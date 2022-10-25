ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 WDVE

Brian Johnson Hopes Bandmates Will Write A Definitive AC/DC Book

By Andrew Magnotta @AndrewMagnotta
102.5 WDVE
102.5 WDVE
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ud3y4_0imLnjhK00
Photo: Getty Images North America

Brian Johnson says he didn't feel right making AC/DC the focus of his new memoir, The Lives of Brian , because those stories belong to the band's early members.

Johnson has been a member of AC/DC since 1980, but his time in the band is preceded by surviving members bassist Cliff Williams (1977), drummer Phil Rudd (1975) and guitarist and co-founder Angus Young (1973).

"I didn't want to write an AC/DC book, 'cause that's not my book. It never will be. It's not my story to tell," Johnson told Billboard in a new interview . "That book is for the boys, or whoever was there from the start. That's what I want to read. I want to read what it was like when Malcolm [ Young ] and Angus just had a meeting and said, 'Right, let's do this' and got the drummer and the singer. I think it would be fantastic if it came out, if somebody wanted to do it. But that's not my book. And I think a book about the present day or, say, when I joined to the present day would be nothing more than a catalog, a diary of what happened."

Johnson said he's considered writing another book (his first book was his car-centric Rockers and Rollers: A Full-Throttle Memoir ) about music, but again he would be careful with how he broached the subject of AC/DC.

"I wouldn't write another book about the band, absolutely not," he added. "If there's something else to write about I would, but there isn't. It's somebody else's story. If I can think of something like the great f--k-ups on stage, maybe, that would be a f--kin' book!"

The Lives of Brian is available everywhere today via Harper Collins! Go here for more details .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman ‘deadlifts Henry Cavill and Jason Momoa’ in inspiring TikTok

A personal trainer has received praise for making deadlifting weights equivalent to some of her favourite male actors look “effortless”.Dana Zlateva posted an “inspiring” TikTok of herself lifting weights based on what she could find online about the respective weights of Tom Holland, Jensen Ackles, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.The lightest actor was apparently Spider-Man star Holland, who, according to Zlateva’s research, weighs in at 64kg (141lbs).In comparison, the heaviest weight she deadlifted was Jumanji star Johnson, who weighs in at 118kg (260lbs).A previous video posted to Zlateva’s TikTok showed that she is capable of...
Popculture

Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist

Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Halloween Hottie! Scout Willis Gets In The Holiday Spirit To Promote Her Concert

Scout Willis is stepping out of her famous parents' shadow. On Monday, October 24, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter took to Instagram to spread the word about her live performance alongside friend Odessa Jorgensen, and she added a seasonally appropriate twist to the promo by taking photos in a Halloween shop."Come see me and my child tonight 9 PM... or else," Willis said while holding a haunted baby doll and mask.Willis had fawned over her collaboration via social media a day earlier as well. WHO'S WHO? SCOUT WILLIS IS IDENTICAL TO MOM DEMI MOORE IN THESE SEXY SNAPS: PHOTOS"BACK...
Elle

Anne Hathaway Addresses ‘Hathahate’ and Her Self-Love Journey, 10 Years Later

During her acceptance speech at ELLE’s 29th annual Women in Hollywood event on Tuesday, Armageddon Time actress Anne Hathaway gracefully addressed the infamous era known as Peak “Hathahate.” If you managed to evade that particular corner of online discourse a decade ago, a quick recap: The year was 2013, Hathaway had just won an Oscar for Les Misérables, and the vitriolic noise around the actress’s so-called “annoying” earnestness had grown so loud that both the New Yorker and the New York Times had hopped on the case.
Popculture

Mötley Crüe Rocker Retires Due to Health Concerns

Mötley Crüe will need a new guitarist if the band wants to continue touring. Founding member Mick Mars is retiring as a touring member of the group, citing his ongoing struggle with Ankylosing Spondylitis (A.S.). Mars, 71, will still be an official member of the "Shout at the Devil" group though.
CALIFORNIA STATE
102.5 WDVE

KINGS OF CHAOS - Rock!!!

"Judgement Day" was written by four of the members of Velvet Revolver -- Sorum, Slash and Duff McKagan from Guns n' Roses and guitarist Dave Kushner. Sorum sings lead on the song. Check out the video, which features a cameo from Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top
102.5 WDVE

102.5 WDVE

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
631
Post
809K+
Views
ABOUT

Home of the Pittsburgh Steelers

 https://dve.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy