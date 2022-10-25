Woman helps hurricane victims locate lost items (Smile File)

A dog has inherited a fortune of $100 million from his grandfather, who got it from his owner. Gunther IV, a German shepherd, inherited all his money from his grandfather, Gunther III. Gunther III was given $80 million by his late owner the German Countess Karlotta Liebenstein, who was part of the German Royal family. Since Countess Liebenstein didn’t have any children or close relatives, she was very close with Gunther III.

