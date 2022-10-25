ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Video Shows First Renderings Of Upcoming New NFL Stadium

By Jason Hall
KJYO KJ103
KJYO KJ103
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PQVM6_0imLhEJf00
Photo: Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans have released a video featuring renderings of their upcoming new stadium .

The renderings show a domed, futuristic stadium with a large video screen outside of the facility.

The Titans reached a deal with Mayor John Cooper to build a new, domed stadium in downtown Nashville, Axios ' Nate Rau initially reported on October 17, prior to confirmation from the franchise.

The stadium is expected to be located east of Nissan Stadium's current location near Interstate 24 as part of the recently approved redevelopment plan for the East Bank waterfront neighborhood in downtown Nashville.

The Titans are reportedly expected to bring about $800 million in private revenue, sources with knowledge told Axios .

The stadium is also expected to be funded through government sources, including $500 million in bonds form the state and a 1% tax on all hotel room rentals in Davidson County, as well as sales taxes collected both within the new facility and in the surrounding 130-acre campus along the East Bank.

A new, domed stadium would make Nashville a serious contender to host the Super Bowl, College Football Playoff games and major concert tours taking place in the winter months, which has alluded the rapidly growing tourism destination in the past.

The outdoor Nissan Stadium has served as the Titans' home since 1999, with the franchise playing at Vanderbilt Stadium as the Tennessee Oilers during the 1998 NFL season, following their move to Nashville from Houston.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Billboard

George Strait on Riding Into Stadiums Again in 2023: ‘It Just Felt Right’ (Exclusive)

Next year, George Strait is preparing to play his most extensive stadium run in nine years since he completed his two-year “The Cowboy Rides Away” tour in 2014.   The country titan and his Ace in the Hole Band will perform six stadium dates starting May 6 at Glendale, Arizona’s State Farm Stadium and ending Aug. 5 at Tampa, Florida’s Raymond James Stadium. All stops will feature Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town.  “It just felt right,” Strait tells Billboard via email of the mini-tour. “I had the opportunity to work with Chris and Little Big Town and everything just kind of fell in...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
KIXS FM 108

George Strait Announces Six Stadium Concerts for 2023

George Strait concerts are going to be bigger than ever in 2023. The country music legend has just announced six stadium shows, set for May through Aug. 2023. Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town will open for him during all six shows. While Strait has been playing one-off stadium shows...
TEXAS STATE
On3.com

5-star Aalyah Del Rosario to announce on Tuesday

The LSU women’s basketball program has reeled in three commitments for the 2023 recruiting class, and now head coach Kim Mulkey and her staff are eyeing a fourth addition. On Tuesday, 5-star Aalyah Del Rosario, a 6-foot-6 post player, will announce her college choice at 3:10 CT. She will choose between four of the top women’s basketball programs in the country in LSU, Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KJYO KJ103

KJYO KJ103

Oklahoma City, OK
3K+
Followers
505
Post
508K+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma City's #1 Hit Music Station

 https://kj103fm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy