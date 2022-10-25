Read full article on original website
Dallas real estate agent threatens man and is sacked when his texts go viral
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice President
Beto O'Rourke Made a Visit to See T. D. Jakes that the Major Texas News Networks Ignored
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was His
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fight
3 students arrested at Rowlett High School for aggravated assault
ROWLETT (CBSDFW.COM) - Three Rowelett High School students were arrested after police say they jumped another student, hitting him with a loaded handgun. It happened Oct. 28. The victim told school resource officers that the suspects hit him with their fists, and one struck him with the gun. Police said the student victim received minor injuries that are not life threatening. But out of an abundance of caution, the Rowlett Police Department requested that the school was placed on Secure & Hold for three and a half hours. Rowlett Police officers, detectives and Garland ISD Security immediately responded to the high school and began the investigation. Additional police officers were placed outside the high school for the safety of the staff and students. The investigation led to the recovery of a concealed, loaded handgun in the high school. At about 2:15 p.m. Rowlett Police arrested the students for aggravated assault. They were taken into custody and will be transported to the Dallas County Henry Wade Juvenile Center in Dallas. Their names cannot be released because they are juveniles. The investigation is ongoing.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Pepper Sprayed While Handcuffed in Garland PD Cruiser Speaks Out, Files Suit
A North Texas mother says the Garland Police Department failed to protect her from a rogue officer who pepper-sprayed her while she was handcuffed and buckled inside a police cruiser. The incident is one of two back-to-back questionable use of force incidents involving the same officer and which led to...
Subjects in Lewisville murder/suicide identified
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the two people who died Thursday in a murder/suicide at a Lewisville apartment complex. A woman called 911 about 5:30 a.m. Thursday while in an argument with her ex-husband in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 200 block of East FM 3040, according to a Lewisville Police department news release. Dispatchers heard multiple gunshots and then the call went silent. Witnesses then called 911 to report that the man had shot the woman multiple times, and then himself. The woman had gunshot wounds to her chest, and the man had a gunshot wound to the head when officers arrived.
klif.com
Fort Worth Officer Fired For Domestic Violence
(WBAP/KLIF) — An arrest for domestic violence has led to the firing of a North Texas police officer. Fort Worth police officer Victor Rucker was arrested in June for a domestic violence incident that occurred while he was off-duty. The victim in that incident was Rucker’s wife, 35-year-old Lucy...
KXII.com
Semi driver high on meth at time of deadly Sherman crash sentenced to 20 years
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County jury convicted the truck driver who went off Highway 75 and fatally struck a woman in the parking lot of her workplace back in January of 2021. Darwood Kellett, 55, of Irving, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for aggravated assault...
KTEN.com
Truck driver sentenced after deadly Sherman crash
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — A truck driver accused of hitting and killing a Gunter woman has been sentenced in connection with a deadly. A Grayson County jury found Darwood Kellett of Irving, Texas, guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and methamphetamine possession. Sherman police said Kellett, 55,...
fox4news.com
Domestic shooting in Fort Worth leaves 1 dead, sends 1 to hospital
FORT WORTH, Texas - A woman was shot by her husband, who then killed himself in Fort Worth on Friday. The shooting happened in the 6400 block of Meadowbrook Drive, near East Loop 820. Police said the two were in an argument and the man shot her several times in...
Texas lawmaker calls for investigation into Board of Pardons and Parole and TDCJ about release of alleged hospital shooter
DALLAS — State Rep. Rafael Anchia is demanding answers after a man on parole walked into Methodist Medical Center in Dallas and allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and fatally shot two hospital employees who tried to intervene. "There is no way he should have been eligible for any type of...
easttexasradio.com
Forney Murder Suspect Released From Hospital, Tranferred To Jail
A hospital released a Forney man charged with murder, endangering a child, evading arrest, and then they booked him into the Van Zandt County Jail. Edgewood Police say 22-year-old Braylon Diamente Hicks was taken into custody on Aug. 12 following a shooting incident, highway chase, and self-inflicted gunshot wound. There is no bond set.
fox4news.com
Methodist Dallas shooting suspect booked into; hospital makes security changes
Methodist Dallas is updating its security policies following a shooting that left two innocent healthcare workers dead. Plus, the injured suspect is now behind bars.
Fort Worth police officer fired for drinking on the job, officials say
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Another Fort Worth police officer has been fired this week, officials announced Friday.Forth Worth Police Department Lieutenant Richard Perez was fired Thursday following an investigation into him drinking on the job.On May 19, 2022, a department employee notified internal affairs that Perez had consumed alcohol while on duty, officials said.Officials said the department immediately began an investigation, during which investigators found alcoholic beverages in the lieutenant's work space, and discovered he drove a city vehicle after drinking.After reviewing the investigation, FWPD Chief Neil Noakes determined Perez "violated multiple Fort Worth Police Department policies and terminated his employment with the department," officials said.Perez had been with the department for 15 years and was assigned to the Support Services Division. Officials said he did not wear a police uniform and did not participate in police investigations or respond to service calls.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Police Officer Fired Following Arrest, Accusation of Domestic Violence
The Fort Worth Police Department says an officer has been fired after he was arrested and accused of domestic violence last summer. The department said Officer Victor Rucker was arrested by deputies with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Department on June 2 and was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers while concurrent investigations were undertaken.
Mansfield ISD board secretary arrested on assault, family violence charge
MANSFIELD, Texas — Mansfield ISD's board secretary was arrested last week, and the district's board of trustees is in the process of addressing the issue. According to police, Mansfield officers arrested Bianca Benavides Anderson while responding to a domestic disturbance at a home on Ascot Park Drive around 2 a.m. on Oct. 22.
Dallas Observer
Targeting Abbott, Texas Democrats Flip the Script on Crime After Deadly Hospital Shootings in Dallas
For much of his reelection campaign, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has railed against challenger Beto O’Rourke and other Democrats for supposedly supporting policies that encourage crime. Now, some Texas Democrats have flipped the script, arguing that Abbott bears responsibility for violent crime in the wake of a shooting that...
Denton police release robbery suspect, search continues for the actual robber
An armed robber is on the loose in Denton where a restaurant on University Drive was robbed Wednesday. A 911 caller reported that an armed man grabbed an employee and stole the money. While still on-scene, police found a man nearby and arrested him
Lake Worth school put on lockdown as police investigated report of armed person
LAKE WORTH, Texas — A Tarrant County middle school was put on lockdown Thursday afternoon as police investigated a report of someone with a weapon near the school, officials said. No threat was found, police said, but officers continued to search the Lake Worth district's Collins Middle School "out...
Teenager arrested in East Texas accused of capital murder in Dallas
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – A teenager was arrested in East Texas on Tuesday for a capital murder charge, said law enforcement. Julio David Falcon, 17, was take into custody in Grand Saline in the 700 block of North Waldrip Street around 5:30 p.m. He was wanted by the Dallas Police Department. The Grand Saline […]
dallasexpress.com
Victim Billed for Poisoned IV Bag by Baylor Scott & White
Baylor Scott & White Surgicare reportedly billed an 18-year-old for an IV bag administered to him that anesthesiologist Raynaldo Ortiz Jr. had allegedly tainted, leading to a cardiac emergency during his procedure. “My initial reaction is: this is putting salt on the wound,” said the teenage victim’s grandfather, Dr. Dan...
Fort Worth Police Department makes history with new promotion
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth's top cop is slowly but surely making the much-needed changes at the department after coming under fire by a scathing independent report that outlined major problems with the police department. Police Chief Neil Noakes announced several appointed positions recently:. Corporal J. D. Johnson,...
fox4news.com
3 Rowlett High School students arrested after gun pulled during fight
ROWLETT, Texas - Police arrested three Rowlett High School students for being part of a fight that included a student pulling out a loaded gun Friday. The incident forced the school to go on lockdown as a security measure. Garland ISD sent an update to parents after the incident. The...
