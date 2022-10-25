The Most Popular Halloween Costume Per State!

We're less than a week to go now until the best holiday of all .... Halloween!

We pretend to be someone we're not on social media the rest of the year, so why not have fun and throw on a costume too?!

These are the most popular Halloween costumes per state according to Booking.com .... just in case you want to think outside the box for your Halloween party.

Wisconsin - Pirate

New York - Hugh Hefner

Texas - Princess Leia

North Dakota - Velma from Scooby Doo

South Dakota - Chucky

Wyoming - Vampire

Iowa - Daphne from Scooby Doo

Nebraska - The Purge

Delaware - Ariel

Minnesota - Where's Waldo

Ohio - The Incredibles

Alabama - Shaggy from Scooby Doo

Arkansas - Kim Possible

West Virginia - Beth Dutton (YES!!!)

Thumbnail photo: Getty Images