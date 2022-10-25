ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WQUE Q93

Lil Baby Denies Saweetie Sat On His Lap In Viral Photo

By Tony M. Centeno
WQUE Q93
WQUE Q93
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PH081_0imLhjU400
Photo: Getty Images

Lil Baby is on the defense once again after he denied Saweetie sat on his lap in a now-viral photo that sparked plenty of rumors about both artists.

On Monday, October 24, The Shade Room debuted a clip from Baby's upcoming appearance on the Big Facts podcast. In the brief video, the Quality Control rapper was asked straight-up if Saweetie sat on his lap and took the infamous photo her following her breakup with Quavo . Baby simply said "nah" and proceeded to laugh off the rumors about them. It's the latest instance that Baby has denied any involvement with the "Icy" rapper.

Baby has maintained that he's never been romantically associated with Saweetie, however, Internet sleuths believe otherwise. The photo in question shows the artist sitting on the lap of an unknown man. Since she the mysterious photo in 2020, fans have been wondering who the man with the "Best Friends" rapper is since the photo doesn't show his face. Some have long suspected Baby is the unknown man since he posted photos of himself in the same Chanel store wearing similar pants and shoes as the unidentified man.

Shortly after the photo was posted (and deleted), Baby denied that he was dating anyone in a now-deleted tweet. Afterward, Hollywood Unlocked reported that Baby allegedly spent $100,000 on items for Saweetie during his visit to the Chanel store. Both rappers also reportedly went on a date before her appearance on Saturday Night Live last year. The rumor eventually caught up to Saweetie's ex Quavo, who posted his own response to Instagram.

"Ain’t trippin we can swap it out,” he wrote.

Baby also appeared to address the situation in a couple of songs on his new album It's Only Me . In "Stand On It," Baby raps, "I don’t want your b***h, we can’t swap out/They ain’t on s**t, tell ‘em pop out.” Meanwhile, in "Not Finished," he says, "She post a picture without my permission, Got me in some s**t, man, these women is wild/She f***in' n****s, but think I don't know, That s**t really a joke man, lil' mama's a clown.”

Listen to what The Breakfast Club had to say about Lil Baby's response above.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Quavo And Takeoff Clarify Why Migos Broke Up

Quavo and Takeoff have finally provided clarity on the Migos’ current status after months of speculation, label drama, social media unfollows, and the duo and Offset releasing a slew of music separately. In a teaser from Unc & Phew’s upcoming appearance on Revolt TV’s Big Facts podcast, the “Workin Me” rapper in particular spoke on matters related to family, brotherhood, and loyalty.More from VIBE.comCardi B And JT Exchange Words On Twitter21 Savage Confronts Wack 100 Over Snitch AllegationsOffset Sent Andre 3000 3 Songs In Hopes Of Collaborating “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you...
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Complex

Lil Baby on Being in Contact With Young Thug’s Family Amid Incarceration, Says He’s Lost Millions in Crypto

In an interview on Sway’s Universe, Lil Baby revealed that he’s been in contact with Young Thug’s family amid his incarceration. "They actually go to court today, so by the time we get out, get out of the interview, maybe we’ll know some good news,” he told Sway at the 10:20 point of the interview, as seen above. “For the most part, it’s like the same old thing. They’re just tryna get [inaudible]. But I definitely talk to them. I know how it feel to be in that situation, so I like reach out to their parents and stuff, make sure they good.”
thesource.com

Kanye Says That Jay-Z Broke Up Fight Between Diddy And Drake

Trouble-laden mogul Kanye West was recently a guest on a podcast and claimed that Hov once broke up a fight between Drake and Diddy. Ye made his guest appearance on the Lex Fridman Podcast yesterday (October 24) and said that at his 2015 Yeezy fashion show in NYC, ye revealed that jay had to play referee between the Bad Boy head honcho and the Certified Lover Boy.
HollywoodLife

Offset Seemingly Shaded By Quavo & Takeoff After Migos’ Breakup Rumors: ‘It’s About Loyalty’

Family first. Rappers Quavo and Takeoff don’t seem to miss their Migos bandmate Offset. In fact, the pair of rappers seemed to totally write off the “CODE” rapper, 30, while appearing on the Big Facts podcast on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. During the show, which you can see here, Quavo, 31, and Takeoff, 28, sent a message about “family” and “loyalty” while carefully avoiding any direct mention of Offset.
GEORGIA STATE
Complex

YoungBoy Never Broke Has Signed a Deal With Motown

Fresh off releasing his fifth solo full-length project of 2022, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has signed a deal with the Universal Music Group-owned Motown. According to Billboard, the Baton Rouge rapper will begin releasing music through Motown in 2023. Complex reached to a YoungBoy rep, who confirmed the signing. The news arrives a year after he announced a joint venture with Motown Records and his Never Broke Again collective.
hotnewhiphop.com

Cam’ron, Mase, & Jadakiss Are On “Fire Emoji” With Their New Collab

Lil Baby and Tee Grizzley’s new projects have been in constant rotation this weekend. On this weekend’s Fire Emoji update, we’ve got a strong selection of new arrivals coming from not only the hottest albums that just landed on New Music Friday, but also from a fresh roster of singles that have caught our attention.
Rolling Stone

Drake Set Morehouse and Spelman Homecoming Ablaze During Surprise Appearance with 21 Savage

Morehouse and Spelman college students got their money’s worth during a homecoming concert headlined by 21 Savage on Wednesday night. Tickets for the sold-out show were only $35 for students – but during the performance, which doubled as a hometown show for the Atlanta rapper, Drake hit the stage in a surprise appearance that sent the decibels in Forbes Arena skyrocketing.
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Latto Shoots Down Rumor That Lil Wayne Denied Her Request To Sample “Lollipop”

Latto says that Lil Wayne never turned down a request from her to sample “Lollipop.”. Latto says that Lil Wayne never denied her request to sample his song “Lollipop” and that she doesn’t even have a song that uses the 2008 hit single. Several outlets shared the rumor over the weekend.
HipHopWired

Jay-Z Files Lawsuit Against Bacardi Over D’Ussé Cognac Financials

One of the largest spirit companies has some answering to do. Jay-Z is suing Bacardi over the financials regarding his D’Ussé Cognac. As spotted on TMZ, the Brooklyn, New York native is taking one of his partners to court. This week the celebrity gossip website obtained paperwork which confirms that Hov’s corporation, SC Liquors, is demanding total financial transparency from the global conglomerate. In addition he is asking some very pointed questions regarding the production process including “the location of all warehouses storing D’Ussé barrels, bottles and accessories.” Furthermore Carter wants Bacardi to fully detail their inventory process in an effort to “monitor the conduct of [Bacardi’s] business to protect SC’s rights as”.
NEW YORK STATE
Vibe

Lil Wayne Adds Rick Ross And Cam’ron To 2022 Lil Weezyana Fest

Lil Wayne has revealed the official lineup for the 2022 Lil Weezyana Fest. The annual event was originally scheduled for August, but was delayed due to “unforeseen circumstances.” At the time, the chart-topping rapper revealed the new date of Oct. 29. “To my fans, you know I always want to deliver the best show possible and we hope this has not inconvenienced you in anyway. The festival was sold out thanks to you. Please hold on to your tickets and I will see you in October. I promise to make it up to you and to my city. Love.”More from VIBE.comLil...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WQUE Q93

WQUE Q93

New Orleans, LA
1K+
Followers
678
Post
320K+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans' Hip Hop and R&B

 https://q93.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy