportunity to work with Chris and Little Big Town and everything just kind of fell in...
FLORIDA STATE
KCTV 5

Chiefs practice squad player auctions off Super Bowl ring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A player on the Chiefs’ practice squad during their 2019-20 Super Bowl run is auctioning off his Super Bowl ring online. Defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence did not see any actual game action in his eight games with the Chiefs, but was issued a Super Bowl ring---along with other practice squad players and organization staff---after Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

JJ Watt, Wife Kealia Announce Major Personal News

The next great athlete to come from the Watt family is finally here. Star soccer player Kealia and NFL star JJ Watt welcomed their first child together tonight. Koa James Watt - if he so chooses - could become the next great Watt in a line of star athletes. "Love...
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

Ex-Cowboys Quarterback Makes His Dak Prescott Opinion Clear

Ben DiNucci is tired of the disrespect that Dak Prescott gets. DiNucci, who played for the Dallas Cowboys during the 2020 season, is tired of fans who expect him to play like God every game, especially after he just came back from a thumb injury. "It amazes me the disrespect...
VikingsTerritory

Another Running Quarterback for the Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have faced scrambling quarterbacks with varying degrees of success in 2022. They were embarrassed by Jalen Hurts in Week 2, but they fared better in Week 5 against Justin Fields. Now, they’ll need to show up against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. Playing Arizona the day...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL Star Likely To Be Traded If Team Loses Next Game

With the trade deadline just a week away, the Denver Broncos may decide to move on from Bradley Chubb. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Broncos will most likely deal Chubb at the deadline if they lose in Week 8 to the Jaguars. Chubb, a former first-round pick out...
DENVER, CO
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Believes 1 Game Will 'Define' Tennessee's Season

Tennessee might have already solidified the biggest victory of the college football season when defeating Alabama on Oct. 15. However, the Volunteers have yet another major obstacle on their path to the College Football Playoff. Appearing Tuesday on Keyshawn, JWill & Max (h/t Saturday Down South), ESPN's Paul Finebaum looked...
KNOXVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

Former Packers WR slams Aaron Rodgers’ comments

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially called out his teammates on Tuesday, saying that some of them deserved to be benched over poor play. That did not sit well with former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings. Rodgers made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. After...
GREEN BAY, WI
97.5 WAMZ

97.5 WAMZ

Louisville, KY
4K+
Followers
537
Post
594K+
Views
ABOUT

Kentuckiana's #1 For Country

 https://wamz.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy