ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Stone Gap, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Johnson City Press

Pair arrested in connection with murder on South Holston Lake

Two people have been charged in connection with the murder of a man found dead at Observation Knob Park on Thursday, authorities said. Wanda Marie Ward, age and address unknown, has been charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and sale and delivery of a Schedule I drug. James Edward Duncan III, age and address also unknown, is facing charges of accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence, according to a Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office press release.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Carter County Sheriff's Department seeking information on pickup truck involved in church burglaries

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in identifying the owner of a dark blue 1997 to 2003 Ford F-150 2-wheel drive truck. The truck has paint damage on the roof of the cab. The sheriff’s office said in Facebook posting that the truck has been involved in at least three thefts from churches in Carter County and Washington County. Anyone with information about the truck or who owns it is asked to call 423-542-1845.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky deputies take 130 grams of drugs, man arrested

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A man was arrested in the Harold community of Floyd County after a drug trafficking investigation led deputies to more than 130 grams of illegal drugs. Deputies say 48-year-old Bradford Hunt, of Floyd County, Kentucky, was the man arrested. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says Hunt tried to run away […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WJHL

Husband & wife arrested in Erwin drug bust, police chief reports

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — An undercover drug operation led Erwin authorities to the 1100 block of Martins Creek Road, where they arrested a married couple on Wednesday. A news release from the Erwin Police Department states the agency and the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gordon L. Lyons, 66, and Tammy G. Lyons, 63, both […]
ERWIN, TN
wymt.com

Alleged murderer and 18 others charged in federal drug roundup in SWVA

ABINGDON, Va. (WYMT) - 19 people, including a man accused of murdering Big Stone Gap, Va. police officer Michael Chandler in November 2021, were arrested on federal charges Tuesday in connection with a wide-ranging federal drug and gun conspiracy. 34-year-old Michael Donivan White was originally arrested last November at a...
BIG STONE GAP, VA
q95fm.net

19-Individuals Arrested In Federal Drug And Gun Conspiracy

19 individuals were arrested on Tuesday on federal charges in connection to a federal drug and gun conspiracy. Among those arrested was 34-year-old Michael Donivan White, who was initially arrested last November after he allegedly shot and killed Big Stone Gap Officer Michael Chandler. The remaining 18 suspects were arrested...
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Johnson City Press

Kingsport man injured in Mount Carmel wreck

MOUNT CARMEL– According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a crash that occurred earlier this week in Mount Carmel resulted in a Kingsport man being injured. According to the THP’s preliminary report, on October 22, at around 4:15 p.m., a 1996 red Ford Mustang, driven by Johnathan Brewer, 24, of Kingsport, was traveling south on Highway 11W.
KINGSPORT, TN
cbs19news

Arrests announced in police officer's shooting death, drug trafficking operation

ABINGDON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- More than a dozen people have been arrested from Southwest Virginia and Kentucky, including one accused of murdering a police officer. According to a release, 34-year-old Michael Donivan White of Big Stone Gap was arrested Tuesday in connection with the murder of Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler in November 2021.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
WJHL

Attempted carjacker disarmed by victim Glade Spring gas station, police say

ABINGDON, VA. (WJHL) — Authorities say a Maryland woman is facing charges after she tried to carjack a man in Washington County, Virginia. The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office has charged Yolanda Nicole Jackman of Mount Airy, Maryland, with attempted carjacking, brandishing a firearm, and other charges. Deputies responded to a gas station at 12424 […]
GLADE SPRING, VA
WJHL

Unicoi man accused of fleeing JCPD, running into police car with motorcycle

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Unicoi man faces several felony charges after police (JCPD) say he fled from a traffic stop on his motorcycle and later crashed into an officer’s cruiser Tuesday afternoon. A news release from authorities alleges that Perry McQuoid escaped an attempted traffic stop on a red Suzuki GSX motorcycle. When […]
UNICOI, TN
993thex.com

Unicoi County Man Flees Police, Hits Cruiser, Caught With Drugs

An Unicoi County man, who previously fled police on his motorcycle is in serious trouble after he narrowly misses hitting an officer who was attempting another traffic stop. Perry McQuiod was stopped in an alley way and refused officers commands and recklessly took off at a high rate of speed. McQuiod then lost control of his Suzuki GSX motorcycle and struck a police cruiser causing damages. McQuiod was then taken into custody and officers discovered a baggie containing what is believed to be heroin. McQuoid is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County, Tennessee General Sessions Court.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Vandals upend headstones at Old Highland Cemetery

ELIZABETHTON — Vandals struck the Old Highland Cemetery at the summit of Tipton Street this week. The vandals knocked over large headstones from several graves of prominent family members of early Elizabethton families, including the Tipton and Viall families. Brothers Joe and Edwin Alexander spent Friday afternoon looking at...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wcyb.com

Kingsport man sentenced for role in January 6 Capitol breach

WASHINGTON (WCYB) — A Kingsport man was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison Thursday for his role in the January 6 Capitol riot. Albuquerque Head, 43, previously pleaded guilty to assaulting a Capital police officer. According to court documents, Head was among rioters participating in the assault on...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

2 seriously injured after Bristol Highway crash in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two drivers were seriously injured after a crash on Bristol Highway Thursday afternoon, according to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD). Investigators at the scene of the crash told News Channel 11 that both drivers of a pickup truck and a utility vehicle were transported to the Johnson City Medical […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy