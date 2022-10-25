Read full article on original website
NHL
Bruins Activate Brad Marchand; Assign Mike Reilly
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, October 27, that the team has added forward Brad Marchand to the active roster. Sweeney also announced that the team has assigned defenseman Mike Reilly to Providence. Marchand, 34, recorded 32 goals and 48 assists for 80 points in 70...
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Challenge the Oilers at Home
After winning four consecutive, Chicago takes on Edmonton at the United Center. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) Running hot on a four game win streak, the Blackhawks take on the Oilers at the United Center (TICKETS). LAST GAME. The Blackhawks...
NHL
Avalanche names engraved on Stanley Cup
Defeated Lightning in six games last season to win third championship in team history. The Colorado Avalanche are etched in history -- literally. After winning the Stanley Cup last season, the Avalanche got their names engraved on the Cup, the final product which was unveiled Friday. Earlier this offseason, "Colorado...
NHL
Bruins Acquire Michael DiPietro and Jonathan Myrenberg From Canucks
DiPietro, 23, appeared in 34 AHL games with the Abbotsford Canucks in 2021-22, compiling a 15-13-4 record with a 2.95 goals against average and .901 save percentage. The 6-foot, 200-pound netminder has also made three career NHL appearances with Vancouver. The Windsor, Ontario native was originally selected by Vancouver in the third round (64th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
Jets overcome tough first period to beat Kings
"The St. Louis game is one you can win with every night. This one, maybe not so much." Although the 6-4 triumph in Los Angeles may not have been as textbook as the shutout against St. Louis on Monday, the two points in the standings count all the same. And...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Penguins (4-3-1) at Kraken (3-4-2) | 7 p.m.
Kraken notch goals in impressive multiples over past week, but face an elite Pittsburgh offense in final game of homestand. Plus, five former Penguins on Kraken roster. Time: 7 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Kraken Scoring Punch. While the results of the last four...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Kraken
Tonight marks the first of four meetings between the Canucks and Kraken this season: Oct. 27 (away), Dec. 22 (home), Jan. 25 (away), Apr. 4 (home). The Canucks are 4-0-0 all-time against the Kraken, including a 2-0-0 record at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. In their four games played all-time,...
NHL
Bruins Recall Jakub Lauko
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, October 28, that the team has recalled forward Jakub Lauko from Providence. Lauko, 22, has skated in four games with Boston this season, recording one assist and a plus-one rating. The 6-foot, 196-pound forward has appeared in 99 career AHL games with Providence, totaling 13 goals and 31 and assists for 44 points. The Prague, Czechia native was originally selected by Boston in the third round (77th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
Checking in with RJ
I am doing some work now for the Sabres that, going forward, will afford me more opportunities to keep in touch with both the team and the fans. I'm looking forward to that. I'm not missing the play-by-play. And I sure as hell don't miss the travel! For half a century, I flew all over this country, and it's not a big deal, I guess, but I'm not a pilot. Unless you really love your job in that way, it can get to you, and it did. It did.
NHL
Townies Versus Baymen | FEATURE
In Newfoundland, there are the Baymen and the Townies, tonight with the Avalanche in town, Dawson Mercer and Alex Newhook renew the rivalry. Dawson Mercer is a Baymen. Alex Newhook is a Townie. And don't mix it up, I made that mistake and was promptly corrected. The monikers let you...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Winnipeg Jets: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Winnipeg Jets:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Drew Doughty (1-2=3) and Kevin Fiala (1-2=3) are tied for the Kings lead in power play points with three, while Gabriel Vilardi leads the Kings in power play goals with two.
NHL
MTL@BUF: What you need to know
BUFFALO - The Canadiens (3-4-0) are beginning their four-game road trip with a stop in Buffalo to take on their divisional rivals, the Sabres (4-2-0), on Thursday. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Montreal is looking for a reversal of fortunes after losing two games...
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Canadiens
BLUES The St. Louis Blues will be looking to regain their momentum when they return to Enterprise Center on Saturday to host the Montreal Canadiens. Thursday's 6-2 loss in Nashville was their third straight after the team began the season 3-0. Nashville was playing on five days' rest, whereas the...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 29
* Opening night at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz., included an appearance by Shane Doan and his son,. Josh Doan, a team-first achieved by Christian Fischer and a multi-goal comeback win in line with. early trends in 2022-23. * It was a night to remember for Islanders forward Josh Bailey,...
NHL
Hellebuyck makes 40 saves, Jets rally past Kings
LOS ANGELES -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby scored the go-ahead goal in the third period of the Winnipeg Jets' 6-4 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday. Adam Lowry had a goal and an assist, and Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves for the Jets (4-3-0), who opened a three-game road trip. Winnipeg plays at the Arizona Coyotes on Friday in the second game of a back to back.
NHL
GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Blues 1
ST. LOUIS, MO - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins picked the critical moment to score his 200th-career NHL goal, netting the game-winner with 6:16 to go in regulation of a 3-1 Oilers victory over the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Wednesday night. Goaltender Stuart Skinner played exceptional with 37 saves in...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Capitals: Live stream, game time, TV channel
What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and Washington Capitals at American Airlines Center. Game 8: Dallas Stars (4-2-1, 9 points) vs. Washington Capitals (4-3-0, 8 points) When: Thursday, October 27 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX. TV: Bally Sports...
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Host Winnipeg Jets in Home Opener
Arizona's power play looks to stay red hot in first game at Mullett Arena. Oct. 28, 2022 | 7:30 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz. At long last, the Arizona Coyotes are home. The Coyotes host the Winnipeg Jets in their home opener at Mullett Arena tonight, their first...
NHL
Game Preview: 10.29.22 at SEA
PIT: 4-2-1 (9 points) | SEA: 3-4-2 (8 points) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena for their first of two meetings in the 2022-23 season. The Penguins continue along their season-long five-game, eight-day road trip through Columbus, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver and Seattle. Thus far Pittsburgh is 1-3-0.
NHL
Sully Says: Penguins Aren't "Putting a Sixty-Minute Effort Together"
The Penguins are now 1-3 on their lengthy roadtrip, dropping Friday's late-night contest against the Vancouver Canucks, 5-1. Pittsburgh brought a physical game to the home team early. Throughout the course of the period, however, the Penguins got called for three minor penalties. That certainly did not help to rectify what is becoming a rather negative pattern: the Penguins were outshot in the opening period again, this time by a margin of 10-5. Vancouver went into the locker room after the first 20 minutes of play with a 1-0 lead.
