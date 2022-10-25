Halloween is quickly approaching, and it's time to get those costumes in order!. One of my favorite Halloween traditions is dressing up in costume. Halloween is the one day a year when you can literally be whoever (and whatever) you want to be. When I was a kid I remember begging my mom to take me to the costume stores so I could pick out the perfect costume. Some years we made our own costumes, like the year I went as a Cubs player, or the year I went as a rock star. In other years we'd buy our costumes, I remember when I was 4 I begged my mom to be Baby Bop (I was a child of the 90s after all). Now that I have a kid of my own, I'm so excited about Halloween and getting to dress up in costumes with him.

