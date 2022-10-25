ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Millennials Are Literally Going Into Debt From Dating

By Mutha
 4 days ago

  • It's not just eggs and milk that are expensive these days.
  • You can now add dating to that list.
  • A study by LendingTree found 22% of millennials (ages 26 to 41) and 19% of Gen Zers (ages 18 to 25) are in debt from the money they spent dating.
  • Dating is not just dinner, concert and a movie. Dating is everything that goes into the preparation for the date, hair, outfit, shoes, mani/pedi as well as the actual date.
  • Even if you opt to 'grab a drink' as your date, the cost of a cocktail has gone up by 4%.
  • What is the most you've ever spent on a date? What was your favorite inexpensive date? What did you do?

