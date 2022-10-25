Read full article on original website
Where do I vote? Your NJ town may have been split into 2 districts
TRENTON – Sixteen municipalities in New Jersey are split between two congressional districts on the map being used in the elections from 2022 through 2030, including the important midterm elections this fall to determine the balance of power in Washington. Every congressional district contains at least one split municipality...
What does New Jersey call the night before Halloween and how do you celebrate?
Once a year we have a very specific debate regarding October 30th, the night before Halloween: what is that day called?. I’ve always been a staunch “Mischief Night” person. I was well into my 20s before I heard that there was actually another name for it. Goosey...
These are the top 5 historical sites in NJ you must visit
It’s no secret that New Jersey is bursting with historical places like the World War II Lookout Tower in Cape May, Lucy the Elephant in Margate, the Covenhoven House in Freehold, Allaire Village in Farmingdale, and The Walt Whitman House in Camden. With so many to choose from, Trip...
42 charged across 6 counties in New Jersey drug, firearm bust
Dozens of New Jersey residents, including several convicted felons, have been charged federally in connection with five investigations conducted by federal, state, and local authorities. Philip Sellinger, U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, announced the criminal charges on Wednesday, noting the most recent round of arrests had occurred...
These 2 Haunted Things Will Scare You This Weekend in New Jersey
Haunted houses and Halloween have become so popular in New Jersey and there are several great ones. Halloween is just days away. This is your last chance to get scared. My favorite thing about Halloween is the haunted hayrides. They're hard to find in New Jersey and Ocean County since there is no one. A haunted hayride is the "best" way to get scared for me.
NJ church repairs donated cars to give them to families in need
PLAINSBORO — Starting in the mid-1980s on Route 1 and continuing for the last 25-plus years on Schalks Crossing Road, Princeton Alliance Church has accepted vehicle donations from the community, repaired those cars, and given them away to single parents and others who need transportation. "There's just so many...
The Number One Spectacular Diner in Toms River, NJ, Chosen By You
Breakfast is my favorite time to go to a diner. It was something we always did on Saturday mornings growing up. Still to this day my family goes to the diner more in the morning than any other time. But, don't get me wrong, a diner is delicious if you go at noon, 2 pm, or 11 pm.
These New Jersey Stores Will Be Closed On Thanksgiving Day 2022
Make sure that you get all of your Thanksgiving shopping needs done before Thanksgiving Day itself. That’s because these go to big box stores will all be closed and not available for your last minute dinner needs. The store closings afford these employees the opportunity to spend Thanksgiving Day...
New Jersey indoor amusement parks and other year-round fun in NJ
There are more year-round, indoor amusement facilities than ever in New Jersey. A handful of places have indoor rides — including roller coasters — and arcade games. Even more spots offer trampolines for jumping regardless of the weather, while some have added "American Ninja Warrior" style challenge courses.
Crime has come to NJ suburbs and there is an easy answer
There was a carjacking in my town just a few days ago. It wasn't in one of the carjacking capital of the country, Newark. No, it was in semi-rural, suburban Medford in Burlington County. It's rare but it's becoming more common in suburban New Jersey and people are getting scared.
The Number One Halloween Attraction In The State Is In Ocean County, NJ
The clock is ticking if you're looking to get in on some Halloween fun. My wife and I were just talking yesterday as we took a walk down the boardwalk that not only did October fly by, but we did next to nothing to celebrate the Halloween season. It was...
Did You Know These Favorite Halloween Candies Are From New Jersey?
You learn something new every day. Halloween is quickly approaching, and chances are you're buying candy to pass out to trick-or-treaters (or eat when no one is looking, no judgement). We've all heard about New Jersey's favorite and least favorite candies, but what about the goodies that were made here in the Garden State?
Bye-bye, BuyBuy Baby in NJ
Wasn't it an old Janis Joplin song that said "take another little piece of my heart now, baby?" That's how I felt when I heard about a certain store closing down. It's one I've been to plenty and one I'll miss. Buybuy Baby has been a part of my life...
The Tallest Building in New Jersey is One of Tallest n America
This article is all about heights. How are you when it comes to heights? For me I am so-so. If I am inside a building, car, etc. I am ok. If you want me to sky-dive, mountain climb, go way up on a ladder, climb a tree, etc. well that could be a different story.
Elizabeth, NJ man charged with stopping only to look at fatal hit-and-run victim
TOMS RIVER — An Elizabeth man wanted by police is accused of fatally striking a pedestrian on Sunday, stopping to look at the victim, and then fleeing the scene as she died. Sierra Fisher, 28, of Manchester, was crossing Route 70 at the intersection with Massachusetts Avenue in Toms River around 2 a.m. when she was hit by a Ford Explorer, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.
One of the Coolest Hotels in America Can Be Found Here at the Jersey Shore
One thing we love when we are away from home is finding fun and eclectic places to stay that are comfortable and have a style all their own. We haven't traveled much since the pandemic, but April and I are looking forward to it shortly and I can't wait til we can plan a trip to see the kids in California.
27 creative new slogans for NJ (since the old one is inaccurate)
Some people think that the Garden State is our state slogan or motto but it’s actually our state nickname. If you look a little further into New Jersey, it says it right there on our flag of New Jersey. The New Jersey slogan is actually “liberty and prosperity.”
There Is No Way That This Is New Jersey’s Favorite Candy
Especially as we inch closer and closer to Halloween. I can't wait to be handing out Halloween candy, and we've already got our supply of treats ready to go in our Halloween bowl. Every year, my wife and I hand out rice crispy treats and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, we...
It’s Bread Season! The Best Most Delicious Bread in New Jersey
Many of us are trying to stay in pretty good shape, I am trying hard to keep myself healthy and feeling good, but there are temptations that are out there that make it hard sometimes to stay 100 percent on track with diet and exercise. The temptation I am talking...
Popular New Jersey Restaurant Will Be On The Food Network Tonight
New Jersey is going to get even more national attention tonight!. According to NJ.com, The Food Network's Diners' Drive-ins, and Dives will feature an Atlantic County restaurant on this evening's upcoming episode!. The restaurant is called Ernest & Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe and they are located in Brigantine. They are...
