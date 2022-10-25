Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
Domestic violence roundup ends with dozens of arrests
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Nearly 40 people have been arrested over the past few days on outstanding domestic violence warrants. On Tuesday, Oct. 25 and Wednesday, Oct. 26, Pima County sheriff’s deputies conducted a domestic violence warrant roundup to locate and arrest those with domestic violence warrants in the area.
KOLD-TV
Tucson police investigate midtown shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have responded to a shooting near First Avenue and Fort Lowell on Friday afternoon, Oct. 28. Officers said one person had been injured, and is expected to recover. As of Friday, no suspects were in custody. The investigation is ongoing. Copyright 2022...
KOLD-TV
Pima County Jail Escape: Sheriff says dangerous inmate “outsmarted the system”
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s now been five days since a dangerous inmate escaped from the Pima County jail. Oscar Alday slipped out while he was being booked into the facility. Sheriff Chris Nanos gives some insight into how that happened. We’ve reported on a jailbreak in...
"I need to get that before somebody gets hurt": Good deed turned deadly
Along Avra Valley Road in Marana, there are only farms and fast cars. A dolly in the middle of the road could cause a lot of problems.
kjzz.org
What was known — and feared — by some University of Arizona staff before a professor's killing
When University of Arizona professor Tom Meixner was shot and killed on campus earlier this month, it sent shock waves across campus and through much of the Tucson community. Since, Arizona Daily Star columnist Tim Steller has been chipping away at the story, reporting about what was known — and feared — by fellow UA faculty before Murad Dervish shot and killed Meixner on Oct. 5.
KOLD-TV
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Tucson’s east side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a fatal hit and run that took place on Tucson’s east side on Thursday, Oct. 27. Officers and firefighters were called around to the intersection of East Broadway Boulevard and East Old Spanish Trail, near Pantano Road, in response to the crash.
KOLD-TV
Tucson overpass renamed in honor of fallen State Trooper
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A fallen hero honored. After years of trying to get the I-10 and Ruthfauff overpass named after Officer Juan Cruz, family and friends are rejoicing. Arizona DPS Officer Juan Cruz lost his life in the line of duty in 1998 after being hit by...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Two injured in stabbing near Prince, Oracle in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were injured in a stabbing near Prince and Oracle in Tucson late Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to the Tucson Police Department, officers responded just after 11 p.m. and found a man and woman suffering non-life-threatening injuries. One was taken to a hospital, but the other was treated at the scene.
Person left lying on roadway after car crash on Speedway
A two-vehicle crash left one person lying on the floor while another fled on foot, according to the Tucson Police Department (TPD).
3 Best Places To Live in Arizona on Only a Social Security Check
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. However, not all Arizona cities are affordable for those in retirement age. This is...
Fire breaks out at Banner Hospital on Campbell
The Tucson Police Department is looking into a fire which broke out at Banner - University Medical Center Tucson on North Campbell Avenue.
KOLD-TV
TPD: Ambulance involved in crash near Flowing Wells
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a wreck involving an ambulance took place on Monday, Oct. 24. Officers say the collision took place near Prince Road and North Runway. No injuries were reported. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
KOLD-TV
One dead in apartment fire on Pantano Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is dead after a fire broke out at an apartment complex on Tucson’s east side on Sunday, Oct. 23. According to Tucson firefighters, crews were called shortly after 3 p.m. to the Overlook Apartments, in the 1800 block of South Pantano Road.
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian hit, killed on Tucson’s south side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One woman died after she was hit by a car on Tucson’s south side early Saturday, Oct. 22. First responders were called to Country Club Road and Transcon Way, where they found the victim and tried to perform life-saving measures. Ultimately, she died at the scene.
Pedestrian dead after trying to remove dolly from roadway
On October 21, 2022, around 8 p.m. a man was hit by a vehicle while trying to remove a dolly from the middle of the road.
Pima County Attorney responds to jail death of Wade Welch
Pima County Attorney Laura Conover has released a statement in response to the death of 37-year-old Wade Welch, who died in custody on Tuesday, Aug. 16, after corrections officers used tasers on him.
azbigmedia.com
Tucson ranks No. 1 among U.S. cities that give the most goosebumps
Above: Fox Theatre in Tucson is a popular haunt for those who enjoy drama and those wishing to spot a ghost. On occasion, live performances have been interrupted when props move on their own. (Photo by Julius Schlosburg via Visit Tucson) Lifestyle | yesterday | Shane Co. The United States...
Speedway Blvd. near W. Anklam Rd. closed in both directions after crash
The Pima County Sheriff's department says both lanes of traffic on Speedway Boulevard are closed after a crash at Enclave Place near West Anklam Road.
KOLD-TV
Crash closes road, injures driver on Grant, Oracle
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The intersection of Grant Road and Oracle Road is closed after a single vehicle crash on Monday afternoon, Oct. 24. Authorities say the driver of the vehicle crashed into a light pole, knocking it into the road. Eastbound traffic has been shut down. The...
KOLD-TV
WATCH: Video shows escaped Pima County inmate running down street in just his boxers
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are searching for an inmate with a violent history who escaped from the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Thursday, Oct. 20. As of 1 p.m., Friday, 43-year-old Oscar Alday is still on the run. Authorities said Alday slipped out a door when...
