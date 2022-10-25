Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver will funnel $3.7 million to assistance for people with HIVDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver may purchase Stay Inn, move in homeless quicklyDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver honors officer gunned down by suspected mafia bootleggersDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Popular Denver restaurant opens second location in BoulderBrittany AnasBoulder, CO
Opinion: Denver hospitals release homeless to streetsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
KDVR.com
Halloween Bars Roundup in the Mile High City Featuring Spooky Décor & Cocktails
Spooky season for adults is made fun by indulging in Halloween inspired cocktails at local hot spots across the city, and if you’re looking for a few bars to get you in the spirit, we have you covered! GDC’s Angelica Lombardi and Cheryl Hwang, took to the streets of Denver to seek out three of the best spook-tastic cocktail menus on the block. Be sure to visit ‘Spirits Halloween‘ Pop-up in LoHi, ‘The Haunted Mansion‘ on Colfax, and ‘Dairy Block Trick-or-Treat‘ Cocktails!
KDVR.com
‘Denver Christmas Light Installers’ Showcases Amazing Displays Ahead of the Holiday Season
Sponsored Segment by Denver Christmas Light Installers. You may still be in fall mode, but as soon as Halloween is over next week , you know what that means, the winter holidays are finally here! If you’re planning on putting up holiday lights this year, why not leave it to the pros? ‘Denver Christmas Light Installers,’ offer complete professional light installation for residential and commercial customers across the Denver Metro Area. GDC Host Spencer Thomas spoke with owner, Dawn Young, about the local business that strives to bring our community joy.
KDVR.com
Deer gets snout stuck in plastic pumpkin
Evan Kruegel is looking into the story of deer in a Parker neighborhood that was caught on camera with its snout stuck in a plastic pumpkin. Evan Kruegel is looking into the story of deer in a Parker neighborhood that was caught on camera with its snout stuck in a plastic pumpkin.
KDVR.com
Trick-or-treat foercast
Halloween weather will not be spooky this year in Denver. Halloween weather will not be spooky this year in Denver. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is monitoring a deer with a plastic pumpkin stuck on its head in Parker. Evan Kruegel reports. Denver weather: Mild, dry Halloween weekend. For the third...
KDVR.com
Denver Veterans Day Parade & Festival – November 5th
Join FOX31 and Colorado Veterans Project at the Denver Veterans Day Parade & Festival on Saturday, November 5th. The parade starts at 14th St. & W. Colfax Avenue in Denver and is comprised of local Veterans organizations and supporters. Thousands will line Civic Center Park and nearby streets to show respect and honor for our local Veterans. Please join the community in the appreciation of our Veterans and support this important cause.
KDVR.com
Chimney falls off, leaving hole in Aurora rental
An Aurora mom living with a fallen chimney in her backyard is concerned with colder weather rolling into Denver. Shaul Turner reports. An Aurora mom living with a fallen chimney in her backyard is concerned with colder weather rolling into Denver. Shaul Turner reports. Woman killed at Arapahoe Crossing shopping...
KDVR.com
Speeders urged to slow on 13th and 14th avenues, but neighbors still worry
DENVER (KDVR) — Neighbors with homes on a stretch of 13th and 14th avenues in Denver are asking for more from the city for safety after a series of crashes. “These people treat 13th and 14th like it’s a highway,” said Ty Tomlinson, who spoke with FOX31 and Channel 2 back in September of 2021 after the light pole in front of his home was hit.
KDVR.com
Mountain Luxe RV Ribbon Cutting
Join us to celebrate! Enjoy some snacks and refreshments and check out our inventory! Our mission is to get you in and out on your next grand adventure in style and with peace-of-mind. Mountain Luxe RV is a woman and locally owned business dedicated to delivering you the highest quality service on par with the quality of your purchase.
KDVR.com
Cool Wednesday with temperatures in the 50s
Temperatures are in the upper 50s on Wednesday, but an even bigger cooldown moves through the state overnight and could bring snow Thursday morning. Travis Michels forecasts. Temperatures are in the upper 50s on Wednesday, but an even bigger cooldown moves through the state overnight and could bring snow Thursday morning. Travis Michels forecasts.
KDVR.com
Video released in shooting at Lone Tree RTD station
Body camera video has been released from a shooting Wednesday at the RTD station in Lone Tree. Talya Cunningham reports. Video released in shooting at Lone Tree RTD station. Body camera video has been released from a shooting Wednesday at the RTD station in Lone Tree. Talya Cunningham reports. Video:...
KDVR.com
Denver weather: First snow possible on Thursday
Denver’s weather will be turning cold and wet on Thursday as Colorado’s next storm system moves in. Thursday will be a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Denver weather: First snow possible on Thursday. Denver’s weather will be turning cold and wet on Thursday as Colorado’s...
KDVR.com
Turkey could cost more because of bird flu outbreak
Chicken, egg and turkey prices could continue to soar at the grocery store as poultry producers brace for an unprecedented outbreak of avian flu. Ashley Michels reports. Turkey could cost more because of bird flu outbreak. Chicken, egg and turkey prices could continue to soar at the grocery store as...
KDVR.com
Boarders take advantage of the mountain snow
Snow hit the mountains just before Keystone is set to open for the season. Nicole Fierro reports. Snow hit the mountains just before Keystone is set to open for the season. Nicole Fierro reports. Deadly crash closes I-70 near Georgetown. Deadly crash closes I-70 near Georgetown, Drew Engelbart reports. RTD...
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Snow possible in the metro
Denver’s weather will be turning cold and wet on Thursday as Colorado’s next storm system moves in. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Denver’s weather will be turning cold and wet on Thursday as Colorado’s next storm system moves in. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Douglas County teen fights...
KDVR.com
New addiction treatment center opening in Aurora
A new center for those seeking treatment when it comes to addiction is opening in Aurora. Kim Posey reports. A new center for those seeking treatment when it comes to addiction is opening in Aurora. Kim Posey reports. Timing of snow in Denver metro area, mountain corridor. Timing of snow...
KDVR.com
New Aurora opioid treatment center
As fentanyl deaths continue to soar in Colorado, a new outpatient opioid treatment center is opening in Aurora. As fentanyl deaths continue to soar in Colorado, a new outpatient opioid treatment center is opening in Aurora. Digital Dara: Friday, Oct. 28: Cold Case: Who murdered …. Digital Dara: Friday, Oct....
KDVR.com
Tech Junkie Review - Google Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro
Fox31 Tech Junkie, Kirk Yuhnke, takes two new phones from Google for a test. Tech Junkie Review – Google Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro. Fox31 Tech Junkie, Kirk Yuhnke, takes two new phones from Google for a test. Deer gets plastic pumpkin stuck over its snout. Colorado Parks...
KDVR.com
DPS superintendent discusses closures
Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero sat down to talk about the closure process within the district. Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero sat down to talk about the closure process within the district. Timing of snow in Denver metro area, mountain corridor. Timing of snow in Denver metro area, mountain corridor, Meteorologist Chris...
KDVR.com
Denver, meet the London Broncos
Denver Broncos, meet the London Broncos. Founded in 1980, the London Broncos rugby league club is happy to play host to American football this week. Bruce Haertl talks with the team. Denver, meet the London Broncos. Denver Broncos, meet the London Broncos. Founded in 1980, the London Broncos rugby league...
KDVR.com
No criminal charges in deadly LoDo shooting
The FOX31 Problem Solvers are following up on a fatal shooting from early June in Lower Downtown, where 23-year-old Jason Morales was shot and killed after a fight. Joshua Short reports. No criminal charges in deadly LoDo shooting. The FOX31 Problem Solvers are following up on a fatal shooting from...
Comments / 0