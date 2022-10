Held a promotion ceremony October 27 at the Charles B. Wang Center Theater, honoring 16 members who have been promoted over the last two years. Vice President for Enterprise Risk Management and Chief Security Officer Lawrence Zacarese credited university leadership for supporting an unprecedented reorganization and expansion of the department, which led to the hiring of several of those honored at the ceremony. The department was unable to host a promotion ceremony because of COVID restrictions.

