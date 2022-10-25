ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
abcnews4.com

SC man sentenced to life for deadly 2020 shooting

CALHOUN COUNTY (WACH) — A Calhoun County man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Breanna Fludd, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Officials say Charles Antwan Smalls, 41, of Holly Hill, has been sentenced to life in prison for murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Richland County man convicted of over $200,000 in tax evasion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Richland County man has been convicted of tax evasion. Richard Boggs, of Irmo, was convicted following a jury trial in federal court for five counts of tax evasion. According to documents and evidence presented at trial, Boggs evaded $274,461 of his 2015 through 2019...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Kershaw County K9 dies

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A Kershaw County K9 officer has died. K9 Kolbie worked with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office Tracking Team for more than ten years. She retired in December 2020 due to health reasons. She died this weekend at her home, surrounded by her human family.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Lost deer runs inside 521 Filling Station restaurant on Monday morning

KERSHAW, S.C. (WCIV) — A deer found its way into 521 Filling Station restaurant during business hours on Monday, October 24th, around 11:30 a.m. The deer entered through the open front door and began frantically running throughout the restaurant. The video shows the distressed deer falling over multiple times,...
KERSHAW, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy