Kanye West Loses Billionaire Status After Multiple Brands Cut Ties With Him

By Tony M. Centeno
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Ye is truly feeling the affects of the hateful rhetoric he's been repeating over the past few weeks.

On Tuesday, October 25, Forbes reported that the rapper formerly known as Kanye West is no longer a billionaire . According to the publication, Ye was worth $2 billion before his anti-Semitic tirade across multiple platforms. Once he expressed his opinions on the Jewish community, George Floyd's death and made other offensive comments, Ye began to lose several key business relationships with Balenciaga , his talent agency CAA, JPMorgan Chase and most recently adidas. Since those partnerships were obliterated, Ye officially lost his billionaire status.

At the moment, Ye is now worth $400 million. With his $1.5 billion-dollar deal gone, the founder of G.O.O.D. Music, which is officially no longer apart of Def Jam Recordings, receives income from real estate, his music catalog, his own cash and a five percent stake in his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's under garment line, Skims.

Ye first landed on Forbes' coveted billionaires list back in 2020. They initially reported that he was worth $1 billion, but the 45-year-old wasn't satisfied with that number and suggested that he was worth $3.3 billion. Last year, Bloomberg reported that he was worth $6.6 billion , but Forbes later refuted that reporting by providing a more realistic figure of $1.8 billion. When it came time for this year's list, Ye claimed that his adidas deal was worth $4.3 billion. Again, he was infuriated when the publication reported his worth at the time was $2 billion.

Prior to losing his biggest corporate partnerships, Ye had reportedly been blowing through his fortune by making big purchases. Recently, the rapper announced his intentions to buy the far-right social media brand Parler . As his fortune begins to shrink, there's no word on when he'll complete the sale, or if he'll complete it at all.

Miami, FL
