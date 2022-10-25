Read full article on original website
Iconic Rust map is already in Modern Warfare 2 – but there’s a catch
Iconic multiplayer map Rust is alive and well in Modern Warfare 2, but players hoping to drop in there for a match might be disappointed. Modern Warfare 2 arrives with 16 multiplayer maps at launch, taking players to a variety of locations as they compete in the shooter’s many modes. These are all brand-new maps made specifically for the MW2 2022, but many fans are hoping to see some classics make a comeback as well.
Modern Warfare 2 players slam “worst UI in CoD history”
Modern Warfare 2 players are in disbelief over the game’s “purposely confusing” UI design and demand changes. We made a list of five features Infinity Ward needed to change after playing the Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta. Difficult-to-navigate menus made finding Weapon Unlock Platforms, Perk Packages, and Gunsmith options a cumbersome task. So one of our five demands was an improved User Interface (UI).
Does MW2 have hardcore? How to play new Tier 1 playlist
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 boasts over 10 different game modes for players to enjoy upon release, but one many have been anticipating is Hardcore. So, is it in Modern Warfare 2 and how can you play it?. With Modern Warfare 2 now officially rolled out among all countries...
Overwatch 2 devs tease new Support Heroes amid roster concerns
Overwatch 2 Lead Hero Designer Alex Dawson has addressed concerns that the Blizzard-developed FPS is in need of more Support Heroes, with players expressing their desire to see new Heroes emerge in-game. Overwatch 2 sees the return of an impressive Hero roster, with 35 of them to master in total....
How to fix Modern Warfare 2 ‘Scan and Repair’ error: Game crashing solution
The ‘Scan and Repair’ error is back with a vengeance in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, crashing games worldwide for no clear reason and blemishing the launch of the game for players on PC. Fortunately, there are solutions. Scan and Repair has been an ongoing issue for...
Apex Legends Wraith trick makes armories a death trap
A Wraith trick solves the difficulty of ambushing enemy Apex Legends teams when they emerge from the armories. Armories have been a somewhat controversial addition to Apex Legends. They only exist on Storm Point, and allow teams to safely loot at any point in the game without the risk of being killed by other squads.
Modern Warfare 2 players are in disbelief with one map’s layout
Three-lane maps are the standard layout for Call of Duty maps, so Modern Warfare 2 players couldn’t believe their eyes after loading into a one-lane map. Modern Warfare 2019 received harsh criticism for its map layout. Deviating from other series entries, the game emphasized verticality and the use of doors. Modern Warfare 2 promised a return to Call of Duty’s roots, offering traditional map designs.
Modern Warfare 2 mysteriously removes popular beta map at launch
Modern Warfare 2 fans diving into their first multiplayer matches on Infinity Ward’s 2022 title have quickly realized that Valderas Museum is no longer in the game. Integral to any Call of Duty game are the multiplayer maps, with fans wanting replayable, fast-paced, and balanced environments to showcase their skills online.
Best PDSW 528 Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks
The classic P90, now called the PDSW 528, is one of the top SMGs that Modern Warfare 2 has to offer. Here’s the best PDSW 528 loadout in MW2 to help you unlock its full potential, along with the best attachments, Perks, and equipment. Modern Warfare 2 has finally...
Modern Warfare 2 devs respond to party bug causing game crashes
Modern Warfare 2 developers Infinity Ward have responded to a bug causing parties to crash matches, meaning players cannot currently drop into multiplayer with friends. Modern Warfare 2 finally dropped to players around the world on October 28 after months of anticipation and a week of early access Campaign. As...
How to fix Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition not working
Many Modern Warfare 2 players are reporting their rewards for purchasing the Vault Edtion are not showing up. Here are some fixes to help you get the rewards you paid for. Modern Warfare 2 is now available worldwide and the game is filled with players enjoying the new maps and game modes. However, some fans who ordered the Vault Edition are finding their rewards missing and are unable to cash in on what they paid for.
Can you play Modern Warfare 2 on Steam Deck?
Activision’s latest AAA-shooter is almost here. But can you play Modern Warfare 2 on Steam Deck? Well, it’s complicated. Modern Warfare 2 is shaping up to be yet another gangbuster-selling AAA shooter from Activision. But, no, don’t expect to be able to play Modern Warfare 2 on the Steam Deck at launch.
How to unlock all Modern Warfare 2 weapons: Platform & levels for every gun
It can be daunting to wrap your head around Modern Warfare 2’s new weapon unlock system. Here’s everything you need to know about making the process easier. Modern Warfare 2 features 51 base weapons and 33 weapon platforms. Infinity Ward introduced Receivers, fundamentally changing the way guns work. For example, the M4 assault rifle and FSS Hurricane SMG are different classes but fall under the same Platform.
How to rank up fast in Modern Warfare 2
Modern Warfare 2 has boatloads of weapons, Killstreaks, and equipment to experiment with, but you’ll have to earn enough XP to unlock most of them first. Here’s our guide on how to rank up quickly in Modern Warfare 2. In Modern Warfare 2, Infinity Ward have given players...
TimTheTatman explains how MW2 gameplay has changed for TikTok, Twitch & YouTube
Longtime Call of Duty streamer TimTheTatman expressed his feelings on how the series has changed over the years, saying that changes in direction might be the fault of content creators. Modern Warfare 2’s launch has been met with some mixed reviews from both content creators and fans. Some players have...
How to disable Modern Warfare 2 helmet cam in spectator mode
Modern Warfare 2’s full release will let players change their camera mode from the default ‘Helmet Camera’ mode while in Spectator mode. Here’s how players can change their Default Spectator Camera. The next installment in the Call of Duty franchise — Modern Warfare 2 — releases...
Overwatch 2 weapon charm costs more in-game than it does in real life
Overwatch 2 players have found yet another reason to be furious at the cosmetic prices after discovering a Pachimari charm is cheaper to buy in real life than it is in-game. By now, everyone playing Overwatch 2 has had concerns to voice about the cost of skins in the shop, with a Halloween bundle of old cosmetics even costing more than the first game did.
LeonHart reveals insane Pokemon card sets only given to employees
Pokemon TCG collector and YouTuber LeonHart showed off his collection of master sets, which were given to former Pokemon employees. A rarely talked about facet of working for a developer or publisher in the gaming industry is that some employees receive some enticing perks. Whether it’s free products or early...
GTA Online gets Halloween map changes and players are loving it
GTA Online’s Halloween update is in full swing and players are loving the new and returning changes to the map like Peyote Plants and costumes. GTA Online is once again celebrating Halloween with some fun seasonal updates to shake things up. Along with new seasonal cosmetics, players can play...
Pokemon Ultimate Journeys teaser puts finals in doubt with Eternatus cameo
Pokemon Ultimate Journey’s final arc is wrapping up, but a surprise Eternatus cameo has fans worried the last battle may get interrupted. While Pokemon Journeys fans in the US are just now getting Ultimate Journeys Part 1, those watching the Japanese version are almost finished with the final arc.
