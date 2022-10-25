ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHYI Y100

The Worst Coffee Order To Make at a Coffee Shop

By Sami Jo
WHYI Y100
WHYI Y100
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=226EHf_0imLmW4800
Photo: Getty Images

While coffee is typically low in calories, there are ways it can ruin your diet. According to experts, the worst way to order coffee at a coffee shop is by having it in the form of a Frappuccino.

Think Starbucks' Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino or Dunkin's Frozen French Vanilla Swirl Coffee. Ugh I remember the first drink I ever ordered at Starbucks was the vanilla bean frappucino. It was my gateway drink lol Now I get mad when someone orders one in front me of because they take FOREVER to make and I'm just trying to get my caffeine fix from a simple iced coffee! Anyways...😅

If you're looking to avoid all of the extra sugar and fat, experts recommend ordering a regular black coffee with a small amount of creamer and sweetener. Boring... but effective 😂 What's your go-to coffee order?

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

4 One-Pot Recipes You Can Cook On Sunday And Eat All Week For Weight Loss

This article has been updated since its initial 10/21/21 publish date to include more recipes and information. For some, cooking is an exciting opportunity to try out new recipes and make healthy eating fun. For others, however, cooking can be stressful and time consuming while also making a mess of the kitchen and creating extensive cleanup with a variety of pots and pans. In order to make cooking more appealing to those living busy, fast paced lives, we gathered four recipes that require very little prep and only one pot in order to streamline your time in the kitchen. These meals are packed with ample protein, healthy carbs and fat, catering to weight loss without compromising flavor. Feeling uninspired by your current menu? We’ve got you covered.
Food & Wine

Target Will Sell Items from British Retailer Marks & Spencer This Holiday Season

Thanks to globalization, plenty of brands can be found on both sides of the pond. Londoners can chow down at Popeyes while New Yorkers can grab a sandwich at Pret a Manger. (Yes, despite the French name, it’s a British company.) Still, lots of shops only operate on their home turf. For instance, Brits won’t find a single Target in the U.K., and Americans are missing out on Marks & Spencer, a similar British retail chain that sells clothes and food and everything in between.
The Daily South

Fried Apple Pies

Holding one of these sweet fried apple pies in your hand is a sure sign fall is near. The gently spiced filling balances tart apples. The crust is crisp but tender, and the sugar-cinnamon coating provides a lick-your-lips finish that's purely irresistible. While you could take a shortcut and use...
Tina Howell

Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish

Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
AOL Corp

Cold weather is coming! This space heater has 45,000 five-star reviews and it's just $27

Halloween is next week and if you haven't felt that fall chill yet, you will soon. In just a few weeks, that cozy blanket isn't going to cut it anymore. That means you're going to have to kick your home heating game up a notch. For those hesitant about turning up the thermostat too soon, Amazon has a solution: the GiveBest Electric Space Heater. Right now you can get it for just $27 when you apply the on-page coupon.
CNET

The Easiest Dessert to Make on National Chocolate Day

This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. Today is National Chocolate Day, which means, if you're like me, those sweet-tooth cravings are hitting harder than ever. And no, that box of cookies you keep in the back of your pantry isn't going to hit the spot. You just want a warm, sweet, gooey treat that doesn't require an excruciating amount of time or effort to whip up. To that I say: cue the five-minute mug cake.
cohaitungchi.com

The Difference Between Diet Coke and Coke Zero is More Than Taste

A crisp, refreshing sip of Coke on a hot summer’s day is hard to beat. As someone who doesn’t really like soda (or pop depending on where you’re from), in the heat of summer even I find myself craving an ice-cold Coca-Cola. Even when it’s not hot outside, Coke is a popular choice for many, providing the perfect burst of energy and fizz. For soda lovers trying to cut down on sugar or calories, drinking low-calorie, low-sugar Coke is the perfect way to get your fix. The question is, which should you choose between Diet Coke and Coke Zero?
HollywoodLife

‘It’s The Only Thing That Saved My Hair’: Check Out The Vitamin That Beats Traditional Biotin Supplements

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re after long and luscious locks, it’s time to make some additions to your routine. While topicals like hair creams and scalp gels can help, it’s important to remember that everything — including hair growth — starts from within. While it’s vital to get the necessary vitamins and nutrients we need from the food we eat, supplements can give us a much-appreciated boost.
purewow.com

Everyone's Favorite Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven Is Hugely Discounted for Way Day 2

Ah, air frying—that's the cooking method that deploys ultra-hot air to cook meals with way less oil, and in turn, makes it healthier for you—is arguably the top sensation among busy people trying to get a good dinner on the table—fast. And today's your lucky day, because one of the most renowned air fryers, the Cuisinart air fryer toaster oven, is 32 percent off at the Way Day 2 sale.
recipesgram.com

Italian Lemon Cake (15-Minute Recipe)

This Italian lemon cake is so rich and delicious – but very easy and simple to make! You will need just 16 minutes to prepare it, plus around 20 minutes to cook – so, the complete process will take you only 35 minutes. Your family or friends will definitely love it! Here is the recipe:
WHYI Y100

WHYI Y100

Miami, FL
10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Miami #1 Hit Music Station

 https://y100.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy