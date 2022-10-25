Welcome to this week’s edition of the NFC East notebook. The division continues to impress boasting the best-combined record amongst all the divisions in the NFL. With so many teams having success, it is no surprise that a few of them have been active in the trade market so far. The New York Giants made their own headline-making move when they traded Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs for draft compensation. So let’s take a look around the division and see what other rumblings are happening.

DALLAS, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO