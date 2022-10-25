The Worst Coffee Order To Make at a Coffee Shop

Photo: Getty Images

While coffee is typically low in calories, there are ways it can ruin your diet. According to experts, the worst way to order coffee at a coffee shop is by having it in the form of a Frappuccino.

Think Starbucks' Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino or Dunkin's Frozen French Vanilla Swirl Coffee. Ugh I remember the first drink I ever ordered at Starbucks was the vanilla bean frappucino. It was my gateway drink lol Now I get mad when someone orders one in front me of because they take FOREVER to make and I'm just trying to get my caffeine fix from a simple iced coffee! Anyways...😅

If you're looking to avoid all of the extra sugar and fat, experts recommend ordering a regular black coffee with a small amount of creamer and sweetener. Boring... but effective 😂 What's your go-to coffee order?