San Francisco police on Pelosi attack: ‘This was not a random act. This was intentional.’
San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, “was not a random act” but was “intentional”, adding the families of elected officials don’t sign up “to be harmed.” Scott also said the suspect, David DePape, struck Paul at least one time with a hammer.Oct. 29, 2022.
Paul Pelosi expected to recover after being 'violently assaulted' at San Francisco home
The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was reportedly attacked with a hammer during a home invasion. The suspect has been taken into custody. NBC News’ Allie Raffa has more details.Oct. 28, 2022.
What we know about David DePape, the man accused in the Pelosi home invasion, attack
The suspect accused of violently attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband early Friday appeared to have far-reaching and at times contradictory political positions, according to an early dive into his background. While a motive for the attack against 82-year-old Paul Pelosi was unclear Friday evening, a picture of the...
Nancy Pelosi's husband attacked in home invasion
San Francisco police identified the suspect in the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, at their California home with a hammer as David DePape, 42. DePape will be charged with attempted homicide, among other charges, police said. The suspect was searching for the House speaker, two sources...
Police say Paul Pelosi attacker charged with attempted homicide
San Francisco police told reporters the man who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul at their residence is being charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, and elder abuse.Oct. 28, 2022.
Negative ads against Speaker Pelosi have run in Congressional races for ‘more than a decade'de'
The attack at the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has brought threats of political violence back into view. Television ads that paint Pelosi as a “political boogeyan” have run for more than a decade.Oct. 28, 2022.
Suspect in attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was searching for her, sources say
WASHINGTON — The suspect who violently attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband early Friday was searching for her, two sources briefed on the incident told NBC News. The sources said that before the assault occurred, the intruder confronted Paul Pelosi, 82, shouting, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” One of the sources, a senior U.S. official briefed on the matter, added that the investigation is still ongoing.
Attempted attack on Pelosi ‘didn’t happen in a vacuum’
The movie for the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband is still “being determined” according to San Francisco Police.Oct. 28, 2022.
Watch live: Updates in 'violent assault' against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband
Watch live coverage of the investigation into a violent assault against Paul Pelosi at his San Francisco home. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was not home at the time of the attack.Oct. 28, 2022.
