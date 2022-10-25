ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ice Spice Reacts To Alleged Halloween Costume Inspired By Her

By Tony M. Centeno
WQUE Q93
 4 days ago
Ice Spice's song "Munch (Feelin' U)" recently blew over the summer and she's already been turned into a Halloween costume.

On Monday, October 24, the rising rapper reposted an image of a Halloween costume based on her likeness. The look of the costume appears to be inspired by her outfit in the video for "No Clarity," which dropped last year. There's no confirmation that the costume actually exists in Spirit's Halloween stores. Nonetheless, the rapper felt the need to let her followers know how she felt about the costume.

“Nah this is outrageous,” Spice wrote in her Instagram Story.

Ice Spice has gained plenty of notoriety in the past year. After her On The Radar freestyle went viral earlier this year, The Bronx native delivered her popular single "Munch (Feelin' U)," which attracted attention from Drake , Cardi B and others. Since then, she's been booked and busy. Ice Spice will join Fivio Foreign , Moneybagg Yo , Kodak Black and Nicki Minaj at Powerhouse NYC 2022 this Saturday, October 29 at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

The 22-year-old isn't the only one with an unofficial Halloween costume. Listen to The Breakfast Club's take on all the hilarious Halloween costumes above.

