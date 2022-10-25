ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
97.5 WAMZ

Summer Pardi Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In Adorable Photo

By Kelly Fisher
97.5 WAMZ
97.5 WAMZ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PShID_0imLoJuL00
Photo: Getty Images

Summer Pardi is sharing adorable photos of her growing baby bump now that she’s announced to the world that she and her husband, country superstar Jon Pardi , are set to come a “ Pardi of 3 ” early next year.

Summer posted a new baby bump snapshot on Tuesday morning (October 25), taking the photo in the mirror of a bathroom. She shared in her caption that she’s “loving that i can hide the toilets in bathroom selfies with my bump now 😜.”

Earlier this month, Jon and Summer posted a heartwarming gender reveal video as they shared the news that they’re expecting a baby girl. The first-time parents are set to welcome their first child in just a few months: "February 2023… our little Pardi, party of 3.”

Summer previously shared that she told Jon about the pregnancy by pretending there was a scratch on their new boat. Instead, he found a “baby on board” sign and Summer’s positive pregnancy test. Summer shared that Jon “thought i was just making fun of him because the boat was his new baby,” but “5 minutes later he was blasting baby shark in the kitchen, already thriving hahah.”

See Summer’s latest pregnancy photo here :

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Expecting Twins With Husband Philip Schneider

She’s glowing! After her surprise pregnancy announcement, Hilary Swank looked thrilled while showing off her growing baby bump. The actress revealed that she is expecting twins during an interview with Good Morning America on October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Million Dollar Baby star, who is married to Philip Schneider, said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
Us Weekly

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Bump Album After Announcing She and John Legend Are Expecting Rainbow Baby

Growing family! After Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting another child, she showed off her baby bump with a glamorous mirror selfie reveal. In August 2022, the 36-year-old Cravings author joked it took “44 people” to get her ready for the pictures, tagging members of her glam squad, including three hairstylists, a makeup artist and a stylist. Teigen’s pregnancy announcement came 22 months after she and the 43-year-old musician lost son Jack.
Motherly

Kaley Cuoco shows off adorable baby bump 1 day after announcing her first pregnancy

A day after making the big announcement that she's expecting her first baby, Kaley Cuoco is already offering fans more of a glimpse into her pregnancy journey. 36-year-old Cuoco, who is known for starring in "The Big Bang Theory" and "The Flight Attendant," took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she and her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, are expecting a daughter next year. The announcement included a ton of cute photos from the journey so far, including shots from a gender reveal, a photo of Pelphrey holding up a onesie that reads, "love my daddy," and Cuoco and Pelphrey sharing a sweet kiss while holding matching "mama bear" and "papa bear" mugs.
Us Weekly

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump While Expecting 1st Child With Tom Pelphrey: ‘Over the Moon’

Bumping along! Kaley Cuoco showed off her growing belly while announcing she is pregnant with her and Tom Pelphrey’s first child. “💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕,” the 36-year-old actress captioned a series of Instagram photos of the couple’s sex reveal cake on Tuesday, October 11. “Beyond blessed and over the moon … I 💓you @tommypelphrey […]
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Vibe

Kash Doll Reveals Photos Of Her “Billion Dollar Baby”

Kash Doll has shared photos of her infant son with the public for the first time. The Detroit-bred rapper, her boyfriend Tracy T, and their 9-month-old Kashton Prophet posed for the cover of Sheen Magazine‘s Nov/Dec Life Of Luxury issue. Previously, she had only revealed images with the baby’s face covered or hidden.More from VIBE.comSkylar Diggins-Smith Reveals Baby Bump In Pregnancy AnnouncementKash Doll Signs Deal With MNRK Music Group, Aims To Launch Record LabelLeslie Jones Lands Recurring Role On 'BMF' The glowing parents stand proudly in front of a vintage luxury vehicle while their “billion dollar baby” peeks up from a...
GEORGIA STATE
Popculture

'The Bachelor' Winner Welcomes Baby With Her New Man

Vanessa Grimaldi, who found love long after she starred on The Bachelor, has welcomed a baby boy with her husband Josh Wolfe. Their baby boy was born the day before Grimaldi celebrated her 35th birthday. Grimaldi and Wolfe married in August 2021. "Nothing will beat my 35th birthday," Grimaldi wrote...
Popculture

'Alaskan Bush People' Star May Have Revealed Name for Second Baby

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown's wife Raiven recently hinted at the name of their unborn child as the couple gave updates about the upcoming birth. According to TV Shows Ace, Raiven Brown uploaded a photo of her holding her 2-year-old son River while standing next to Bear to her private Instagram account. In the post's comments, one fan asked if Raiven and Bear had thought of a name for baby number two. Raiven wrote, "River has a long name, haha Middle names are Anthony Billy and Isaiah. And yes we've picked this baby's name. He will have two middle names." Though she kept the boy's name under wraps, he will apparently have multiple middle names like his older brother.
People

Mandy Moore Reveals She Is Taking Placenta Pills After Birth of Baby Son Ozzie: 'Round 2'

Mandy Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith announced the birth of their second baby, son Ozzie, on Oct. 21 Mandy Moore is keeping her followers up to date on her postpartum journey. On Tuesday, the actress, 38, revealed on her Instagram Story that she is taking encapsulated pills of her placenta following the birth of her second baby, son Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett, last week. The This Is Us star shared a picture of the filled pill bottle with a label reading, "Made by you for you filled with...your placenta and...
Tinybeans

Mandy Moore Shares Adorable Pics of Her New Baby Boy, Ozzie

The Moore-Goldsmith family is now a party of four! The This Is Us star announced that her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith has arrived. Baby number two is Oscar Bennett Goldsmith, and he’s already going by a sweet nickname, Ozzie. He “arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents),” reads her Instagram post. “Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four! 💓💓💓💓”
People

Mandy Moore Shares Adorable Photo of Son Gus 'Relishing His Role as Big Bro' to Baby Ozzie

The actress and husband Taylor Goldsmith recently welcomed their second baby together, son Ozzie Mandy Moore's son Gus is loving his new role as a big brother! On Wednesday, the This Is Us star, 38, shared a heartwarming picture of Gus, 20 months, holding his new baby brother Ozzie in his lap, beaming with a huge smile as he looks lovingly at the infant. Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith smile alongside Gus as they help the toddler hold little Ozzie, who is swaddled comfortably in a blanket. The couple...
Us Weekly

Pregnant Celebrities’ Baby Bump Hall of Fame in 2022: Photos

Bumping along! Eve and more pregnant celebrities have been putting their budding bellies on display in 2022. The rapper cradled her stomach in a black dress on January 3, writing via Instagram: “Can’t believe how soon I'm gonna be meeting this little person.” The social media upload came three months after the Grammy winner announced […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Life and Style Weekly

Grace Gummer Is Pregnant, Meryl Streep’s Daughter Expecting Baby No. 1 With Husband Mark Ronson

Congrats are in order for Meryl Streep’s daughter Grace Gummer and her husband, Mark Ronson! The actress is pregnant with her first child with the music producer. She showed off her growing baby bump at W Magazine’s 50th-anniversary party in New York City on Tuesday, October 11. The pair posed for photos together on the red carpet with joy written all over their faces.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Tori Roloff Says She's 'Grateful' for Her Family as She Reflects on Her 'Angel Baby's Due Date'

Tori Roloff experienced a miscarriage between welcoming daughter Lilah in November 2019 and son Josiah in April 2022 Tori Roloff is appreciating her family as she looks back on a solemn occasion. On Tuesday, the Little People, Big World star revealed that Oct. 11, 2021 was the due date for the baby she lost in March 2021 at six weeks. Though the occasion brought up a lot of hard feelings, Roloff said she was feeling "grateful" on the same date one year later. "One year ago today would have been...
97.5 WAMZ

97.5 WAMZ

Louisville, KY
4K+
Followers
537
Post
594K+
Views
ABOUT

Kentuckiana's #1 For Country

 https://wamz.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy