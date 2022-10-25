Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
How to Keep Southern Indiana Youngsters Warm This Winter With Annual Coat-A-Kid Program
The 2022 Coat-A-Kid campaign got underway this week, and it is once again being hosted by Don's Claytons Fine Dry Cleaning. Now through December, you can drop off new or gently used coats at any Don's Claytons location. Once all of the coats have been collected, they will be distributed with the help of the Salvation Army and the Evansville Christian Life Center to children and teens in need throughout Southern Indiana. Organizers say the size coats they need the most are for first to fifth-grade children.
Fun-Loving Halloween Skeleton Living Her Best Life with a Southern Indiana Family
More times than not, Halloween decorations are designed to be scary and/or creepy to instill a sense of fear in those who dare look at them. Apparently, Martha, who resides at a home in Evansville, didn't get the memo. Meet Martha the Skeleton. Martha isn't your typical skeleton. Well, with...
Free Spooky Art Show in Evansville This Weekend!
The Arts Council of Southwestern Indian hosts gallery shows year-round, many of which are free for the public to attend. They have a great gallery location on the downtown Main Street Walkway in Evansville. Here is what they do in our community:. The Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana is a...
Book A Free Live Radio Broadcast For Your Evansville Area Business with 103 GBF
We believe local businesses are the backbone of the Tri-State and regardless of what type of business you run, we know that when you do well, we all do well. So Melissa & I want to do our part to help you succeed. 103 GBF is offering local area businesses free live broadcasts!
See Conceptual Rendering for What Will Be Indiana’s Largest Concrete Skatepark
The city of Evansville is getting closer to its all-new (and much-needed) concrete skatepark. A recent conceptual rendering and a completion date were recently shared. You may be asking yourself why Evansville needs a skatepark and that's a really valid question. The truth is that skateboarding and BMX freestyle biking are actually pretty popular with the youth in our community - not just in Evansville but in the entire Southwestern Indiana region. There isn't really anywhere locally that is a dedicated outdoor space for those that enjoy those activities. It leaves a lot of enthusiasts skateboarding and biking in places they really shouldn't be - like parking garages.
When are Southern Indiana Official Trick or Treat Days and Times 2022?
Back in my day, we would trick or treat as many days as we could. That sometimes meant going to public events or making Halloween last at least two nights. Halloween is on a Monday this year, so I'm sure that we will see little ninjas and princesses in neighborhoods on Sunday, and maybe even Saturday.
Reserving a Shelter at One of Owensboro’s Parks Just Got Much Easier
Owensboro Parks and Recreation is about to make reserving a a shelter in one of our city parks much easier. Starting on Monday, November 7th, you'll be able to reserve a shelter for your 2023 event ONLINE!. Historically, reservations for one of Owensboro's six park shelters have been taken in...
Southern Indiana Skeleton Crew Halloween Display is Back and Changes Scenes Daily
Ann Dixon and Sue Gunselman live in a cute neighborhood on Lombard Ave. between Bellemeade and Washington Ave in Evansville. It's a popular area for runners and walkers, so they decided to give them something to smile at. Ann is a big fan of Halloween, so she pulled the skeletons out of the closet, and went to work. And that is how the Skeleton Crew was born.
Halloween Costumes that Say You’re From Indiana, Without Saying You’re From Indiana
If you are all out of ideas for Halloween 2022, I invite you to take a scroll through these costumes that shout, 'Hey, I'm a Hoosier'!. Ok, the Donnie Baseball costume screams Evansville, Indiana if you are from here. Otherwise, people might think you're just dressed as a baseball player.
A Horror Convention is Coming to Evansville in 2023
Things are about to get really creepy in the ville, and I am HERE for it!. A horror convention has been announced for Evansville in 2023, and as someone who LOVES horror, this is right up my alley! But if you aren't familiar with horror conventions, you may be wondering what a horror con would entail.
Low Cost Cat Spay & Neuter Clinic Coming to Evansville in November For Final Clinic of 2022
If you have cats you need to get fixed, a low-cost clinic is coming to Evansville in November. If you are a pet owner, one of the most important things you can do to help the pet overpopulation crisis is to get your pets spayed and neutered. Whether your pets are indoor pets, outdoor, or a mix of both, spaying and neutering your pets is the easiest way to help control the pet population.
Evansville Business is Hosting Free Gamer Wars PC Gaming Event October 29th
If you like gaming, this event is right up your alley!. Video games have been popular since the moment they first came out decades ago. However in recent years thanks to online streaming, we've really seen games explode in popularity. There are people now who have built entire careers off of playing their favorite video games. In fact in 2022 the global game market is projected to generate $196 billion in revenue.
This KY Hidden Gem Honors a Legend, Makes for Phenomenal Fall Photo Ops
As I write this, our region is in desperate need of rain and this looks like the week we'll get it. But it's hard to argue with the weather we HAVE been getting since fall announced its arrival last month. On Sunday--as beautiful a day as we may have ever...
Huge Indiana Flea Market Hosts 100’s of Vendor Booths This Weekend
It's back just in time for Halloween Weekend! If you're a fan of flea markets or bargain shopping, or maybe you just love to stroll and look we've got the place for you. The fun takes place at the Gibson County Fairgrounds this weekend in Princeton, Indiana. It will take place Saturday, October 29, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The market will happen rain or shine.
Evansville’s Cat Cafe Temporarily Closes Kitty Lounge Due to Feline Illness
Evansville's cat cafe is home to several adoptable cats from the Vanderburgh Humane Society, but cafe owners say the cat lounge is temporarily closed after an outbreak of illness among the cat population in the cafe. Temporarily Closing the Cat Lounge. Out of an abundance of caution, River Kitty Cat...
Krampus Will Appear in Evansville Indiana for Photos this Holiday Season
We are all familiar with the family holiday tradition of taking the kids to visit Santa. You sit them on his lap. They tell him their wishlist for the season and you get a cute photo to share on social media. As wholesome and wonderful as all of that is, one Evansville business is bringing the darker side of the holiday season to life with photo opportunities with Krampus.
The Tri-State’s Favorite Costume: Here Are the Most Popular Halloween Costumes in the Evansville Area
Halloween is quickly approaching, and it's time to get those costumes in order!. One of my favorite Halloween traditions is dressing up in costume. Halloween is the one day a year when you can literally be whoever (and whatever) you want to be. When I was a kid I remember begging my mom to take me to the costume stores so I could pick out the perfect costume. Some years we made our own costumes, like the year I went as a Cubs player, or the year I went as a rock star. In other years we'd buy our costumes, I remember when I was 4 I begged my mom to be Baby Bop (I was a child of the 90s after all). Now that I have a kid of my own, I'm so excited about Halloween and getting to dress up in costumes with him.
These 8 National Chains Will Be Open Thanksgiving Day in Evansville Indiana
While many stores and major retailers are moving away from being open on Thanksgiving Day, there are eight national chains that will be open on Thanksgiving Day in the Evansville area. The Great Debate. There is some debate about whether or not retailers should be open on major holidays like...
See the Menu for the New Korean Restaurant Looking to Open on Evansville’s East Side Next Week
Evansville will soon have a new option when it comes to enjoying Korean cuisine as the owners of a new restaurant say they are "working hard" to have it ready to open its doors to the public "next week" (the week of October 31st, 2022). JUMAK Korean Restaurant to Open...
ATF Offering $5,000 for Information Regarding Cause of Evansville Warehouse Fire
While the Evansville Fire Department continues to battle hot spots a week after the Morton Avenue warehouse went up in flames last Monday (October 17th, 2022), agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms are at the site investigating what caused the massive blaze. In an effort to move the investigation along and help determine whatever the cause is quicker, they're offering the public a reward for information that will do just that.
103GBF
Evansville IN
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://103gbfrocks.com
Comments / 0