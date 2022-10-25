Read full article on original website
Battle Motors, Custom Truck One Source announce partnership
Custom Truck One Source has expanded its offerings to include trucks from New Philadelphia, Ohio-based Battle Motors to its inventory. As part of the partnership, Custom Truck, Kansas City, Missouri, will offer Battle Motors’ full cabover line, including electric trucks, as well as parts and service to the Kansas City market and other cities. The partnership will enable Battle Motors to leverage Custom Truck’s distribution channels—including 36 locations across North America—and expand its market presence while providing first-class customer service and support on a national level.
Rotochopper wood recycling equipment draws West Coast interest
A West Coast Field Day Event held in October by St. Martin, Minnesota-based Rotochopper Inc. hosted more than 70 customers and prospects in the market for wood processing and recycling equipment. The event was held near Spokane, Washington. Rotochopper says it displayed and demonstrated seven different pieces of its equipment,...
Investment in nonresidential structures posts steep dip
The Washington-based Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) reports that investment in nonresidential structures has decreased at an annual rate of 15.3 percent in the third quarter of the year, according to an ABC analysis of data released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. ABC reports that the U.S. economy...
