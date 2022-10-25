ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Mr. Magoo
1d ago

Access to this could solve the street racing problems... Common sense goes a long way... OTA is a corrupt organization & now apparently a wasteful & polluting one as well

America Freedom
23h ago

it's time to break the hellcat out and the Dodge super Bee rock and roll people let's get it a lot of people think it's all the young people doing this it's not I'm 54 years old and I enjoy a good race the older I got the better my car's got 🤣🤣🤣

David Silag
1d ago

all these comments recommending or suggesting a drag strip, I'm right with you. once I saw the pictures that's exactly what it would be great for. get the street Racers who want to race on the street put them on this it's a road. complete no prep.

