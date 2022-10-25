Big Bitcoin Breakout Incoming as US Dollar Index Starting To Flash Reversal Signals, According to Popular Analyst

Read full article on original website
Staggering $1,520,000,000 in Bitcoin Exits Crypto Exchanges in 24 Hours: IntoTheBlock
New data from crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock shows tens of thousands of Bitcoin (BTC) tokens worth more than $1 billion left crypto exchanges in a single day. According to IntoTheBlock, the more than 70,000 Bitcoin tokens valued at $1.52 billion that left exchanges in the past 24 hours is the largest outflow in six months.
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Crypto Crash Updates Outlook on Bitcoin and Ethereum As Volatility Spikes
A widely followed trader known for calling this year’s crypto crash is warning that the current market bounce will ultimately turn into a deadly fakeout. The pseudonymous trader known as Capo tells his 563,000 Twitter followers that the big wave of short liquidations this week will mark the beginning of a correction to a new leg down for crypto markets.
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 3,914,263,607,418 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction
A deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) investor is suddenly moving trillions of SHIB in one massive crypto transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the high-net-worth trader is moving a staggering 3,914,263,607,418 tokens worth about $43 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another. Data from the blockchain...
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Moves $22,200,000 in ETH After Lying Dormant for Over Six Years: Santiment
An Ethereum (ETH) whale is coming alive after lying dormant for over half a decade, according to blockchain analytics platform Santiment. Santiment says the Ethereum’s whale address moved 15,000 ETH worth $22.2 million at the time of the transaction to an empty wallet after being inactive since October 4th of 2016.
Crypto Hackers Strike DeFi Liquidity Locking Project With $14,500,000 Exploit
The liquidity locking project Team Finance says crypto hackers made off with $14.5 million in digital asset tokens. Team Finance says they temporarily paused activity on their platform while investigating the hack and are urging those responsible to contact them. “We have just been alerted of an exploit on Team...
Top Crypto Trader Updates Outlook on Dogecoin, Ethereum and One Altcoin That’s Exploded 70% This Month
A closely followed analyst is updating his forecast on Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH) and one altcoin that has outperformed the crypto markets at large this month. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 185,600 Twitter followers that he thinks Dogecoin’s price rise remains strong due to the effect of Elon Musk buying Twitter.
Vitalik Buterin Reveals Four Key Goals for Ethereum (ETH) in 2023
Ethereum (ETH) developers hope to accomplish four key goals next year, according to the project’s co-creator, Vitalik Buterin. Buterin says in a new interview with Bankless that solving scalability is their “number one” priority. “The fees have been low for the past six months, so it’s a...
Ethereum Scaling Altcoin Explodes 78% in Just One Week As Bitcoin and Crypto Bulls Return
An Ethereum (ETH) scaling altcoin is surging in price while crypto markets continue to trade sideways on the day. Optimism (OP), the layer-2 (L2) scaling solution for Ethereum, exploded in price by 78% in the past week, reflecting a general upward trend in crypto over the last seven days. The...
Company Behind Tech Giant Google Says Crypto Bear Market Hurt Q3 Earnings – Here’s Why
The earnings of Google parent Alphabet Inc. are slowing down in part due to problems associated with the crypto bear market. According to the search engine giant’s parent company, a decline in the purchase of online ads from businesses in the financial sector, including crypto companies, lowered earnings in the third quarter.
Analyst Who Nailed 2022 Crypto Price Action Predicts Bitcoin’s Path Ahead
A crypto analyst known for calling the 2022 crypto market crash months in advance now foresees a Bitcoin (BTC) flash crash and ongoing altcoin pump. The pseudonymous crypto trader known as Capo shows their 565,900 Twitter followers the new plan for king crypto BTC. “BTC plan”. Going into deeper detail...
Charles Hoskinson Makes Cardano (ADA) Prediction, Says Ecosystem Will Become Network of Blockchains
Cardano (ADA) creator Charles Hoskinson is making a long-term prediction for the future of the Ethereum (ETH) rival’s ecosystem. In a new video update, Hoskinson says that he thinks criticisms of proof-of-stake blockchains like Cardano are often inaccurate, especially ones that claim proof-of-stake chains are less accessible to the average person than proof-of-work.
On-Chain Signal Suggests Bitcoin Selling Is Over, BTC To Head Upwards Against Weakening Dollar: InvestAnswers
A popular crypto analyst says that several on-chain signals for Bitcoin (BTC) suggest sellers are losing control of BTC’s price action. In a new video, the InvestAnswers host looks at data from blockchain analytics firm Glassnode depicting the “three-month HODLer” metric, which shows the proportion of wealth held in coins that moved in the last three months.
Analyst Predicts One Ethereum-Based Altcoin Will Outperform Bitcoin (BTC) and Binance Coin (BNB)
A popular crypto analyst thinks one Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin is likely to outperform both Bitcoin (BTC) and Binance Coin (BNB). The pseudonymous trader known as Kaleo tells his 536,400 Twitter followers that Ethereum scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) could be primed for a breakout against BTC. “MATIC is one easy alt...
Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) Can Outshine Bitcoin (BTC) and Stocks As ‘1929’-Style Conditions Intensify
A senior Bloomberg analyst says that with global markets in turmoil, Ethereum (ETH) could perform better than Bitcoin (BTC) and the stock market. Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone tells his 53,900 Twitter followers that Ethereum has built a strong foundation under unfavorable market conditions and now has a solid chance at more price appreciation.
$15,880,000,000 Asset Management Firm Launches Startup Accelerator for Bitcoin-Focused Applications
A multibillion-dollar asset management firm is reportedly launching a new startup accelerator program committed to growing Bitcoin-focused (BTC) applications. According to a new press release, Stone Ridge, a firm with $15.88 billion in assets under its management, is launching In Wolf’s Clothing (Wolf), a startup accelerator for Bitcoin. Kelly...
Macro Guru Raoul Pal Says Crypto and Web3 About To Explode 300x in Market Value – Here’s His Timeline
Macro expert and former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal is predicting an unprecedented pace of growth in the market cap for cryptocurrencies and Web3 projects. In a new Google Tech Talks interview, Pal says that crypto’s market cap of about $1 trillion could explode to $300 trillion in just a decade.
Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen Details One Bullish Catalyst for Bitcoin (BTC) – But There’s a Catch
A widely followed crypto analyst says that Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s tone during his next speech could serve as a catalyst that sparks a fresh Bitcoin (BTC) rally. In a new video update, popular crypto trader Benjamin Cowen tells his 771,000 YouTube subscribers that if Powell appears to extend an olive branch during his next speech, Bitcoin could skyrocket to around $25,000.
Changpeng Zhao Says Binance Zeroing In on Identity of Hacker Behind $570,000,000 Exploit
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao says that the crypto exchange is making progress on identifying those responsible for the theft of Binance Coin (BNB) worth approximately $570 million in a cross-bridge exploit. Responding to a question on what can be done to reduce crypto hacking incidents, Zhao says in a new...
Flare Network Enters Beta Mode As XRP Holders Await Long-Delayed Spark (FLR) Token Giveaway
Flare is officially entering beta mode as XRP holders continue to await its long-delayed Spark (FLR) token airdrop. Flare announced via Twitter on Friday morning that it had surpassed its “decentralization threshold.”. The network now has 20 validators on its mainnet, only four of which are run by the...
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $123,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A crypto-tracking platform says that one Bitcoin (BTC) whale is moving more than $123 million worth of crypto in a single transaction. According to Whale Alert, an unknown wallet sent 5,444 BTC worth more than $105 million to a second unknown wallet, as well as 969.77 BTC worth more than $18.7 million to a third unknown wallet, on Tuesday.
