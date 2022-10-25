Lil Baby Denies Saweetie Sat On His Lap In Viral Photo

Photo: Getty Images

Lil Baby is on the defense once again after he denied Saweetie sat on his lap in a now-viral photo that sparked plenty of rumors about both artists.



On Monday, October 24, The Shade Room debuted a clip from Baby's upcoming appearance on the Big Facts podcast. In the brief video, the Quality Control rapper was asked straight-up if Saweetie sat on his lap and took the infamous photo her following her breakup with Quavo . Baby simply said "nah" and proceeded to laugh off the rumors about them. It's the latest instance that Baby has denied any involvement with the "Icy" rapper.

Baby has maintained that he's never been romantically associated with Saweetie, however, Internet sleuths believe otherwise. The photo in question shows the artist sitting on the lap of an unknown man. Since she the mysterious photo in 2020, fans have been wondering who the man with the "Best Friends" rapper is since the photo doesn't show his face. Some have long suspected Baby is the unknown man since he posted photos of himself in the same Chanel store wearing similar pants and shoes as the unidentified man.



Shortly after the photo was posted (and deleted), Baby denied that he was dating anyone in a now-deleted tweet. Afterward, Hollywood Unlocked reported that Baby allegedly spent $100,000 on items for Saweetie during his visit to the Chanel store. Both rappers also reportedly went on a date before her appearance on Saturday Night Live last year. The rumor eventually caught up to Saweetie's ex Quavo, who posted his own response to Instagram.



"Ain’t trippin we can swap it out,” he wrote.



Baby also appeared to address the situation in a couple of songs on his new album It's Only Me . In "Stand On It," Baby raps, "I don’t want your b***h, we can’t swap out/They ain’t on s**t, tell ‘em pop out.” Meanwhile, in "Not Finished," he says, "She post a picture without my permission, Got me in some s**t, man, these women is wild/She f***in' n****s, but think I don't know, That s**t really a joke man, lil' mama's a clown.”



