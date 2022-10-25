Read full article on original website
Equifax, known for huge data breach, is building a Web3 KYC solution
Credit reporting company Equifax, known for suffering from one of the largest customer data breaches to date, has partnered with blockchain company Oasis Labs to build a Know Your Customer (KYC) solution. Equifax and Oasis said on Oct. 26 that the latter would be building a decentralized identity management and...
Web3 sees 15 new scam smart contracts an hour — Solidus Labs
The Web3 and cryptocurrency space is seeing a significant amount of smart contract scams proliferating, with blockchain risk monitoring firm Solidus Labs saying it has detected on average 15 newly deployed scams every hour. Solidus Labs said on Oct. 27 that it had been monitoring 12 blockchains including Ethereum, Polygon...
Does the IMF have a vendetta against cryptocurrencies?
Is the International Monetary Fund (IMF) really hostile to crypto? Many in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space think so. In January, the fund asked El Salvador to drop Bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender. In May, it reportedly pressured Argentina to curtail crypto trading as the price for an IMF loan...
Why the battle for low or no transaction fees really matters
During the frenzied bull run, transaction fees were running rampant. Over on the Ethereum blockchain, they hit eye-watering highs of $196.638 back in May — rendering the network unusable for most everyday consumers. The Bitcoin blockchain suffered from a similar issue the year before, accelerating to a record-breaking $300.331....
Coinbase, Alameda-backed Mara launches African crypto wallet service
Some 2 million users in Nigeria and Kenya are set to be onboarded to a new cryptocurrency wallet backed by the likes of Coinbase Ventures and Alameda Research. Mara is a digital financial ecosystem project that is kickstarting its journey with the launch of a cryptocurrency wallet for signed-up users in Nigeria. A portion of the waitlist will be onboarded through an invite-only process starting on Oct. 27, followed by the onboarding of users in Kenya and Ghana.
Blockchain.com partners with Visa to offer crypto debit card
Crypto exchange Blockchain.com has partnered with Visa to launch a crypto card, available to only United States residents initially, which allows users to pay using their crypto or cash balance wherever Visa debit cards are accepted. In an Oct. 26 announcement, Blockchain.com revealed that there would be no sign-up or...
Bitcoin is cooling its rally — Here are the BTC price levels to watch next
Bitcoin (BTC) consolidated gains on Oct. 27 as the highest levels in six weeks gave way to sideways action. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD circling $20,500 on Bitstamp after reaching local highs of $21,012 the day prior. The largest cryptocurrency trod water in line with United...
Visa's trademark applications suggest more involvement in crypto space
Major credit card company Visa may be planning to explore digital wallet services based on two recent trademark applications. According to records submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on Oct. 22, the Visa International Service Association filed two applications for its character mark to be used in software “to view, access, store, monitor, manage, trade, send, receive, transmit, and exchange” crypto assets and nonfungible tokens, or NFTs. The filings also suggested the credit card company may be exploring a move into the metaverse, with its namesake used in “virtual environments in which users can interact for recreational, leisure or entertainment purposes.”
Phishing scammer Monkey Drainer has pilfered as much as $1M in ETH
An alleged phishing scammer going by the pseudonym Monkey Drainer has reportedly swiped around $1 million worth of Ether (ETH) via dubious copycat nonfungible token (NFT) minting websites this week. Well-known blockchain sleuth ZachXBT was one of the first to track and highlight the activity, outlining on Oct. 26 that:
Ethereum sets record ETH short liquidations, wiping out $500 billion in 2 days
Ether (ETH) is setting liquidation records this week as a comparatively modest price uptick reveals how bearish the market has become. Data from on-chain analytics platform CryptoQuant confirmed that United States dollar-denominated short liquidations hit a new all-time high on Oct. 25. Two days, half a billion dollars of ETH...
Prometheum partners with Anchorage Digital on SEC-registered alternative trading system
Prometheum Ember ATS announced the launch of its alternative trading system (ATS) on Oct. 26. The new ATS is registered by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. Prometheum Ember ATS will offer digital asset securities trading, clearing, settlement...
SushiSwap to create three DAOs in Panama and Cayman in business restructuring
The Sushi DAO, the decentralized autonomous organization behind crypto exchange SushiSwap, has approved a legal restructuring on Oct. 26 that creates three new decentralized entities, aiming to provide more flexibility to its operations. The proposal, which received 100% votes in favor, will create the DAO Foundation, Panamanian Foundation, and Panamanian...
Bitcoin price due sub-$20K dip, traders warn amid claim miners ‘capitulating’
Bitcoin (BTC) climbed back to $20,500 at the Oct. 28 Wall Street open as United States equities sought a stronger finish to the week. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD capitalizing on renewed optimism as markets began trading. The atmosphere was volatile after tech stocks suffered a...
What the Russia-Ukraine war has revealed about crypto
The Russia-Ukraine conflict has tested the capabilities of crypto in a real-world conflict where sanctions and inventive blockchain crowdfunding models abound. The war, which is drawing into its ninth month, has uncovered a raft of blockchain benefits, such as the capacity to support humanitarian endeavors. It has also revealed how much control national authorities can exert over crypto networks.
Crypto Biz: Is Zuckerberg’s $100B metaverse experiment doomed to fail?
Not everyone is convinced that Mark Zuckerberg’s massive metaverse experiment is a good idea. Since Facebook rebranded to Meta in 2021, the social media giant’s focus has increasingly shifted to connecting the digital and physical worlds through augmented reality. However, a shareholder of the company recently issued a letter to the CEO calling the metaverse investment “super-sized and terrifying.”
Core Scientific reveals financial distress in SEC filing, says its end may be near
Bitcoin miner Core Scientific filed forms with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on Oct. 26 indicating that will not make payments due in late October and early November. The company blamed low Bitcoin (BTC) prices, increased electricity costs, an increase in the global Bitcoin hash rate and litigation with bankrupt crypto lender Celsius for the situation.
United Kingdom banks are a threat to crypto, and that's bad news for everyone
In 2018, the United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) wrote to the heads of the country’s biggest high street banks to emphasize the importance of due diligence when dealing with crypto businesses. That seems to have led to widespread high-risk ratings and bans on crypto-related banking, impacting both crypto businesses hoping to operate in the U.K. and investors alike.
Solana-based protocol seeking to decentralize ride-sharing raises $9M
The ride-sharing industry is poised for another paradigm shift, with Web3 protocols allowing new companies and drivers to bid for rides using a matching algorithm, according to the Decentralized Engineering Corporation (DEC) — the company behind the Solana-based protocol TRIP that enables mobility-based applications. According to DEC, on the...
Ripple reports XRP holdings below 50% for the first time
Ripple Lab’s XRP (XRP) token holdings have dropped below 50% of the total circulating supply for the first time in the company’s history. Ripple has faced criticism in the past by some that have raised questions over the firm’s significantly large ownership of XRP, arguing that it gives the company centralized control over its XRP Ledger (XRPL).
Terra co-founder Do Kwon faces $57-million lawsuit in Singapore
Do Kwon, the co-founder of Terraform Labs who may be facing legal actions in South Korea and the United States, is the target of a lawsuit in Singapore along with the Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) and Terra founding member Nicholas Platias. In a lawsuit filed in Singapore’s high court on...
