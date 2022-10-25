ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Shows First Renderings Of Upcoming New NFL Stadium

By Jason Hall
97.5 KMOD
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans have released a video featuring renderings of their upcoming new stadium .

The renderings show a domed, futuristic stadium with a large video screen outside of the facility.

The Titans reached a deal with Mayor John Cooper to build a new, domed stadium in downtown Nashville, Axios ' Nate Rau initially reported on October 17, prior to confirmation from the franchise.

The stadium is expected to be located east of Nissan Stadium's current location near Interstate 24 as part of the recently approved redevelopment plan for the East Bank waterfront neighborhood in downtown Nashville.

The Titans are reportedly expected to bring about $800 million in private revenue, sources with knowledge told Axios .

The stadium is also expected to be funded through government sources, including $500 million in bonds form the state and a 1% tax on all hotel room rentals in Davidson County, as well as sales taxes collected both within the new facility and in the surrounding 130-acre campus along the East Bank.

A new, domed stadium would make Nashville a serious contender to host the Super Bowl, College Football Playoff games and major concert tours taking place in the winter months, which has alluded the rapidly growing tourism destination in the past.

The outdoor Nissan Stadium has served as the Titans' home since 1999, with the franchise playing at Vanderbilt Stadium as the Tennessee Oilers during the 1998 NFL season, following their move to Nashville from Houston.

NASHVILLE, TN
