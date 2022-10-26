ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Ant-Man 3’s Trailer Has Fans Comparing It To Spy Kids 3, And I Can’t Look Away

By Riley Utley
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tNoOb_0imLjsFn00
(Image credit: Marvel and Miramax)

As Twitter has loudly pointed out: Spy Kids 3: Game Over walked, so Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania could run. After Marvel released the first trailer for the third Ant-Man movie lots of fans are geeking out over cameos and visual cues that tie Phase 4 together. However, others are pointing out the parallels the upcoming Marvel movie has with the third Spy Kids movie, a staple sci-fi film for kids of the early 2000s.

The 2003 movie stars Daryl Sabara and Alexa PenaVega along with a slew of very famous people like Antonio Banderas, George Clooney, Sylvester Stallone, Steve Buscemi, Salma Hayek, and more. It follows Juni (Sabra) after he retires from being a Spy Kid and is forced back into spying when the president (played by Clooney, of course) tells him his sister Carmen has gone missing. This forces Juni into the world of a dangerous video game where he faces the Toymaker (Stallone). All of this is hilariously sort of in line with what we see in the Quantumania trailer. One tweet points out, the color matching is quite a coincidence.

As you can see, there are many visual resemblances to the 2003 kids' classic. Specifically between Juni, Carmen, and co. in comparison to Scott, Hope, and Cassie.

One thing I’m really excited about when it comes to the next movie in Marvel’s upcoming projects is getting to know an older Cassie. By watching the Marvel movies in order we’ve seen Cassie grow up, especially in Avengers: Endgame after the five-year time jump. Now, we'll get to see her join her dad and Hope on their adventures. While Kathryn Newton is geeking out over her purple suit (which is really cool) fans were quick to point out it looks like Demetra (Courtney Jines) from Spy Kids 3. Plus when you add Scott and Hope into the background the resemblance of the Quantum characters to the Game Over characters is wild.

While the photos have created a clear, and hilarious, resemblance between the franchises, there are a few others. One is the wildly talented ensemble cast. For example, we found out Bill Murray would be entering the MCU, which is something I never thought I’d see. Meanwhile, Spy Kids got George Clooney to play a small role in the film. Both men are actors I’d never expect to see in big action adventure movies with lots of green screen. Also, from what I can tell, Kang's drive to take over the multiverse is low key similar to the Toymaker's goals in Spy Kids 3.

It’s honestly crazy the parallels fans have drawn between Ant-Man and Spy Kids, I don’t think it’s something I’ll be able to forget about when I go to see the Marvel movie in February. However, that’s not a bad thing. I grew up with the Spy Kids movies and they're nostalgic classics for use children of the early aughts.

While we wait to see Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which hits theaters on February 17, you can watch the first two Ant-Man movies with a Disney+ subscription. You can also go back and watch the iconic Spy Kids trilogy with an HBO Max Subscription.

Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.

Comments / 1

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Henry Cavill shares new look at his spectacular return as Superman

As everyone knows by now, thanks to Warner Bros. taking a bizarrely spoiler-heavy approach to the movie’s marketing, Black Adam features the DCEU return that fans have been waiting for in its thrilling post-credits scene. Yes, Superman is back, with Henry Cavill once again donning the red and blue for more adventures in the franchise. Not that we know exactly what form those will take just yet, but the man (in steel) himself has given us a small taste of what’s to come.
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU fans joke the Avengers are done after seeing the ‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer

We’ve just gotten our first look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania courtesy of an amazing trailer that takes us deep inside the Quantum Realm. After two urban superhero adventures, it seems Quantumania is taking a leaf out of the Guardians of the Galaxy playbook with a fantastical sci-fi world populated by weird creatures that seems to exist “under” ours.
epicstream.com

Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn

Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Ant-Man 3’ antagonists already calling it a lazy ripoff of an MCU favorite

With the new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hitting the internet this week, movie cynics are already predicting that the main conflict in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s current saga will be nothing more than a carbon copy of the story arc we got before involving a strong-chinned purple man and his obsession with shiny rocks.
wegotthiscovered.com

Rosario Dawson is totally down for a team-up with her Hollywood look-alike

There are plenty of celebrities out there that seem to have their own look-alike working within the industry. Celebrities who look so similar they could be related are actually not that uncommon in Tinseltown, with notable mentions being Isla Fisher and Amy Adams, Matt Bomer and Henry Cavill, and Kiera Knightly and Natalie Portman, with the last pair having once looked so similar that one played the others double in the 00’s Star Wars trilogy. One fan picked up on the resemblance of another two Hollywood leading ladies and would love to see them star in a film together.
dexerto.com

Ant-Man 3 trailer reveals first terrifying look at Kang the Conqueror

The first trailer for Ant-Man 3 – titled Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – has finally debuted online, revealing the first look at villain Kang The Conqueror. Phase Four of the MCU has traversed multiple realms, but Peyton Reed’s third Ant-Man outing is keeping things quantum. Ahead...
Jus4Net

Marvel Has Released The First Trailer For Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania

Textless cover of Ant-Man #5Mark Brooks/ Wikimedia. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has helped to revitalize the genre of superhero movies in the cinema and is releasing the first trailer for the film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that will kick off Phase Five for the franchise. Paul Rudd returns in his role as the superhero & Avenger Antman and Jonathan Majors returns to the MCU as the new villain who seems to be the main antagonist of this new saga: Kang the Conqueror. Majors and Kang the Conqueror first appeared in the MCU in the Disney+ original show Loki and this particular trailer seems to be providing fans of the Marvel movies some clues as to where this new phase is headed. Kathryn Newton is joining the cast and becoming a new character in the MCU since she will be playing Cassie - the daughter of Antman. The film is being directed by Peyton Reed who got interviewed by Entertainment Weekly about his latest movie.
wegotthiscovered.com

Millie Bobby Brown hits the beach in set photos from the Russo brothers’ Netflix sci-fi ‘The Electric State’

The Gray Man may have become one of Netflix’s most-watched original films ever, but it was hardly rapturously received by critics, with many questioning why it needed to cost upwards of $200 million. The mighty algorithm will point in the direction of those viewing numbers, though, but that doesn’t mean eyebrows weren’t raised when the siblings were handed another $200 million for blockbuster sci-fi adaptation The Electric State.
EW.com

The Guardians of the Galaxy kidnap Kevin Bacon in their first holiday special trailer

The Guardians of the Galaxy are rockin' around the Christmas tree — or is that the Christmas Groot?. Director James Gunn has shared the first trailer for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, teasing our first look at Marvel's most festive project yet. The upcoming special will debut on Disney+ in November, and it follows everyone's favorite ragtag band of space weirdos as they cavort around the universe and try to spread a little Christmas cheer.
hotnewhiphop.com

LaKeith Stanfield Shows Off His Boo On Social Media & Twitter Isn’t Happy About It

The “Sorry to Bother You” star is taking full advantage of cuffing season this year. Celebrity crushes are not uncommon, especially in the social media age when it’s easy enough to stalk the life of your favourite stars with the click of a few buttons. When those crushes get into relationships, though, the discourse on social media can become quite menacing.
ComicBook

Major Mutant Character Reportedly Confirmed for Marvel's Secret Invasion

A major Marvel Comics mutant may be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the Secret Invasion streaming series. Disney may have inadvertently revealed this through official Secret Invasion gifs added to Tenor (h/t Murphy's Multiverse). One of those gifs is titled "It's the Beginning Abigail Brand" and shows Clarke speaking to someone out of frame. Many fans have long speculated that Clarke could be playing Brand, whom Joss Whedon and John Cassaday created and introduced in their Astonishing X-Men run as the half-mutant/half-alien head of SWORD, SHIELD's space-facing counterpart. It seemed only a matter of time until she arrived after SWORD's MCU introduction in WandaVision.
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
159K+
Followers
39K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy