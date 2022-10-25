Read full article on original website
Related
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: LG gram 17, iPad mini, Samsung’s The Premiere Laser Projector, and more
Today’s best deals start with the LG gram 17 Ultra Lightweight Laptop, which currently receives a 29 percent discount. This thin, light laptop usually sells for $1,800, but you can get one for just $1,271. It features a 17-inch IPS WQXGA display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage space, Thunderbolt 4, and more than $500 savings. In addition, this laptop comes with more than enough power to help you complete everyday tasks, and don’t worry about running out of battery, as you will get up to 19.5 hours of non-stop action, depending on usage.
pocketnow.com
Best Thin Cases for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus
The new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus devices are some of the best and latest flagship smartphones from Apple. They’re both equipped with the A15 Bionic chipset, and have a long-lasting battery life, and support the unique magnetic MagSafe wireless charging technology. The new phones have a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide camera on the back, and the front 12MP selfie shooter is now finally equipped with autofocus for clearer and better shots.
pocketnow.com
OnePlus Nord N300 vs Samsung Galaxy A53: Which should you buy?
OnePlus recently unveiled its Nord N300 5G budget smartphone. Priced at $228, it offers an excellent balance of specs and features. It's the first OnePlus smartphone in the US to use a MediaTek chipset (the Dimensity 810). Samsung Galaxy A53 is another device that is very popular in the budget segment, but it costs $120 more than the OnePlus Nord N300, priced at $350. So, is it worth spending an extra $120 on the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, or should you go for the OnePlus Nord N300? Let's find out.
pocketnow.com
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are now available for $200
We keep getting you some of the best deals available on the market. This time, we will focus on some of the best truly wireless earphones, as some are receiving up to 36 percent savings. First, we have the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, now selling for $200 after receiving a 13 percent discount representing $30 savings. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro feature outstanding sound, noise canceling, Hi-Fi sound, 360-degree Audio, a cool design that makes them highly comfortable for all-day use, and the best part is that you get an IPX7 water resistance rating. And the best part is that they will deliver up to 29 hours of battery life so that you can use them for hours without recharge.
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro, VIZIO MQX Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV, and more
Today’s best deals start with Apple’s M1-powered iPad Pro models, as the 11-inch iPad Pro variant with 128GB storage space is receiving a $100 discount. This option usually went for $799, but the recent upgrade with an M2 processor has made this version more affordable, leaving it up for grabs at $700. However, I strongly recommend you go for the 256GB model that is currently listed for $703. And don’t worry if you miss out; recheck every 30 minutes, as it seems that Amazon is trying to get rid of its remaining stock to make room for the new models.
pocketnow.com
The 2021 Apple TV 4K is getting an insane 45 percent discount
We have fantastic news for every Apple fan out there looking to bring the Apple experience to their smart TVs, as Amazon is now selling the 2021 Apple TV 4K for just $100 after receiving an insane 44 percent discount that translates to $79 savings. Apple announced a new 2022...
pocketnow.com
Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,599 after the latest $400 discount
One of today’s best deals comes from Best Buy, where you can currently purchase a new 14-inch MacBook Pro with an Apple M1 Pro chip for as low as $1,599 after receiving a very compelling $400 discount. This deal will get you a new laptop with a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with extreme dynamic range and contrast ratio, one of Apple’s best processors, which comes packed with an 8-core CPU, and a 14-core GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage space.
pocketnow.com
Save up to $229 on the Galaxy S22 series, and other great Galaxy devices
We start today’s deals with the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, which is getting some nice discounts over at Amazon.com, as you can get up to $229 savings on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus thanks to a recent 23 percent discount. This will let you purchase a new, unlocked device with 128GB storage for just $770 on its Phantom Black color variant. Suppose you want more storage space on your new phone. In that case, you can also check out the 256GB storage model that sells for $850, thanks to the latest $200 savings.
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Apple AirPods Max, Garmin Forerunner 245 Music, USB Microphones, and more
Today’s deals will get you great savings on some of Apple’s best headphones and other fantastic products, starting with the Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones that are currently available for $450 after receiving an 18 percent discount. in other words, you will be able to pick up a new pair of Apple’s premium headphones and save $99. The best part is that this deal is applied across the board, so you won’t have to compromise your choice to take advantage of these cool savings.
pocketnow.com
Google says it’s “comfortable” with Pixel’s Tensor chip not winning benchmarks
In October 2022, Google officially launched its Pixel 7 and 7 Pro smartphones. The most notable improvement compared to the previous generation, apart from the new colors, is that the Pixel 7 series uses the second-generation Tensor G2 chipset. Google says it has improved the overall performance, AI capabilities, and efficiency of the chipset.
pocketnow.com
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer can go from flat to fully charged in just 9 minutes
Xiaomi unveiled the new Redmi Note 12 Explorer smartphone, which is essentially the same phone as the simultaneously unveiled Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus. The main reason the Redmi Note 12 Explorer is making headlines isn’t due to its massive 200MP primary camera sensor, but because it’s the first device to support the new 210W Xiaomi proprietary charging technology, which allows the device to top up in just 9 minutes.
pocketnow.com
Score up to 38 percent savings on Nintendo Switch gaming consoles, games, and more
We have found some cool savings on several Nintendo Switch products, starting with the original Nintendo Switch gaming console, which is now available for as low as $253, thanks to $47 savings. This will get you a Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Switch with a Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Cons, a 6.2-inch touchscreen, 32GB of internal storage space, and everything you need to play your favorite games.
Comments / 0