The Last Meals of 9 Murderers on Death Row

 3 days ago

The Last Meal Of 9 Murderers On Death Row Many times, murderers on Death Row are given a final meal of their choosing before dying. Some of them are normal. Others are quite strange. For example, Timothy McVeigh, the infamous Oklahoma City bomber, had two pints of mint chocolate chip ice cream. Adolf Eichmann requested a bottle of red wine. John Wayne Gacy was given 12 fried shrimp, a bucket of KFC chicken, french fries, and a pound of strawberries. Ted Bundy was served a steak done medium rare, eggs over easy, toast with butter and jelly, milk, coffee, juice, and hash browns. And according to Spoon University, he didn't eat one bite. What would your last meal be if you could choose?

Ricky

The happiest man on death row

Joe Arridy(AP Photo/Pueblo Chieftain) (Associated Press) On 26 August 1936, a 23-year-old man named Joe Arridy was arrested for sleeping in an illegal area. He was a moderately mentally disabled man and he had an IQ of 46 only. He didn't know most of the things that were going on around him.
