ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Nancy Pelosi's husband attacked in home invasion

San Francisco police identified the suspect in the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, at their California home with a hammer as David DePape, 42. DePape will be charged with attempted homicide, among other charges, police said. The suspect was searching for the House speaker, two sources...
WASHINGTON, CA
NBC News

Suspect in attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was searching for her, sources say

WASHINGTON — The suspect who violently attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband early Friday was searching for her, two sources briefed on the incident told NBC News. The sources said that before the assault occurred, the intruder confronted Paul Pelosi, 82, shouting, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” One of the sources, a senior U.S. official briefed on the matter, added that the investigation is still ongoing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC News

NBC News

526K+
Followers
59K+
Post
333M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy