Summer Pardi Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In Adorable Photo

Photo: Getty Images

Summer Pardi is sharing adorable photos of her growing baby bump now that she’s announced to the world that she and her husband, country superstar Jon Pardi , are set to come a “ Pardi of 3 ” early next year.

Summer posted a new baby bump snapshot on Tuesday morning (October 25), taking the photo in the mirror of a bathroom. She shared in her caption that she’s “loving that i can hide the toilets in bathroom selfies with my bump now 😜.”

Earlier this month, Jon and Summer posted a heartwarming gender reveal video as they shared the news that they’re expecting a baby girl. The first-time parents are set to welcome their first child in just a few months: "February 2023… our little Pardi, party of 3.”

Summer previously shared that she told Jon about the pregnancy by pretending there was a scratch on their new boat. Instead, he found a “baby on board” sign and Summer’s positive pregnancy test. Summer shared that Jon “thought i was just making fun of him because the boat was his new baby,” but “5 minutes later he was blasting baby shark in the kitchen, already thriving hahah.”

See Summer’s latest pregnancy photo here :