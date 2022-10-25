Read full article on original website
SC man sentenced to life for deadly 2020 shooting
CALHOUN COUNTY (WACH) — A Calhoun County man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Breanna Fludd, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Officials say Charles Antwan Smalls, 41, of Holly Hill, has been sentenced to life in prison for murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Richland County man convicted of over $200,000 in tax evasion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Richland County man has been convicted of tax evasion. Richard Boggs, of Irmo, was convicted following a jury trial in federal court for five counts of tax evasion. According to documents and evidence presented at trial, Boggs evaded $274,461 of his 2015 through 2019...
Kershaw County K9 dies
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A Kershaw County K9 officer has died. K9 Kolbie worked with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office Tracking Team for more than ten years. She retired in December 2020 due to health reasons. She died this weekend at her home, surrounded by her human family.
McMaster-Evette campaign announces 19 stop bus rally across the state before election
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — The McMaster-Evette campaign will be hitting the road, stopping at 19 cities and towns across South Carolina starting Sunday, October 30th. The campaign tour will conclude with stops in Seneca, Greenville, and Lexington one day before the general election. Governor McMaster will be joined by...
Lost deer runs inside 521 Filling Station restaurant on Monday morning
KERSHAW, S.C. (WCIV) — A deer found its way into 521 Filling Station restaurant during business hours on Monday, October 24th, around 11:30 a.m. The deer entered through the open front door and began frantically running throughout the restaurant. The video shows the distressed deer falling over multiple times,...
