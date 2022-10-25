WATCH: 10-Year-Old Florida Girl Escapes Attempted Kidnapper Twice In Days

A 10-year-old Florida girl recently escaped an attempted abduction not once but twice within 24 hours, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department .

The disturbing incidents reportedly happened outside 1500 NE 17th Way between 7:30 and 8 a.m. On October 21, the victim was on her way to school when an unidentified man tried luring her with candy, money, and other items, police said.

She refused his offers, and that's when the suspect "attempted to grab her." The girl managed to escape and immediately report him to the authorities. Investigators learned he was driving a black work van with windowless sliding doors and possible rear-end damage.

Then came the next morning, and he tried to kidnap her again.

"The young girl was approached by the same male while on her way to school, this time on foot," Fort Lauderdale Police wrote in a statement. "She immediately ran away towards the school."

One of the incidents was partially caught by a home security camera , which shows the girl sprinting down a street, catching her breath for a few seconds, and taking off again.

Authorities also released an updated flyer Monday (October 24) describing their suspect and his vehicle. The attempted kidnapper is described as a white man between 30 and 40 years old, standing between 5 feet and 10 inches to 6 feet, and with brown hair.

Images released by police show the suspect wearing glasses, a long-sleeve dark shirt, black jeans, and white sneakers. He appears to be balding on the back of his head, as well. Monday's post also noted that the suspected van may have rear taillight or door damage.

"These incidents are of great concern to us, and we need your help finding the person responsible," police said. "Due to the circumstances, we are considering this a possible attempted abduction. If you recognize the male or the van, or if you happen to have video of either of these incidents, please call Detective Tiana DeQuarto at 954-828-6559."