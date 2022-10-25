CALHOUN COUNTY (WACH) — A Calhoun County man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Breanna Fludd, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Officials say Charles Antwan Smalls, 41, of Holly Hill, has been sentenced to life in prison for murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

