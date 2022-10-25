ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozzfest This Year Will Be Free, Staged In The Metaverse

By Andrew Magnotta @AndrewMagnotta
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images North America

Ozzfest 2022 will take place next month in the Metaverse, where fans can experience it via virtual or augmented reality.

The iconic heavy music festival will be hosted in Decentraland from November 10 - 13. More than 100 acts are booked to perform, including the festival's co-founder and namesake, Ozzy Osbourne .

"Set in an otherworldly cyberpunk landscape being reclaimed by nature, the Festival will feature 15 uniquely designed stages that will see performances from 100+ musical artists from across a wide variety of genres, as well as new interactive experiences," reads a statement from Metaverse.

The other acts scheduled to perform will be announced in the coming weeks.

Ozzfest 2022 will be free to attend; users do not need a VR headset to enjoy it.

Animal Hospital 'Starstruck' When Tony Iommi Arrived With Injured Dove

Tony Iommi might still be close friends with Ozzy Osbourne, but the two Black Sabbath cofounders have radically different histories when it comes to their treatment of birds. While Ozzy is infamous for biting the heads off several doves during a record label meeting in 1981, Iommi shocked the staff of a local animal hospital in Tewkesbury, United Kingdom, earlier this year when he and his wife Maria Sjoholm showed up for help with an injured dove.
