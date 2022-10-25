ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

CBS DFW

3 students arrested at Rowlett High School for aggravated assault

ROWLETT (CBSDFW.COM) - Three Rowelett High School students were arrested after police say they jumped another student, hitting him with a loaded handgun. It happened Oct. 28. The victim told school resource officers that the suspects hit him with their fists, and one struck him with the gun. Police said the student victim received minor injuries that are not life threatening.  But out of an abundance of caution, the Rowlett Police Department requested that the school was placed on Secure & Hold for three and a half hours.  Rowlett Police officers, detectives and Garland ISD Security immediately responded to the high school and began the investigation. Additional police officers were placed outside the high school for the safety of the staff and students. The investigation led to the recovery of a concealed, loaded handgun in the high school.  At about 2:15 p.m. Rowlett Police arrested the students for aggravated assault. They were taken into custody and will be transported to the Dallas County Henry Wade Juvenile Center in Dallas.  Their names cannot be released because they are juveniles. The investigation is ongoing.   
ROWLETT, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Subjects in Lewisville murder/suicide identified

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the two people who died Thursday in a murder/suicide at a Lewisville apartment complex. A woman called 911 about 5:30 a.m. Thursday while in an argument with her ex-husband in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 200 block of East FM 3040, according to a Lewisville Police department news release. Dispatchers heard multiple gunshots and then the call went silent. Witnesses then called 911 to report that the man had shot the woman multiple times, and then himself. The woman had gunshot wounds to her chest, and the man had a gunshot wound to the head when officers arrived.
LEWISVILLE, TX
klif.com

Fort Worth Officer Fired For Domestic Violence

(WBAP/KLIF) — An arrest for domestic violence has led to the firing of a North Texas police officer. Fort Worth police officer Victor Rucker was arrested in June for a domestic violence incident that occurred while he was off-duty. The victim in that incident was Rucker’s wife, 35-year-old Lucy...
FORT WORTH, TX
KTEN.com

Truck driver sentenced after deadly Sherman crash

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — A truck driver accused of hitting and killing a Gunter woman has been sentenced in connection with a deadly. A Grayson County jury found Darwood Kellett of Irving, Texas, guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and methamphetamine possession. Sherman police said Kellett, 55,...
SHERMAN, TX
easttexasradio.com

Forney Murder Suspect Released From Hospital, Tranferred To Jail

A hospital released a Forney man charged with murder, endangering a child, evading arrest, and then they booked him into the Van Zandt County Jail. Edgewood Police say 22-year-old Braylon Diamente Hicks was taken into custody on Aug. 12 following a shooting incident, highway chase, and self-inflicted gunshot wound. There is no bond set.
FORNEY, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police officer fired for drinking on the job, officials say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Another Fort Worth police officer has been fired this week, officials announced Friday.Forth Worth Police Department Lieutenant Richard Perez was fired Thursday following an investigation into him drinking on the job.On May 19, 2022, a department employee notified internal affairs that Perez had consumed alcohol while on duty, officials said.Officials said the department immediately began an investigation, during which investigators found alcoholic beverages in the lieutenant's work space, and discovered he drove a city vehicle after drinking.After reviewing the investigation, FWPD Chief Neil Noakes determined Perez "violated multiple Fort Worth Police Department policies and terminated his employment with the department," officials said.Perez had been with the department for 15 years and was assigned to the Support Services Division. Officials said he did not wear a police uniform and did not participate in police investigations or respond to service calls.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Police Officer Fired Following Arrest, Accusation of Domestic Violence

The Fort Worth Police Department says an officer has been fired after he was arrested and accused of domestic violence last summer. The department said Officer Victor Rucker was arrested by deputies with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Department on June 2 and was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers while concurrent investigations were undertaken.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Victim Billed for Poisoned IV Bag by Baylor Scott & White

Baylor Scott & White Surgicare reportedly billed an 18-year-old for an IV bag administered to him that anesthesiologist Raynaldo Ortiz Jr. had allegedly tainted, leading to a cardiac emergency during his procedure. “My initial reaction is: this is putting salt on the wound,” said the teenage victim’s grandfather, Dr. Dan...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth Police Department makes history with new promotion

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth's top cop is slowly but surely making the much-needed changes at the department after coming under fire by a scathing independent report that outlined major problems with the police department. Police Chief Neil Noakes announced several appointed positions recently:. Corporal J. D. Johnson,...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

3 Rowlett High School students arrested after gun pulled during fight

ROWLETT, Texas - Police arrested three Rowlett High School students for being part of a fight that included a student pulling out a loaded gun Friday. The incident forced the school to go on lockdown as a security measure. Garland ISD sent an update to parents after the incident. The...
ROWLETT, TX

