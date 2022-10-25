Read full article on original website
Big Blue View
Big Blue View mailbag: What, if anything, should Giants do at the trade deadline?
With the NFL trade deadline just a few days away, there is a lot to discuss when it comes to the New York Giants. Let’s open the Big Blue View Mailbag and do that. Wally P asks: You said point blank “The 5-1 record is nice, but the Giants aren’t Super Bowl contenders this year.” I can easily see us being 9-1 a month from now. Would you consider us SB contenders then? I would.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 10/28: Kadarius Toney trade reaction, Kenny Golladay comments, more
It sounds, though, like Golladay is still uncertain when he will return. “I’m gonna see how to how the bye goes.,” Golladay said. “But I will say the past couple days have been pretty good. Praying for no setbacks and everything. Hope everything goes as planned. I definitely know I can do big things for this team.””
How To Tune in For The Second Game of Dak Prescott's Return From Injury: Dallas Cowboys vs. Chicago Bears
How to tune in for former Mississippi State QB Dak Prescott's continued return from injury this Sunday.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 10/29: Daniel Jones earning respect, more headlines
Quarterback Daniel Jones appears to be earning some faith from Giants fans. In this week’s ‘SB Nation Reacts’ poll, 76 percent of respondents said that the fourth-year quarterback has done enough to return as the team’s quarterback in 2023. The Giants are 6-1, and Jones had...
Big Blue View
NFC East notebook: Trade deadline edition
Welcome to this week’s edition of the NFC East notebook. The division continues to impress boasting the best-combined record amongst all the divisions in the NFL. With so many teams having success, it is no surprise that a few of them have been active in the trade market so far. The New York Giants made their own headline-making move when they traded Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs for draft compensation. So let’s take a look around the division and see what other rumblings are happening.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 10/27: Dexter Lawrence on wanting to improve, more headlines
During breakout season, Lawrence knows more can be done. For defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, facing Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith offers him an opportunity to do something he loves: run down the quarterback. “I love chasing people,” Lawrence laughed. “It’s going to be a challenge and I think we’re ready for...
Big Blue View
Live reaction! KADARIUS TONEY TRADED!
Chris Pflum and Nick Falato go live on the Big Blue View YouTube channel to react to the New York Giants’ trade of Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs. [FULL STORY HERE]. If you miss the live show, watch on YouTube or listen on your favorite podcast app.
Big Blue View
If it's true that Schoen wants to be done with Toney
If so, I think a deal could be struck with Pittsburgh for Chase Claypool. Claypool has a ton of talent and has produced when given the chance. (9 TD's in his Rookie year with Ben) Toney who has been injured a lot, has not suffered any major injuries and if you doubt that he has talent, just go back and watch him go for 193 yds against Dallas. So, I would propose Toney, a 5th and 2 7th Rd picks to the Steelers for Claypool and a 4th Rd pick.
Big Blue View
Did the Giants get fair value in Kadarius Toney trade?
Thursday’s shocking trade by New York Giants General Manager Joe Schoen that sent Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs for two draft picks has had the football world buzzing since it was announced. In return for Toney, the Giants received a third-round compensatory pick that the Chiefs were awarded as a result of Ryan Poles being hired as the Chicago Bears GM plus the Chiefs’ sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft.
Big Blue View
Kadarius Toney trade: Giants send Toney to Kansas City Chiefs
The New York Giants have traded Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs for a conditional third-round pick and a sixth-round pick. NFL insider Jordan Schultz was first with the report. “We just thought it was for the best for the team,” said head coach Brian Daboll just minutes after...
Big Blue View
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Kadarius Toney trade fallout, more
Ed Valentine reacts to the New York Giants’ decision to trade Kadarius Toney, and offers his Giants-Seattle Seahawks prediction on this edition of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast. — Watch on YouTube. Subscribe to our podcasts. Subscribe to Big Blue View Radio from the show’s home page,...
Big Blue View
2022 College football, Week 9: Games and players to watch
Happy Saturday and welcome to Week 9 of the 2022 College Football season. It feels as though the college season is just getting started, but we’re about to hit the home stretch before Bowl Season. Where does the time go?. With just a month of (scheduled) games left to...
Big Blue View
Giants-Seahawks Thursday injury report: No changes for Giants
There was nothing unexpected on the Thursday injury report for the New York Giants. Tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye), offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (knee) and Evan Neal (knee), defensive back Cor’Dale Flott (calf), wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) and edge defender Oshane Ximines all sat out practice. The Giants...
Big Blue View
2022 trade rumors: Are the Giants interested in Jerry Jeudy?
The New York Giants already made headlines on Thursday when they traded 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs. But even before the Giants traded Toney, rumors were circulating that they might be interested in going out and getting help at wide receiver. Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy was brought up as a possible target of the Giants over the last couple days.
Big Blue View
Kadarius Toney trade: Why it had to happen, and what comes next for Giants
Big Blue View’s Tony DelGenio tries on Friday morning to assess whether or not the New York Giants got fair value from the Kansas Chiefs in return for Kadarius Toney. In truth, I’m amazed at what GM Joe Schoen got in return for Toney. Considering Toney’s lack of...
Big Blue View
Giants at Seahawks, Week 8: What to expect when the Giants have the ball
The 6-1 New York Giants will be flying across the country to visit the 4-3 Seattle Seahawks in Week 8. The Seahawks, as with the Giants, have been one of the major surprise teams in the 2022 season. Seattle was considered a shoe-in for a Top 5 pick after they traded QB Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. But instead, their offense has blossomed under Geno Smith and they are leading the NFC West.
Big Blue View
The Chris and Nick Show - Previewing the Seattle Seahawks
The 6-1 New York Giants will travel across the country in Week 8 to take on the 4-3 Seattle Seahawks. This is a match-up between two of the most surprising teams in the NFL through the first seven games of the season. The Giants have defied the odds and expectations to grind out dirty fourth-quarter wins all year long. The Seahawks were left for dead (or at least the top of the 2023 NFL Draft order) after trading Russell Wilson and making the decision to start Geno Smith.
Big Blue View
Ravens at Buccaneers: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, online streaming, announcers, more
Two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL will be on Thursday Night Football this week when the Baltimore Ravens visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Neither team is quite where they expected to be at this point in the season. The Buccaneers have lost four of their last five games and suffered perhaps the most surprising loss of the Tom Brady era on Sunday. Tampa was 13-point favorites against the Carolina Panthers but lost 21-3. They are below .500 for the first time since Week 1 of the 2020 season, and Tom Brady has a losing record heading into Week 8 for the first time since 2002.
