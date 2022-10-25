Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave said that she's sharing her experience because "one of the things that keeps me going through all of this is your messages telling me you are getting tested" Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is sharing new details about her stage 2 melanoma after having surgery to remove cancerous moles. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 41, previously shared that doctors believe she's predisposed to melanomas and that she would undergo a new plan for her treatment. On Wednesday, she shared new images on Instagram following her latest procedure. She posted a...

2 DAYS AGO