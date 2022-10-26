Ant-Man 3’s Trailer Has Fans Comparing It To Spy Kids 3, And I Can’t Look Away

(Image credit: Marvel and Miramax)

As Twitter has loudly pointed out: Spy Kids 3: Game Over walked, so Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania could run. After Marvel released the first trailer for the third Ant-Man movie lots of fans are geeking out over cameos and visual cues that tie Phase 4 together. However, others are pointing out the parallels the upcoming Marvel movie has with the third Spy Kids movie, a staple sci-fi film for kids of the early 2000s.

The 2003 movie stars Daryl Sabara and Alexa PenaVega along with a slew of very famous people like Antonio Banderas, George Clooney, Sylvester Stallone, Steve Buscemi, Salma Hayek, and more. It follows Juni (Sabra) after he retires from being a Spy Kid and is forced back into spying when the president (played by Clooney, of course) tells him his sister Carmen has gone missing. This forces Juni into the world of a dangerous video game where he faces the Toymaker (Stallone). All of this is hilariously sort of in line with what we see in the Quantumania trailer. One tweet points out, the color matching is quite a coincidence.

As you can see, there are many visual resemblances to the 2003 kids' classic. Specifically between Juni, Carmen, and co. in comparison to Scott, Hope, and Cassie.

One thing I’m really excited about when it comes to the next movie in Marvel’s upcoming projects is getting to know an older Cassie. By watching the Marvel movies in order we’ve seen Cassie grow up, especially in Avengers: Endgame after the five-year time jump. Now, we'll get to see her join her dad and Hope on their adventures. While Kathryn Newton is geeking out over her purple suit (which is really cool) fans were quick to point out it looks like Demetra (Courtney Jines) from Spy Kids 3. Plus when you add Scott and Hope into the background the resemblance of the Quantum characters to the Game Over characters is wild.

While the photos have created a clear, and hilarious, resemblance between the franchises, there are a few others. One is the wildly talented ensemble cast. For example, we found out Bill Murray would be entering the MCU, which is something I never thought I’d see. Meanwhile, Spy Kids got George Clooney to play a small role in the film. Both men are actors I’d never expect to see in big action adventure movies with lots of green screen. Also, from what I can tell, Kang's drive to take over the multiverse is low key similar to the Toymaker's goals in Spy Kids 3.

It’s honestly crazy the parallels fans have drawn between Ant-Man and Spy Kids, I don’t think it’s something I’ll be able to forget about when I go to see the Marvel movie in February. However, that’s not a bad thing. I grew up with the Spy Kids movies and they're nostalgic classics for use children of the early aughts.

While we wait to see Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which hits theaters on February 17, you can watch the first two Ant-Man movies with a Disney+ subscription. You can also go back and watch the iconic Spy Kids trilogy with an HBO Max Subscription.

Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.