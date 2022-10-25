We keep getting you some of the best deals available on the market. This time, we will focus on some of the best truly wireless earphones, as some are receiving up to 36 percent savings. First, we have the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, now selling for $200 after receiving a 13 percent discount representing $30 savings. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro feature outstanding sound, noise canceling, Hi-Fi sound, 360-degree Audio, a cool design that makes them highly comfortable for all-day use, and the best part is that you get an IPX7 water resistance rating. And the best part is that they will deliver up to 29 hours of battery life so that you can use them for hours without recharge.

20 HOURS AGO