CoinTelegraph
Web3 sees 15 new scam smart contracts an hour — Solidus Labs
The Web3 and cryptocurrency space is seeing a significant amount of smart contract scams proliferating, with blockchain risk monitoring firm Solidus Labs saying it has detected on average 15 newly deployed scams every hour. Solidus Labs said on Oct. 27 that it had been monitoring 12 blockchains including Ethereum, Polygon...
CoinTelegraph
Team Finance exploited for $14.5M during protocol migration despite contract audit
On Oct. 27, decentralized finance (DeFi) lockup protocol Team Finance said that over $14.5 million worth of tokens were exploited through the Uniswap v2 to v3 migration function on its platform. As told by blockchain security firm PeckShield, the hacker transferred liquidity from Uniswap v2 assets on Team Finance to an attacker-controlled v3 pair with skewed pricing. By locking tokens to the contract, the attacker bypassed existing validation mechanisms and pocketed the huge leftovers as a refund for profit.
CoinTelegraph
Here is why strong post-Merge fundamentals could benefit Ethereum price
The shift of the Ethereum blockchain to a proof-of-stake (PoS) protocol opened new opportunities for developers and investors to explore, including the burning of Ether (ETH). Now, Ethereum transactions are validated through staking rather than mining. Staking impacts the supply and price dynamics of Ether in ways that are different...
CoinTelegraph
Prometheum partners with Anchorage Digital on SEC-registered alternative trading system
Prometheum Ember ATS announced the launch of its alternative trading system (ATS) on Oct. 26. The new ATS is registered by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. Prometheum Ember ATS will offer digital asset securities trading, clearing, settlement...
CoinTelegraph
DeFi pioneer echoes SBF in call for tighter crypto regulations
Respected former decentralized finance (DeFi) project founder and developer Andre Cronje has resurfaced after a lengthy hiatus to call for tighter regulations on the crypto sector amid the implosion of multiple firms this year. The comments echo similar sentiments to that of FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, also known as SBF,...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price reaches $21K as crypto market cap nears $1T
Bitcoin (BTC) returned to $21,000 for the first time since September after the Oct. 26 Wall Street open as buyers solidified gains. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it hit local highs of $21,012 on Bitstamp. At the time of writing, the pair continued to explore...
CoinTelegraph
Report: Vast majority of blockchain energy studies ’lack scientific rigor’
According to a new preprint conducted by researchers at the Netherlands' Open Universiteit and Radboud University, in addition to the University of California, Berkley, the vast majority of literature on blockchain energy use from both academic and everyday sources lacks “the scientific rigor expected from a mature scientific field.” The report analyzed 128 scientific and open-source studies related to carbon emissions of blockchains such as Bitcoin.
CoinTelegraph
Blockchain.com partners with Visa to offer crypto debit card
Crypto exchange Blockchain.com has partnered with Visa to launch a crypto card, available to only United States residents initially, which allows users to pay using their crypto or cash balance wherever Visa debit cards are accepted. In an Oct. 26 announcement, Blockchain.com revealed that there would be no sign-up or...
CoinTelegraph
How to earn passive crypto income with Ethereum?
The cryptocurrency market is incredibly volatile, which can be both good and bad for investors and traders. Volatility creates opportunities for making profits, but it can also lead to losses. Passive income strategies, however, could be handy in offsetting these losses. Passive income strategies offer investors and traders opportunities to...
CoinTelegraph
Visa's trademark applications suggest more involvement in crypto space
Major credit card company Visa may be planning to explore digital wallet services based on two recent trademark applications. According to records submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on Oct. 22, the Visa International Service Association filed two applications for its character mark to be used in software “to view, access, store, monitor, manage, trade, send, receive, transmit, and exchange” crypto assets and nonfungible tokens, or NFTs. The filings also suggested the credit card company may be exploring a move into the metaverse, with its namesake used in “virtual environments in which users can interact for recreational, leisure or entertainment purposes.”
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price due sub-$20K dip, traders warn amid claim miners ‘capitulating’
Bitcoin (BTC) climbed back to $20,500 at the Oct. 28 Wall Street open as United States equities sought a stronger finish to the week. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD capitalizing on renewed optimism as markets began trading. The atmosphere was volatile after tech stocks suffered a...
CoinTelegraph
Axelar partners with Polygon to deliver cross-chain communication to Polygon Supernets
Cross-chain platform Axelar has announced a partnership with Polygon to deliver secure cross-chain communications to Polygon Supernets. The company said that Axelar’s partnership with Polygon will serve as infrastructure for an interoperable internet of dedicated Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) blockchains powered by Polygon Edge. Speaking with Cointelegraph, Sergey Gorbunov,...
CoinTelegraph
Asset management firm launches BTC Lightning Network startup accelerator
Asset management firm Stone Ridge, the parent company of Bitcoin company NYDIG, has launched the first startup accelerator that focuses on the Bitcoin Lightning Network and the Taro protocol, called In Wolf’s Clothing (Wolf). The accelerator consists of 8-week programs in which the best founders and startup teams from...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin metric warns of $21K profit-taking as decade-old BTC wakes up
Bitcoin (BTC) asleep for up to a decade is waking up this week as BTC price action sees six-week highs. Data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode shows some of the oldest “dormant” Bitcoin returning to circulation. BTC trends out of hibernation. As BTC/USD stages something of a comeback...
CoinTelegraph
3 striking similarities with past Bitcoin price bottoms — But there’s a catch
Bitcoin (BTC) has been consolidating inside the $18,000–$20,000 price range since mid-June, pausing a strong bear market that began after the price peaked at $69,000 in November 2021. Many analysts have looked at Bitcoin’s sideways trend as a sign of a potential market bottom, drawing comparisons from the cryptocurrency’s...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin is cooling its rally — Here are the BTC price levels to watch next
Bitcoin (BTC) consolidated gains on Oct. 27 as the highest levels in six weeks gave way to sideways action. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD circling $20,500 on Bitstamp after reaching local highs of $21,012 the day prior. The largest cryptocurrency trod water in line with United...
CoinTelegraph
October sees lowest-ever daily trading volume for crypto products: Report
As the crypto market shows signs of a gradual recovery, with Bitcoin (BTC) holding above the psychologically important $20,000 level after its initial crash to $17,600 in June, this month still sets a record low for an average daily aggregate product volume across all digital asset investment products. According to...
CoinTelegraph
SushiSwap to create three DAOs in Panama and Cayman in business restructuring
The Sushi DAO, the decentralized autonomous organization behind crypto exchange SushiSwap, has approved a legal restructuring on Oct. 26 that creates three new decentralized entities, aiming to provide more flexibility to its operations. The proposal, which received 100% votes in favor, will create the DAO Foundation, Panamanian Foundation, and Panamanian...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin analysts map out the key bull and bear cases for BTC’s price action
Research has detailed Bitcoin’s recent record-low volatility and, while traders expect an eventual price breakout, the Oct. 26 BTC price move to $21,000 is not yet being interpreted as confirmation that $20,000 has now become support. In a recent “The Week On-chain Newsletter,” Glassnode analysts mapped out a bull...
CoinTelegraph
Fidelity report shows resilience to crypto winter, huge adoption gap among investors
Fidelity Digital Assets released its annual study on institutional investment in digital assets on Oct. 27. Digital asset fundamentals remain strong despite headwinds, the study concludes, but adoption remains highly uneven among different types of investors. In its survey of 1,052 institutional investors in Asia, Europe and the United States,...
