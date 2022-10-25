The Most Popular Halloween Costume Per State!
We're less than a week to go now until the best holiday of all .... Halloween!
We pretend to be someone we're not on social media the rest of the year, so why not have fun and throw on a costume too?!
These are the most popular Halloween costumes per state according to Booking.com .... just in case you want to think outside the box for your Halloween party.
Wisconsin - Pirate
New York - Hugh Hefner
Texas - Princess Leia
North Dakota - Velma from Scooby Doo
South Dakota - Chucky
Wyoming - Vampire
Iowa - Daphne from Scooby Doo
Nebraska - The Purge
Delaware - Ariel
Minnesota - Where's Waldo
Ohio - The Incredibles
Alabama - Shaggy from Scooby Doo
Arkansas - Kim Possible
West Virginia - Beth Dutton (YES!!!)
Thumbnail photo: Getty Images
